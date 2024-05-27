Do you have a book in you?

I don’t have a degree in literature, English is not my first language (I have a Spanish accent 😉) and I don’t have a background in writing.

I only started writing at the sweet age of 41…

Yet I have published 3 books (1 with a publisher).

Yet I became a Top Writer on Medium with 500+ articles.

Yet I have grown a Substack of 2,600 in 1 year+.

Yet I just signed a deal with Penguin for my book #4, The Anti-Procrastinator.

All of this in less than 2 years.

This is not to brag but to say from first-hand experience that everything is possible.

So, whatever anchors you have in your mind, I’m here to lift them together and help you turn your passion into your lifestyle.

Ready to sail? ⛵️

The Lemon Tree Webinars 🌳🍋

I just launched the Lemon Tree Webinar Series for my paid subscribers and tomorrow, I’m hosting the first one!

The topic is Self-publishing 360: Mindset, Strategy & Tactics.

The session is for writers who want to self-publish a book without spending a fortune.

It’s based on my experience learning the ins and outs of self-publishing and reaching the “Amazon Bestseller” status multiple times in my Category.

I also wrote a self-publishing guide you can take a look at on Gumroad (9.99$ only).

Amazon Ranking 21 May 2024

Read the book

Webinar on Self-Publishing (30 min):

Myths: debunking the myths around self-publishing (what people don’t know) Pitfalls: how to stop thinking like a writer and become an entrepreneur Writing your book: strategy and framework Self-Publishing: how to pick your platform, category and price Launch Strategy: creating a 360 launch (pre and post-launch)

The webinar is a fast-paced session with actionable frameworks you can implement straight away.

🗓️ 27 May 5pm LA // 8pm New York

🗓️ 28 May 8am Hong Kong // 10am Sydney

You can join live*** or watch the replay.

I will answer the questions in the paid subscribers Thread.

*** Zoom link will be shared in the Thread ***

Every month, I will host a Webinar related to Writing, Publishing, or Personal Branding.

I hope you will enjoy them, and I look forward to your feedback!

