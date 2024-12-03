My Step-By-Step To Publish an eBook On Amazon in 30 Days
It’s never too late
If you think you are too old, too inexperienced, or it’s too late to start writing, keep reading.
I only started writing at 41 and published my first book at 42. Earlier this year, at the sweet age of 43, I signed a deal with the world’s top publisher for my new book, The Anti-Procrastinator.
Sometimes I have to pinch myself: 2 years ago, I was unemployed, and next year, I will be speaking in 2 international literary festivals in Hong Kong and India. It all started with a big dream and a little seed.
Ready to plant yours?
Publishing my first book
In December 2022, I set a new challenge for the New Year: write my first ebook.
Being a doer by nature, I also set an ambitious timeline: 28 days. I had 1 month to write, edit, and publish a book. I didn’t intend to write a big novel but an actionable guide to help others reinvent themselves.
Having been through that personal transformation myself just a few months earlier, I wanted to turn my story into a book to help others.
I went from being unemployed and facing rejection by recruiters to starting my own path as a writer and public speaker. I love what I do and hope I can motivate others to turn their passion into their lifestyle.
In February 2023, The Lemon Tree Mindset was born: a little yellow cover among 32 million books on Amazon.
My little seed.
The Step-By-Step
Throughout the process of self-publishing my first book, I learned, struggled, made tons of mistakes, and grew as a writer and a person. It was a full-on Master's based on first-hand experience.
Now, after 5 books, I share that knowledge with others through articles, webinars and coaching and today, I’ll share a step-by-step framework to help you write your first ebook!
In today’s mini-Masterclass, I cover:
Technical aspects of self-publishing on Amazon KDP
Types of editing (structural, copy-writing, proofreading)
Formatting tips
Pricing strategy and Royalties
Using Categories smartly to become an Amazon Bestseller