About the mindset

The foundation of everything we talked about is mindset. In a world full of inauthentic hacks, AI content, and quick-fix pods, the writers and creators who stand out are the ones who show up as themselves and lead with transparency and honesty.

Authenticity is no longer just nice-to-have; it’s the rarest currency we have and it’s also our unique advantage.

If you pair that with a win-win mindset so that both parties win and a commitment to long-term strategies instead of short-term steroids, you have the mental framework to grow not just today, but to turn your creativity into a sustainable business over time.

About collaboration

Collaboration doesn’t have to start big. In fact, it rarely does.

I love the idea of micro-collaborations: small, human moments that help us connect. Leaving a thoughtful reply on someone’s Note, following up on a comment on your Post with a question instead of just “thanks,” sending a helpful resource with no strings attached…These micro-moments slowly turn strangers into familiar names, and familiar names into trusted collaborators. That’s how collaboration is born, from our human denominator.

Honestly, I collaborate with people I know and like. It’s that simple.

The secret almost nobody talks about is this: Invite others in before you knock on people’s doors. Be a host and bring your guests in first: offer a Guest Post spot, invite someone to co-host a live with you, ask if they’d like to do a written interview and give first.

When you become the person who gives others the microphone, something incredibly refreshing and gratifying happens: most creators naturally recommend you, cross-post your work, or invite you to their space later. Be a great host.

About collaborators

Finding the right people is easier than we think. Your future collaborators are often already around you: they comment on your work, they support you, and they are one step away from becoming more than just “subscribers.” Send them an invitation right now (and let me know how it goes).

And if you don’t know where to get started, you are welcome to join my collaboration day in my group chat, where I invite my members to pitch their collaboration idea (for FREE). So many subscribers find opportunities there and I always try my best to do some sneaky matchmaking.

About types of collaborations

I explored different collaboration formats that actually work based on my personal experiences and here are some examples:

Guest Posts supported by Cross-Posts

Live sessions with another creator

Joint webinars with a partner

Written interviews/ co-authored Posts

Challenges

These are just some and the possibilities are endless once you start thinking creatively.

One counterintuitive truth: the most successful collaborations rarely come from the creators with the biggest audiences. They come from pairing with someone who is just as hungry and excited as you are: two people willing to join forces, get their hands dirty, and have fun in the process, regardless of the outcome.

About pitching

Pitching doesn’t have to feel sleazy.

Shift from selling yourself to solving for us.

Do your homework, spot gaps in other communities that you can fill with your knowledge and expertise, and lead with the value you bring to them. That’s what I mean by a win-win mindset.

Always answer this question before pitching (to anything):

What’s in it for them?

Numbers help, but a compelling story, unique expertise, or a different background can open just as many doors. And remember that rejection is redirection and every no is a step closer to a yes.

About community

Community, the second half of the equation, is where the magic compounds.

Real community isn’t built overnight because it runs entirely on trust, and trust can’t be hacked or bought. It’s earned slowly by showing up consistently as the same human being people see on live, by creating spaces where no question is too “silly,” by celebrating every tiny win like it’s a medal, and by actively encouraging members to connect with each other (not just with you) so that the sum is larger than its parts.

I shared how I borrow from real-world communities I love: my triathlon club, for instance, where people cheer whether you come first or dead last. That’s the feeling I try to recreate: a safe space to ask for help, a place that celebrates progress, and an environment that naturally sparks collaboration between members without fabricated boosts or steroids.

Weekly celebration threads, personal sharing days (like your hobby), guided questions to spark a conversation…these small rituals slowly turn a quiet chat into a living, breathing community. Again, micro-habits at scale.

When collaboration and community feed each other, you create a flywheel: more collaborations strengthen your community, a stronger community attracts better (and more) collaborations, and suddenly growth feels natural and effortless because it’s organic, sustainable and has strong roots, just like a lemon tree 🌳🍋

