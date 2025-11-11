Welcome to the Substack Live Series #1: Getting the basics right

This week, I kicked off the Substack Live Training Series for my paid subscribers and 65 people joined!

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

and many others for attending 🙏🏼

4 weekly LIVE sessions to help you grow your Substack community and get paid for what you love doing:

Session 1: Getting the basics right (28 minutes)

Session 2: Tools to grow organically

Session 3: Building momentum with collaboration and community

Session 4: Monetizing with a clear strategy and offer

The sessions are a mix of mindset, strategy and tactics paired with practical exercises to help you turn the theory into action.

The content is 100% based on my experience growing 2 publications (1 Substack Bestseller and the Spanish version with almost 3,000 subscribers in 1 year).

You can upgrade now to get access to all the live sessions, recordings, exercises and VIP group chat for support, peer-to-peer learning and personalized feedback.

Session 1: Getting the basics right

The debut session had 65 live participants which felt amazing after my book launch flop last week! Remember, this is a journey.

The key message: get your house ready before you bring your guests in.

As a visual learner, I use the metaphor of a house to help you design your publication step by step so that you readers become subscribers and your guests come back for more because you are not only focusing on your writing but their experience. 🏡

This is how I structure mine and below are guidelines and tips that can help you organize yours:

1. Invitation (Short description)

Your short description is the reason why someone should visit your house, aka, subscribe (or not).

It’s the first thing readers see before making the decision, so make the invitation clear and give them a reason to visit you and explore.

Action: Review your Short Description and make it clear and relevant for your ideal reader.

2. Know your guests (ideal readers)

When you talk to everyone, you talk to no one because you become broad, generic and hence irrelevant.

Describe your ideal reader:

What are they trying to achieve?

What’s holding them back?

How can you add value to them?

Step into their shoes and try to understand how you can support, educate, teach and/or encourage them along their journey.

The focus is not on you (what you do) but on them (how you serve them).

The woman over 60 who wants to regain confidence and be heard.

The mid-manager who is feeling stuck in his job and wants to move forward.

The author who loves writing books but hates seling books.

Shake hands with your ideal reader and put yourself in their shoes.

Action: Describe your guests answering the questions above

3. Add your rooms (Sections)

After I added Sections, in 2024, my growth of paid subscribers doubled because readers were able to find what they were looking for and the value was publication was adding was much more obvious because it was easy to find. This is how.