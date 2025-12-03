Welcome to the Substack Lives Series:

The content is a mix of mindset, strategy and tactics paired with practical exercises to help you turn the theory into action.

It’s 100% based on my experience growing a Substack Bestseller, 13K+ subscribers across 2 publications with 22K US$+ in annual revenue (The Lemon Tree Mindset and the Spanish version, El Limonero) and a beautiful global community.

Session 4: A roadmap to gain paid subscribers

It took me 18 months to crack the monetization code on Substack and in this video, I share with you everything I learned to create an offer that turns readers into paid subscribers.

I don’t have the magic formula to becoming a Substack Bestseller overnight but I share strategies, real examples and tactics to help you think different about the value you (can) add to your readers and how to turn your content from a “nice to have” to a “I’m ready to pay for this.”

This is what you will learn in this session:

Type of monetization strategies (Paid/ Free/ Freemium) and pros and cons.

When to launch paid subscriptions and what to consider before you do.

How to do a successful launch (hint: treat it like a digital product and go big!)

Types of offers : readers are not looking for just “information.” You can explore different ways to deliver value: Education: actionable “how to” based on your personal experience Proximity: access to you (like this live session) Exclusivity: be part of a VIP club Personalization: 1:1 coaching, audits and personalized feedback Collaboration: opportunities to collaborate with you/ other members

Using the paywall smartly: When and how to use it in your content strategically. How to lead with value and focus on a positive experience for all subscribers . The paywall should open an extra BONUS and create curiosity and FOMO.

Personal Examples : wins and flops after (almost) 3 years on Substack. I share real examples and stories of what worked and what didn’t. Serialization: the killer move to gain paid subscribers (like this series in English AND Spanish) Group chat to build a VIP community that fosters collaboration Personalized services such as profile audits and 1:1 calls Welcome gift to incentivize upgrade (and what to avoid)

Tips for marketing and soft sales: from selling to serving Maximize digital touchpoints to promote your offer (welcome email, Hero Post, About Section…) How to communicate leading with benefits (not features) and my CSR framework Launching segmented campaigns for your most engaged readers Doing a monthly recap to let readers see the benefits in action



Here is an example to show you it’s possible to gain paid subscribers from your Hero Post through soft-selling and serving (no hardcore sales or massive discounts):

This was the final session and I had a blast seeing so many of you pop up on the screen!

If you found it useful, I encourage you to check the previous ones to ensure you have a 360 strategy to grow your community and monetize your work in a sustainable way.

Gracias!

