It’s never too late

If you think you are too old, too inexperienced, or it’s too late to start writing, keep reading.

I only started writing at 41 and published my first book at 42. Earlier this year, at the sweet age of 43, I signed a deal with the world’s top publisher for my new book, The Anti-Procrastinator.

Sometimes I have to pinch myself: 2 years ago, I was unemployed, and next year, I will be speaking in 2 international literary festivals in Hong Kong and India. It all started with a big dream and a little seed.

Ready to plant yours?

Publishing my first book

In December 2022, I set a new challenge for the New Year: write my first ebook.

Being a doer by nature, I also set an ambitious timeline: 28 days. I had 1 month to write, edit, and publish a book. I didn’t intend to write a big novel but an actionable guide to help others reinvent themselves.

Having been through that personal transformation myself just a few months earlier, I wanted to turn my story into a book to help others.

I went from being unemployed and facing rejection by recruiters to starting my own path as a writer and public speaker. I love what I do and hope I can motivate others to turn their passion into their lifestyle.

In February 2023, The Lemon Tree Mindset was born: a little yellow cover among 32 million books on Amazon.

My little seed.

The Step-By-Step

Throughout the process of self-publishing my first book, I learned, struggled, made tons of mistakes, and grew as a writer and a person. It was a full-on Master's based on first-hand experience.

Now, after 5 books, I share that knowledge with others through articles, webinars and coaching and today, I’ll share a step-by-step framework to help you write your first ebook!

In today’s mini-Masterclass, I cover: