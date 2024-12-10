Webinar With The World's Top Publisher Penguin Random House [Watch The Replay 🎬]

This 45-minute session is ideal for writers and authors who want to understand more about the publishing world and increase their chances of landing a book deal with a publisher.
During the Live Chat, I interviewed Nora Nazerene, VP of Penguin Random House (PRH) SEA, on practical questions related to publishing and shared my own experience working with PRH for my new book, The Anti-Procrastinator (Jan 2025).
Here are some of the topics we discussed:
Overview at Penguin Group: finding the right imprint for your book (there are 300+!)
My personal journey from rejection to closing a deal with PRH
Book submissions: what agents and publishers look for in submissions, how to set yourself up for success and what to expect.
Author brand and digital footprint: importance of investing in building your network and finding your readers
How publishers work with authors: timeline, collaboration & feedback
Practical tips to improve your writing
Lemons & Lemonade 🍋
