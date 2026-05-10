The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Lea Peters - A Cultural Shift's avatar
Lea Peters - A Cultural Shift
7h

Wonderful read, what a journey you’ve been on! Having learned many languages as well, I related to much of what you said. Well done and congratulations!

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🇮🇹 Katarzyna Ciszewska's avatar
🇮🇹 Katarzyna Ciszewska
7h

Thank you so much for sharing the behind the scenes ❤️ Congratulations on all your amazing work and achievement, you are my inspiration Viktoria ❤️❤️

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