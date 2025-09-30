Mastering Multilingual Substacks (FREE Recording)

Hi All,

I’m very excited to share with you the recording of the live session I co-hosted today with my Founding Member and friend

.

The topic is Mastering Multilingual Substacks because both Katja and I have publications in 2 languages and we wanted to share with you our journey, learnings, challenges and tips to support and encourage other creators who also write in 2 languages or are thinking about it.

This session is 100% based on first-hand experience and you’ll hear different perspectives about how to write in 2 languages - without burning out.

Katja is the Founder of Clever Finance Girls (German) and The Substack Hustle (English).

In my case, I launched The Lemon Tree Mindset 2.5 years ago, and the Spanish version, El Limonero just turned 10 months and reached its first 2,000 subscribers!

What we covered:

- Strategies to write in different languages on Substack

- Technical challenges for multilingual creators and how to overcome them

- When is the best time to launch your second publication

Spoiler: my Spanish publication one much faster because I had a clear strategy.

- Separate Section vs Separate publication

- How to manage things your bio and profile strategically

- How to build leverage and use one publication to grow the other (Recommendations, segmented emails, links on your publication, banner)

- Tips and best practices for publishing Notes in 2 languages

- Motivation and pep talk to keep you going!

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

and many others for tuning into our live session!

It’s wonderful to see more languages on Substack 🌎

Feel free to ask your questions in the comments.

Some more resources:

Post: My Substack in 2 Languages: Is It Worth It? [Unfiltered]

Digital Course: How To Win On Substack || Curso de Substack 360

This session is FREE and Katja and I would really appreciate it if you could share it with other creators who also publish in multiple languages.

Thank you | Gracias | Danke

