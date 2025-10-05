One of my favorite things about being a solopreneur is collaborating with people from all over the world.

A couple of days ago,

and I went live from Hong Kong and Istanbul to talk about

.

Newsletter Circle explores the best practices from Substackers around the world. Every week, she interviews creators who’ve successfully grown their newsletters and I’m super excited to be her guest this week and share my strategy for my 2 publications: The Lemon Tree Mindset and El Limonero (Spanish version).

The topic we chose is how to build a community because that has been my formula to unlock growth.

This session is exclusively for my paid subscribers and it’s ideal for creators who want a strategy to build a community-first business.

Free subscribers can have a 10-minute FREE preview and below are key 5 takeaways with actionable steps to grow your community:

1. Move from Broadcasting to Connecting

When I launched my publication in February 2023, it was a one-way street: me sending content to subscribers. It wasn’t until my second year that I realized a true community requires two-way interaction. Here’s how I made the shift:

Substack Chat as a conversation starter : Most people give up on the chat too soon because they hear crickets. I did too, but you must give people time to get comfortable and build trust. Treat your chat with care, share useful tips, give personalized feedback, be a good host and it will slowly become a cozy corner people want to hang out at.

Webinars : Connecting with my subscribers in real time allows me to listen to their needs and challenges, fostering group discussions. It’s a space where I’m not just talking at them but with them.

Masterminds for deeper connection: This year, I launched quarterly mastermind sessions for my Founding Members. These have become a “sounding board” where we brainstorm, get feedback, troubleshoot and collaborate..

Action Step: Open a Substack Chat with a specific question tied to your niche. For example, if you’re in wellness, ask,

“What’s your preferred method for stress relief? I love running outdoors.”

Use the responses to shape your next Post or webinar.

2. Collaborate Early and Often

Looking back, I wish I’d started collaborating sooner. It took me over a year to write my first Guest Post (shoutout to

!). As solopreneurs, we don’t have to do it alone: partnerships amplify our reach and build community faster.

Find collaborators : Reach out to creators with similar audiences for Guest Posts, Live sessions, or Joint webinars. I personally have 3-4 collaborations every month and it’s a game-changer.

Host collaboration chats: My weekly “Open Day” chat invites subscribers to pitch specific collaboration ideas (Interviews, podcasts…).

Action Step: Connect with one creator in your niche with whom you already have a relationship and pitch a partnership, like a Guest post or a Joint live session. Be specific and make sure it’s a win-win.

What’s in it for them?

3. Deliver Value to ALL Subscribers

I treat all subscribers—free or paid—with the same care to build trust first because trust is the foundation of any business. People trust people.

Free subscribers : I put a lot of effort into the experience of ALL my readers from day one. From the design of my publication, to the welcome email where I add a video to create a warm impression, to a Start Here Section and a Hero Post, I try my best to be a great host and make my guests feel like VIPs.

Paid subscribers : I offer services, not just content. My paid subscribers have exclusive live sessions, personalized feedback in chats, discounted rates for my digital courses and the possibility to collaborate with me through Guest Posts. My Founding members enjoy exclusive one-to-one strategy sessions and quarterly masterminds.

Encourage long-term commitment: My pricing incentivizes annual subscriptions to foster deeper relationships. It’s not about a transactional interaction but building a community that sticks around.

Action Step: Review your welcome email this week. Add a personal touch, like a short video or a clear call-to-action. For paid subscribers, plan an exclusive service, like a live Q&A, to enhance their experience.

4. Diversify Your Monetization Strategy

Many creators obsess over paid subscriptions and miss the big picture: the most important thing is to build a community of engaged readers. Depth over width.

Once you have your tribe, you can find so many other ways to add value and create new income streams.

Substack is just the top of my monetization funnel. Here’s how I diversify:

Beyond subscriptions : My books, Gumroad courses and eguides, affiliate programs (40% commission for paid subscribers), and coaching sessions provide multiple revenue streams.

Skip low-value tactics: Note boosts or “follow for follow” chats create a quick dopamine hit but don’t build lasting engagement. Focus on meaningful interactions that align with your community’s interests and add value on the long term.

Action Step: Brainstorm 2–3 additional revenue streams, like a digital product or coaching service. Offer one to your paid subscribers with a special discount to test interest.

5. Give Before You Ask

To turn subscribers into a community, I prioritize giving value first. My most engaged subscribers are the heart of my community, and I make them feel seen.

Engage with active readers : I use Substack stats to identify my most active subscribers and send them personalized messages, thanking them or offering collaboration ideas.

Offer collaborations : my most loyal subscribers are also my partners. We have done lives together, they have become my affiliates or have written Guest Posts for my publication. I want to give them visibility and help them be seen.

Build organically: By engaging with readers’ comments and Notes, I create a sense of belonging and give them a warm welcome into my community. No pitches, no hardcore sales.

Action Step: Send a personalized message to your top 5 engaged subscribers. Thank them for their support and ask for feedback or collaboration ideas.

If I Started Over

If I could rewind to February 2023, I’d focus less on churning out content and more on collaborating with other creators from day one. I’d also get crystal clear on my offer and my value proposition sooner, as without a strategy, all you have left is hope.

My Biggest Advice

Give before you ask. Your community is already there. Nurture it by listening to their needs and helping them feel seen, heard and valued. Create spaces like chats, webinars, and masterminds where they can connect with you and each other. The SEO keyword here is TRUST.

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

To watch previous interviews, webinars and live sessions, you can become a paid subscriber/ Founding Member and have unlimited access to 50+ recordings in my VIP Section Webinars & Lives 🎬

How To Win On Substack Course 🎬

Upgrade Now 🌟