Webinar With The World's Top Publisher Penguin Random House [Watch The Replay 🎬]

This 45-minute session is ideal for writers and authors who want to understand more about the publishing world and increase their chances of landing a book deal with a publisher.

During the Live Chat, I interviewed Nora Nazerene, VP of Penguin Random House (PRH) SEA, on practical questions related to publishing and shared my own experience working with PRH for my new book, The Anti-Procrastinator (Jan 2025).

Here are some of the topics we discussed:

Overview at Penguin Group : finding the right imprint for your book (there are 300+!)

My personal journey from rejection to closing a deal with PRH

Book submissions : what agents and publishers look for in submissions, how to set yourself up for success and what to expect.

Author brand and digital footprint : importance of investing in building your network and finding your readers

How publishers work with authors : timeline, collaboration & feedback

Practical tips to improve your writing

