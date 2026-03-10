Your Substack Homepage: Why Less Is More [And What's New]

Is your Substack Homepage an afterthought?

When was the last time you updated your Sections and the navigation toolbar?

Your land page matters: it’s your vision, your brand, your personality and the first thing readers see when they visit you.

Like the front door of an art gallery, it’s a gateway into your creative world, so make it count!

In this 32-minute webinar, I partnered with Erin, Nomad Life from Nomad Life (a lovely publication for everything nomadic) to take you through the design of your homepage and turn it from one more blog to an experience.

It’s time for a spring cleaning:

- What you should consider: navigation, journey, look and feel

- The importance of your Short Description: your message as a host is the first thing readers see before they visit your publication (and the cheeky message for those who don’t want to subscribe :)

- How to turn your readers into subscribers (a clear value proposition)

- New Substack functionalities that make the navigation smoother

- Best practices to organize the layout

- Differences between the Hero Post and the About

- How to add links to external sites (like your books and courses)

- How to customize buttons based on the target audience (free/ paid/ Founding Members)

- Mistakes to avoid (based on my own experience) like clutter and noise

- How to create an ecosystem within your publication (no dead-end streets!)

You can watch it here or on my YouTube channel to check all my videos to help you grow your writing-speaking business.

This video is FREE to help you grow your publication.

If you enjoy it, please share it so that it can reach more people and let us know what is one tip you will implement in your Homepage.

