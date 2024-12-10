The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Webinar With The World's Top Publisher Penguin Random House [Watch The Replay 🎬]

Veronica Llorca-Smith
Dec 10, 2024
This 45-minute session is ideal for writers and authors who want to understand more about the publishing world and increase their chances of landing a book deal with a publisher.

During the Live Chat, I interviewed Nora Nazerene, VP of Penguin Random House (PRH) SEA, on practical questions related to publishing and shared my own experience working with PRH for my new book, The Anti-Procrastinator (Jan 2025).

Here are some of the topics we discussed:

  • Overview at Penguin Group: finding the right imprint for your book (there are 300+!)

  • My personal journey from rejection to closing a deal with PRH

  • Book submissions: what agents and publishers look for in submissions, how to set yourself up for success and what to expect.

  • Author brand and digital footprint: importance of investing in building your network and finding your readers

  • How publishers work with authors: timeline, collaboration & feedback

  • Practical tips to improve your writing

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Enjoy the FREE preview or upgrade now to watch the full session and access all the previous webinars:

Self-Publishing 360

Becoming a Substack Bestseller

Monetization: How To Build a Funnel and Digital Ecosystem

Boost Your Productivity with Notion

And this is the lemonade I’m squeezing for you in December:

📝 Post: A Step-By-Step to Publish an ebook on Amazon

📝 Post: How to Serialize your Book on Substack

📚 Guest Post by

Gunnar Habitz
on his fairy tale being published…23 times!

🎥 Video: Gumroad tutorial

And more 🍋🍋🍋

When life gives you lemons…use the seeds to plant your own lemon tree!

