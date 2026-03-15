I was wrong. But only partially…

In November 2025, I wrote a Post about my new Founding Member, Charlie Garcia and predicted he would become a Substack Bestseller by the end of 2026…

During our 1:1 strategy session, it became clear he had all the ingredients to become a top publication in finance and more than that, help hundreds of thousands of people with his knowledge and experience.

But I got the timing totally off. Today, less than 4 months after our strategy session, he is a top #18 Global Bestseller in Finance and the orange tick on his profile gives it away (1,000+ paid subscribers). He is also the #1 New Bestseller globally. Today you will find out why.

His story is absolutely inspiring and I recently published part 1 here. I asked Charlie to share a Guest Post for my community so that we can all learn from his experience, learnings and mistakes and here is part 2.

Write down your notes, bookmark, screenshot, memorize his strategy. Do what you have to do because what he’s sharing today is worth a lot of money. And he’s giving it away for free.

And if you want the good stuff, subscribe to Capital Mischief.

Bienvenido, Charlie!

By Charlie Garcia

Twelve days after I published the first version of this piece, the United States bombed Iran.

I’d predicted it seventeen days before the first missile hit. On the record. With specifics. In a finance newsletter that five months earlier had zero subscribers and a name that sounds like a felony.

That piece, the one you might have read in February on Veronica’s publication, was written at $275,000 in pledges, with annual revenue with 5,162 subscribers and zero dollars of actual paid income.

I hadn’t turned on the paywall yet. I was still giving everything away. My accountant was still calling it a hobby.

Here’s the original piece if you want to see what I knew and didn’t know.

Almost everything in it was right. The five-day publishing schedule. The two-engine model. The comment section strategy. The editorial flywheel. Those systems work. I have $900,371 in annual recurring revenue that proves it.

But I didn’t know what I didn’t know.

I didn’t know what happens when you turn on the paywall and 503 people who promised to pay actually pay.

I didn’t know that a structure borrowed from a Spanish urbanist would become my most powerful conversion tool.

I didn’t know that publishing two posts on the same day, one free and one paid, would produce a 96% paid conversion rate.

I didn’t know my old posts were secretly selling subscriptions while I slept.

I didn’t know that doubling my price would make me more money, not less.

And I definitely didn’t know that 667 people would click on a whiskey post in the middle of a market crash.

This is the story of the 16 days between that piece and this one. It’s the part nobody writes about because most people are too busy celebrating the hockey stick to explain what actually caused it.

I could have made this an ebook. I could have put it behind my own paywall. Somebody on Twitter would probably tell me I’m an idiot for giving away the playbook.

I don’t care.

The person who needs this most can’t afford a $720 subscription yet.

They’re at 200 subscribers, publishing twice a week, wondering if anyone’s reading. I was that person six months ago.

The difference between me and them is that I had forty years of experience, six presidents, and a bourbon habit. They have something better: time and the ability to learn from my mistakes.

This is my gift to the Substack creator community. Capital M on the Mischief.

May the Mischief be with you.

Chapter 1: I Published 108 Posts for Free and My Accountant Upgraded Me from “Hobby” to “Concerning”

The first piece covered this, but I need to say it again because every creator I talk to gets it wrong.

I published 108 posts before I charged a single dollar. Five days a week. Monday investment theses. Wednesday geopolitical intelligence. Friday podcast interviews. Saturday book reviews. Sunday reader mail. For 143 days, every word was free.

People told me I was leaving money on the table.

I was building the table.

That line became the most quoted sentence I’ve ever written, which tells you something about the Substack creator community: they’re starving for someone to give them permission to be patient.

Here’s what I didn’t understand in February that I understand now: the 108 free posts weren’t just building trust. They were building a conversion reservoir. When I finally turned on payments on March 1st, 503 people had already pledged to pay. They didn’t need to be convinced. They needed a door to walk through.

On Day One, the door opened. 120 people paid before dinner. $56,280 in revenue. By Day Two: 868 paid subscribers. $398,180 in annualized revenue.

From zero. In forty-eight hours.

What this means for you if you’re at 200 subscribers:

You’re not behind. You’re building. The flat line on your analytics dashboard isn’t failure. It’s inventory. Every post you publish for free is a deposit in a trust account that pays compound interest the day you activate your paywall.

Most Substack writers launch paid at 500 subscribers because someone told them that’s the number. There is no number. The number is: have you published enough that a stranger can read your archive for an hour and feel like they owe you money? If the answer is yes, turn on payments. If the answer is no, keep publishing.

My answer took 108 posts. Yours might take 30. It might take 200. The posts aren’t the price of admission. They’re the product. And the product has to be undeniable before you ask for a dollar.

Where to see this on your dashboard:

Go to your Substack dashboard. Click “Stats.” Look at your pledge count. (If you haven’t activated pledges, do it right now. It costs you nothing. It tells you everything.) Divide pledges by total subscribers. That’s your pledge rate. The Substack average is 1-3%. Mine was 11.2% when I wrote the first piece. Anything above 5% means your audience is ready. Anything above 8% means you’re late.

Chapter 2: Five Days a Week Is a Personality Disorder. Here’s Why You Need One.

I covered the five-day system in the first piece. It hasn’t changed. But the data behind it has become overwhelming, so let me show you what 155 days of publishing five days a week actually produces.

Monday: Investment thesis. This is the core product. Where I think money should go and why. This is the content people pay $720 a year for. It converts.

Wednesday: Geopolitical intelligence. This is the content that goes viral. The Iran series hit over 160,000 views across all installments. These pieces travel through group chats, Slack channels, and Signal threads. They acquire new subscribers who then discover the Monday investment content and pay.

Friday: Podcast. Free forever. Discovery engine. Someone finds an interview on YouTube, clicks through, subscribes.

Saturday: The Mischief Library. Book reviews. Free forever. Trust engine. This is the day I build intellectual credibility with people who haven’t decided to pay yet.

Sunday: Dear Charlie. Reader mail. Paid subscribers only. Community engine. This post has a 76.66% open rate, the highest of any post type I publish.

The insight I didn’t have in February:

Each day doesn’t just serve a different need. Each day creates demand for the next day. I wrote about this in the first piece, but I had anecdotal evidence. Now I have data.

On my biggest post ever, a Saturday war briefing that hit 103,548 views, I told readers to find a good financial advisor. I linked to a Friday Fortunate Fishes podcast where I interviewed two of them. One manages $5 billion. The other gave me something called the Whiskey Test, which is the best framework for choosing a financial advisor I have ever heard.

I buried the link inside a disclaimer telling people not to treat me as their advisor.

682 people clicked. Seventeen percent of openers. On a day when oil was up twelve percent and the Dow had dropped 453 points.

682 people stopped checking their portfolios in the middle of a war and clicked on a free Friday podcast about how to find the person who should be managing their money.

They didn’t click because of the whiskey. They clicked because they trust me enough to follow a link on the worst trading day of the year into a conversation that could change their financial life.

That is what free Friday does. It builds the kind of trust that makes a reader follow you into a room they didn’t know they needed to enter.

That’s the flywheel. A geopolitical crisis post sends readers to an investment post. The investment post sends readers to a lifestyle post. The lifestyle post sends them to the archive. The archive sends them to the subscribe button. Each post is a door that opens into every other post.

What this means for you:

You don’t need five days. You might need three. You might need two. But each day needs a different job. Don’t publish three versions of the same thing. Publish one post that acquires, one that converts, and one that retains. Label them. Assign them days. Stick to the schedule for 90 days before you change anything.

The creators who struggle aren’t the ones who publish too little. They’re the ones who publish the same type of content every time and wonder why growth flatlines after the initial burst. Variety isn’t about entertaining your audience. It’s about engineering multiple entry points into your publication.

Chapter 3: Two Engines, One Publication, and the Day I Realized They Run on Different Fuel

In the first piece I wrote: “Geopolitical content acquires subscribers. Investment content converts them to paid.”

That was a hypothesis based on click rates. It’s now a proven business model with $886,000 behind it.

Here’s how the engines work with real numbers.

The Acquisition Engine (free content, sent to everyone):

My Saturday post “If You Own Stocks, a Bond, or a Dollar Bill, Read This Before Monday Morning” was sent to everyone. Free and paid. 6,966 email recipients.

It hit 103,548 views. 2,143 shares. 2,646 new subscribers. Only 9% of the traffic came from email.

The rest came from people sharing it with people who shared it with people.

That post’s job was to bring strangers to the door. It did. 2,646 of them.

The Conversion Engine (paid content, behind the paywall):

My Tuesday post “The 72-Hour War That Became a World War” was a paid post behind the paywall. 24,583 views. 409 new subscribers. 123 of them paid. $54,848 in revenue.

Less than a third of the views. More revenue. Because the conversion rate was 3x higher. People who found the acquisition post arrived curious. People who hit the paywall on the conversion post arrived ready.

Where to see this on your dashboard:

Open any post’s stats. Look at “New subscribers” and note how many are paid vs. free. Then look at “Estimated revenue increase.” Do this for every post over two weeks. You’ll see a pattern: some posts bring lots of free subscribers with low revenue. Others bring fewer subscribers but higher revenue. The first type is your acquisition engine. The second is your conversion engine.

Most publications have one engine. The best have two. Design your content calendar so they alternate. My Monday and Wednesday posts convert. My Friday, Saturday, and Sunday posts acquire and retain. The interplay between them is the business model.

The discovery I made on March 7 that changed everything:

A war was repricing every asset on the planet. I had a Saturday book review scheduled. I threw it out.

I published a free war briefing to everyone at 6:28 AM.

Then at noon, I published a second post, a story about meeting the man who killed Bin Laden, and I sent it to FREE subscribers only. Not everyone. Just the people who hadn’t paid yet.

The first post acquired. 2,335 new free subscribers in 24 hours.

The second post converted. 44 new subscribers. 33 of them paid. Eleven free.

That’s a 75% paid conversion rate.

I didn’t plan this. I was angry about a war and wrote two pieces in one morning.

But accidentally, I’d invented something: the two-post conversion model.

One post to everyone that proves the value. A second post to free subscribers only that asks them to pay.

I’ve never seen anyone else do this on Substack.

The data says it works. Try it on your next big content day: publish the free piece in the morning, the conversion piece in the afternoon. Track the paid conversion rate on Post 2. If it’s above 50%, you’ve found something.

The Part Where I Tell You I Made $41,000 in 19 Hours and Pretend I Wasn’t Surprised

Three days later I did it again. On purpose this time.

March 10. The war was escalating. Oil had just swung 29% in a single session. I had a nine-chapter Wednesday briefing loaded and ready to publish at 7:30 AM the next morning.

At noon on Monday I published a second post to free subscribers only. The story of meeting Rob O’Neill, the man who killed Bin Laden, leaning against a wall on Sixth Avenue at one in the morning with an active ISIS kill order on his head and a cigarette in his hand.

That was the hook. The conversion was a 19-hour window to lock in the annual rate at $360 before it doubled to $720 permanently at 7:30 AM Wednesday, the exact minute the nine-chapter war briefing published behind The Threshold.

I was not running a sale. I was not discounting. I had already raised the monthly from $50 to $100. Already raised the annual from $360 to $720. Already raised the Founding Circle from $720 to $2,000 and then closed it permanently at $2,828.

I was reopening the old annual price for 19 hours as a neighbor exception. Then the door closed forever.

The results.

122 new subscribers. 115 paid. 7 free.

$41,400.73 in estimated revenue. In 19 hours.

A 94% paid conversion rate on the post. Not 75%. Ninety-four.

The first time was an accident. The second time was a system.

Same architecture. Free post in the morning to everyone that proves the value. Conversion post at noon to free subscribers only that asks them to decide. A ticking clock. A story worth reading even if you never pay. And a door that closes at a specific hour with the paid content publishing on the other side at the exact moment it shuts.

The difference between March 7 and March 10 was three things.

First, a CTA. The March 7 post had none. The March 10 post had seven subscription entry points woven through the narrative. Every section break was a door.

Second, an expiration. Not “subscribe when you’re ready.” Nineteen hours. 7:30 AM Wednesday. The nine-chapter briefing publishes at 7:31 AM. You’re either inside reading all nine chapters with your coffee or you’re outside reading three and wondering what’s in the other six.

Third, the price was going up, not down.

I was not offering a discount.

I was offering a last chance to lock in a rate that no longer existed. That is not a sale. That is a closing door. The psychology is completely different.

A sale says the product is worth less.

A closing door says the product is worth more and this is your last chance to get in at the old price.

The Rob O’Neill story could have been a Wednesday behind The Threshold.

I gave it away free. On purpose. To the people who hadn’t paid. Because the best conversion tool on Substack is not a pitch. It’s proof.

Show them what you’re capable of when you’re not asking for anything. Then ask.

Chapter 4: The Paywall Is Not a Wall. It’s a Threshold. The $500,000 Difference Is Not Semantic.

I don’t call it a paywall. I call it The Threshold. This isn’t branding. It’s philosophy, and the philosophy prints money.

A paywall says: you can’t read this unless you pay. It’s adversarial. It positions the reader against the writer. It frames the subscription as a toll.

A Threshold says: you’re welcome here. There’s plenty of free content. But when you’re ready to go deeper, when you’ve read enough to know this is worth it, there’s more on the other side. It positions the reader’s decision as a choice about their own readiness, not about your price tag.

I built The Threshold on a structure I borrowed from Tomas Pueyo, the writer behind Uncharted Territories. He’s a brilliant Spaniard who writes about demographics, AI, and history, and he structures his long posts so that the first few sections are free and the deep analysis is paid.

He doesn’t hide the good stuff. He gives you enough good stuff that you can’t stop reading, and then the paywall arrives at the exact moment you need to know what happens next.

I call it the Pueyo Cliffhanger Model.

Here’s how it works in practice.

Every Monday and Wednesday post has 7 to 9 chapters. Chapters 1 through 3 are free. Every subscriber, free and paid, can read them. Chapter 3 ends on a cliffhanger. Not a summary. Not a “to read more, subscribe.” A genuine narrative cliffhanger that makes you need to know what comes next.

Chapters 4 through 7 (or 8 or 9) are behind The Threshold. That’s where the investment thesis resolves. That’s where the specific tickers appear. That’s where the actionable intelligence lives.

Why this works:

By the time a reader hits the paywall at the end of Chapter 3, they’ve already invested 10-15 minutes of attention. They’ve already started checking tickers on Yahoo Finance. They’ve already clicked through to Reuters to verify a claim.

They’re not evaluating whether to subscribe.

They’re evaluating whether they can walk away from Chapter 4.

The cliffhanger converts harder than any call-to-action ever written. Because it doesn’t ask you to subscribe. It makes you unable to NOT subscribe.

The first real data on the Pueyo Model at $720/year:

My first Monday post using this structure at the new $720 price generated 110 subscribe clicks in its first 24 hours.

That means 110 people read three free chapters, hit the paywall, saw $720, and clicked through to the pricing page.

Of those, 15 paid. That’s a 13.6% click-to-paid rate. The Wednesday post that followed generated 66 /subscribe clicks and 13 paid at a 19.7% conversion rate.

Fewer clicks, higher intent.

he $720 price is not scaring people away. It’s filtering for the ones who are ready.

Where to see this on your dashboard:

After you publish a paid post, go to the post’s stats. Look at “Links clicked.” Find “subscribe” in the list. That number tells you how many people hit your paywall and actively clicked to see the pricing page. Divide that by total openers. That’s your paywall-to-subscribe-click rate.

For a free post, this number measures general interest. For a paid post with a cliffhanger, this number measures how sharp your cliffhanger is. If it’s below 1% of openers, your Chapter 3 ending isn’t strong enough. If it’s above 2%, you’ve built real tension. My best posts run 2-7%.

How to write the cliffhanger:

Chapter 3 should end with one of three structures: a question the reader can’t answer without Chapter 4 (”So what does the Larry Williams indicator say about Monday’s open?”), a revelation that demands context (”The number I found in the defense budget changes everything I just told you”), or a contradiction that needs resolution (”Which means the bond market and the equity market can’t both be right. One of them is lying. I know which one.”).

Never end Chapter 3 with a summary. Never end it with “subscribe to read more.” The reader should forget the paywall exists until it appears. The story stops. The wall appears. And the only way forward is through The Threshold.

Chapter 5: 667 People Clicked on a Whiskey Post During a Market Crash. That’s Not a Bug. That’s Your Archive Working.

This is the section I couldn’t have written in February because I didn’t understand it yet.

My old posts are selling subscriptions. Right now. While you’re reading this.

If you’ve written 20 or more posts, your archive is your most powerful conversion tool and you probably don’t know it. I had 108 in my archive. Silver I had told people to buy was up 250%. CNQ was up nearly 50% and I recommended it my first week on Substack for everyone to see. I call this the receipts.

Here’s what I discovered.

My Saturday war briefing hit 103,548 views. Inside that post, I linked to an older piece called “The Whiskey Test and Nine Other Things.” 682 people clicked it.

Then 374 clicked my MarketWatch column. 205 clicked a piece about a man who manages $5 billion. 182 clicked the Islamic Revolution on Wikipedia. 154 clicked another old post called “Warning to Investors Who Think They Missed Rolls-Royce.”

Total archive clicks from one post: over 1,700.

What’s happening:

Readers finish your new post and think: “What ELSE does this person write about?”

That thought is the most valuable moment in your entire subscriber funnel.

Because a reader who has consumed two posts is 5x more likely to subscribe than a reader who has consumed one.

A reader who has consumed three posts is even more likely. By the fourth post, they’re reaching for their wallet.

Your archive is a gravity well.

Every internal link pulls readers deeper. Every deeper post builds more trust. Every layer of trust moves them closer to paying. The reader doesn’t experience this as a sales funnel.

They experience it as curiosity. And curiosity converts.

How to build this:

Every post you write should contain 3-5 internal links to your older posts. Not random links. Strategic links.

The Iran post links to the investment thesis because the F-35s on those carrier decks use Rolls-Royce engines, and I wrote a Rolls-Royce investment thesis three weeks earlier.

The Rolls-Royce thesis links to the Trump Doctrine because European rearmament is the catalyst.

Every link should feel like a natural extension of the argument, not a promotional plug.

Where to see this on your dashboard:

Open any post’s stats. Look at “Links clicked.” Your internal links (they start with /p/ on Substack) show you how many readers went from this post into your archive. If you see 5% or more of openers clicking into old posts, your flywheel is working. If it’s below 2%, your internal linking needs work.

The number to track over time: archive clicks per post. If this number grows as your subscriber base grows, your new readers are discovering your catalog. That means every new post you publish doesn’t just perform on its own. It reactivates the entire archive.

I have over 120 posts. Every new subscriber who arrives has over 120 posts to discover. Each post links to 3-5 others. T

he archive is a web, not a list. And the web catches people.

Chapter 6: I Doubled My Price and Made More Money. Nobody Warned Me This Would Work.

On March 1, I went paid at $360 per year. $50 per month. $720 for a Founding Member tier that included private chat and direct access to me.

On March 8, I changed the pricing. $720 per year. $100 per month. $2,828 for Founding Members.

I doubled the annual price. Nearly doubled the monthly. And quadrupled the Founding tier.

Here’s what happened.

At $360/year, I was adding roughly 15-20 paid subscribers per hour during peak content days. Revenue was accumulating at approximately $2,500-3,600 per hour.

At $720/year, the conversion velocity dropped. Fewer people subscribed per hour. But each subscription was worth twice as much. The net result: revenue per hour went UP.

At $360, I added 868 paid subscribers in 48 hours. At $720, I added 86 paid subscribers in 48 hours. But the ARPU climbed from $458 to $491. The price doubled, the volume dropped, and the revenue kept climbing. $52,458 in ARR added in the last 48 hours alone, all at the higher price.

Fewer subscribers. More revenue. And here’s the part nobody tells you: the subscribers who pay $720 are better subscribers. They’re more engaged. They open more posts. They click more links. They leave more comments. They don’t churn.

At $360, some people subscribed on impulse. They felt the urgency of a war and a deadline and clicked before they finished their coffee. Impulse subscribers churn. When the crisis passes and the urgency fades, they evaluate whether $360 was worth it. Some decide it wasn’t.

At $720, nobody subscribes on impulse. That number requires a pause. A calculation. A conversation with yourself about what you actually need. The people who pay $720 made a considered decision. Considered decisions don’t reverse easily.

The retention moat I accidentally built:

Every subscriber who locked in at $360 before the price change is now getting the publication at half the current price. If they cancel and resubscribe later, they pay $720. That discount only exists because they believed early. Canceling means losing it forever.

The price increase didn’t just raise revenue. It built a wall around every early subscriber. They have a financial incentive to never leave. That’s not a retention strategy. That’s a pricing moat.

What this means for you:

You’re probably underpriced. If your readers are telling you the content is worth it, if your open rates are above 40%, if your link click rates are above 10%, your audience has already decided the content is valuable. The only question is whether you believe them.

Don’t start at your dream price. Start lower. Build the trust runway. Publish enough that the value is undeniable. Then raise the price. The people who got the early price feel rewarded, not cheated. The people who pay the new price feel like they’re getting the current value. And you’ve created a retention moat around your earliest believers.

Where to see pricing data on your dashboard:

Go to your Substack dashboard. Click “Revenue.” You’ll see your gross annualized revenue. Divide that by your total paid subscribers. That’s your average revenue per user (ARPU). If your ARPU is close to your annual price, most people are on the annual plan. If it’s significantly higher, you have Founding Members or other premium tiers pulling the average up.

After a price change, watch this number daily. If ARPU rises, the new price is working. If it falls, people are choosing the monthly option (which annualizes lower than the annual for you if they churn) and you may need to adjust.

Chapter 7: The Recommendation That Sent 78 Subscribers in 3 Days and the One That Sent 48 in 30

I recommend four publications on Substack. Four. Not forty. Four.

My daughter’s photography publication. A design publication by the man who built my brand. Doomberg, the #1 finance publication on Substack.

And Citrini Research, run by a man whose institutional research I pay $10,000 a year for because it’s that good.

Most Substack writers recommend 20-40 publications hoping for reciprocal recommendations. I recommend four because I only want my readers clicking on things I’d stake my reputation on.

Here’s the data on what that selectivity produces.

Doomberg has recommended Capital Mischief for 30+ days. In that time, they’ve sent me 55 subscribers. I’ve sent them 952.

Citrini Research started recommending me around March 7. They’ve sent me 280 subscribers. I’ve sent them 279.

Read those numbers again.

Doomberg: 55 received, 952 sent. A 16:1 ratio in their favor. Citrini: 280 received, 279 sent. Near parity. In one-tenth the time.

Why the 16x difference? Two reasons.

First, audience alignment.

James van Geelen’s Citrini Research audience and my Capital Mischief audience are the same people. Finance-obsessed, research-driven, willing to pay for intelligence.

When a Citrini subscriber sees Capital Mischief recommended, they think: “This is for me.” When a Doomberg subscriber sees it, some think that. Most don’t.

Doomberg covers energy and commodities more broadly. The overlap is narrower.

What this means for you:

Stop trying to get 30 people to recommend you. Find one. One publication whose audience is YOUR audience.

Build a real relationship with that writer. Create value for them first. Interview them. Write about them. Subscribe to their work. When the recommendation comes, it will be genuine. And genuine converts.

One deep relationship with a high-alignment publication is worth more than 50 recommendation swaps with random newsletters.

Where to see this on your dashboard:

Go to your Substack dashboard. Click “Growth.” Then click “Recommendations.” You’ll see two sections: “Incoming recommendations” (who recommends you and how many subscribers they’ve sent) and “Outgoing recommendations” (who you recommend and how many subscribers you’ve sent them).

Sort incoming by “Subs received.” That’s your recommendation leaderboard. Your top recommender is probably worth more than all the others combined. Invest in that relationship.

Check the ratio. If you’re sending a publication 10x more subscribers than they’re sending you, that’s not a partnership. It’s a donation. The prestige of their name may be worth it. But know the math.

Chapter 8: 84% of My Readers Clicked a Link. Here’s What That Tells You About Your Audience.

100,815 people read my Saturday war briefing. Of the ones who opened it, 97% clicked at least one link inside the post. Not skimmed. Not glanced. Clicked. Ninety-seven percent.

The Substack average link click-through rate is 2-5%. Good newsletters hit 10-15%. Institutional research desks that charge $50,000 a year see 20-30%.

I got 97%. At $720 a year.

Here’s what those clicks reveal about the audience, and why this matters for every creator on the platform regardless of niche.

The clicks fall into four categories:

Ticker research: 348 clicked HYGH on Yahoo Finance. 306 clicked CNQ. 249 clicked GDX. 208 clicked SILJ. These readers opened their brokerage while reading my post. They’re not consuming content. They’re using it. That’s the difference between a newsletter and a tool. Tools retain. Content entertains.

Source verification: 277 clicked Reuters. 201 clicked Defense News. 156 clicked CNN. 124 clicked Goldman Sachs. These readers are checking my homework. They’re cross-referencing my claims against primary sources. That’s the behavior of analysts, not casual readers. When your audience verifies your sources, you’ve earned institutional-grade trust.

Archive exploration: 667 clicked the Whiskey Test. 195 clicked The Man Who Manages $5 Billion. 154 clicked Warning to Investors. These readers finished the war briefing and went looking for more. They’re not following a topic. They’re following a writer.

Conversion: 357 clicked /subscribe. These readers hit a point in the post where they decided to evaluate paying. Each click is a hand reaching for a wallet.

What this means for you:

Your link click rate tells you what kind of audience you’re building.

Below 5%: Your readers are skimming. Your content is too general or too short to generate deep engagement. They read, they leave, they forget. This audience is hard to monetize.

5-15%: Your readers are engaged. They click a few things. They’re interested but not invested. This audience will pay if you give them a reason.

15-30%: Your readers are using your content as a starting point for their own research. They trust you enough to follow where you lead. This audience pays and stays.

Above 30%: Your readers treat your publication as infrastructure. It’s not something they read. It’s something they USE. This audience will pay premium prices, refer friends, and never churn.

Where to see this on your dashboard:

Open any post’s stats. The “Links clicked” section shows total clicks and the percentage of openers who clicked. The number at the top, “[X]% of openers clicked a link,” is your link CTR for that post. Track it across posts. Watch for patterns. Some post types generate higher CTR than others. The high-CTR posts are your conversion engines.

Chapter 9: The Numbers That Actually Matter (and Where to Find Them While Your Coffee Is Still Hot)

In the first piece, I listed the metrics I track at each subscriber milestone. Those haven’t changed. But I’ve crossed into the “above 5,000” territory that I couldn’t write about in February because I didn’t have the data.

Now I do. Here’s the complete dashboard walkthrough.

Open Rate (found in: each post’s stats page, under “Open rate”)

This is the percentage of email recipients who opened your post. Substack counts both email opens and Substack app views in this number.

What good looks like: 35-50% is strong. Above 50% is exceptional. Below 25% means your subject lines aren’t working or you’re emailing too often or your content has lost its hook.

What I learned: My open rate varies wildly by post type. The Dear Charlie community post (paid subscribers only) opens at 80%. Monday investment posts open at 48-53%. The Saturday Library opens at 40-45%. Don’t track one open rate.

Track it per post type. A 42% open rate on your free Saturday post and a 50% open rate on your paid Wednesday post tells you something completely different than an “average” of 42.5%.

Where to see it: Dashboard > Stats > Click any post > The “Open rate” box. The percentage and the raw number of opens are both shown.

Traffic Sources (found in: each post’s stats page, under “Traffic sources”)

This tells you where your views are coming from. The categories:

• Email: People who opened the email. Your core subscriber base.

• Direct to app: People who opened it in the Substack app. Often the same subscribers reading on mobile.

• Direct: People who typed the URL, clicked a bookmark, or clicked a link someone texted them. This is your private sharing indicator. When someone texts your post to a friend, it shows up as “direct.”

• Substack app: People who found your post through Substack’s discovery features. The algorithm showed it to them.

• open.substack.com: People who found you through Substack’s browse page.

• LinkedIn, Twitter, etc.: Social media referrals.

What I learned: When a post goes viral, email percentage drops and direct percentage rises. My biggest post went from 20% email on day one to 9% email by day six. That means 91% of views were coming from people who were NOT on my email list. They found it through shares, forwards, and links. When your direct traffic exceeds 25%, your post is being privately shared. Feed it.

Subscribe Clicks (found in: each post’s stats page, under “Links clicked,” look for “/subscribe”)

This is the number of people who clicked the subscribe button or link from within your post. It’s different from actual subscriptions. It tells you how many people CONSIDERED subscribing while reading.

What I learned: On free posts, subscribe clicks measure general interest. On paid posts with a cliffhanger, subscribe clicks measure how sharp your cliffhanger is. My best paid post generated 110 subscribe clicks from 5,103 openers. That’s 2.2% of readers actively evaluating whether to pay.

Divide subscribe clicks by new paid subscribers on that post. That’s your click-to-conversion rate. Mine runs 10-15%. If yours is below 5%, your pricing page or your value proposition isn’t closing the deal. If it’s above 15%, you might be underpriced.

Estimated Revenue Increase (found in: each post’s stats page, top right)

This shows how much revenue Substack estimates this specific post generated. It counts new paid subscriptions that happened within a window after the post was published.

What I learned: Your highest-view post is not necessarily your highest-revenue post. My 100,815-view free post generated $102,630 in revenue. My 22,683-view paid post generated $53,408. Fewer views, more money. Because the paid post attracted people who were ready to buy, while the free post attracted people who were ready to look.

Track revenue per post alongside views per post. They tell different stories. Views measure reach. Revenue measures conversion. The best publications optimize for both.

New Subscribers: Paid vs. Free (found in: each post’s stats page, top left)

Under “New subscribers” you’ll see a total and a breakdown: “[X] paid subscribers, [X] free subscribers.” This ratio is the most underrated metric on Substack.

What I learned: On my two-post conversion day, the free post to everyone generated 187 free and 57 paid (3.3:1 free-to-paid ratio). The conversion post to free subscribers only generated 24 paid and 1 free (24:1 paid-to-free ratio). The two posts served completely different functions. The first was a net. The second was a spear.

If every post you publish generates mostly free subscribers, you’re acquiring but not converting. That’s fine if you have a separate conversion engine. If you don’t, you’re building a free audience that may never pay.

The 7-Day Chart vs. the 90-Day Chart (found in: Dashboard > Overview > use the dropdown to switch timeframes)

The 7-day chart shows what happened this week. The 90-day chart shows the trajectory.

What I learned: The 7-day chart during launch week looked like a rocket. The 90-day chart showed three months of flat line followed by a vertical explosion. The flat line is where most creators quit. The vertical part is what happens if you don’t.

When you’re in the flat line, look at the 90-day chart and remind yourself: the first 100 posts are the runway. The takeoff comes after. If you’re only looking at the 7-day chart, you’ll panic every slow week. The 90-day chart is the truth. The 7-day chart is the weather.

Chapter 10: The Dear Charlie Post That Made Someone Pay $2,828 on a Sunday Night

Every Sunday I publish Dear Charlie. It’s reader mail. The best comments from the week. The arguments, the pushbacks, the moments that made me rethink something.

The Dear Charlie has a 76.66% open rate. That’s the highest of any post type I publish. Higher than the war briefings. Higher than the investment theses. Higher than the post that hit 100,815 views.

Why?

Because belonging is a stronger motivator than information.

My paid subscribers don’t open the Dear Charlie to learn something. They open it because it’s their room. It’s the place where a theologian argues with a skeptic while a pacifist watches and a father talks about oil in the ground.

It’s where someone calls my analysis garbage and someone else calls it the best thing they’ve read all year. It’s where I publish the uncomfortable questions, the ones that made me reconsider my position, alongside the ones that confirmed it.

On a Sunday night, after the Founding tier had just increased to $2,828, someone read the Dear Charlie and paid $2,828. Not during a war briefing. Not during a market crash. During a comment roundup.

They didn’t buy the analysis. They bought the room.

What this means for you:

Your community content is not secondary content. It’s your retention engine. The posts that make your subscribers feel like they belong somewhere will keep them subscribed longer than the posts that make them feel smart.

Publish something that showcases your community every week. Reader comments. Reader questions. Reader arguments. The best comment exchange from the week. Give your community a place to see themselves reflected in your publication. Because when people see themselves in something, they don’t leave.

Chapter 11: The Platform Became My Biggest Growth Channel and I Didn’t Do Anything to Cause It

In February, I was growing through my own efforts. Notes. LinkedIn. Comment replies. The editorial flywheel. All of it was me pushing content into the world.

By March 8, Substack’s internal algorithm was sending me over 1,000 subscribers in a single day. That’s over 70% of my daily new subscribers coming from the platform itself. Not from my Notes. Not from my email. Not from my LinkedIn. From Substack deciding to show my publication to its users.

This happened because of three things converging:

First, I hit #1 on Substack’s Rising Leaders in Finance leaderboard. That badge means the platform’s algorithm identified Capital Mischief as the fastest-growing finance publication over a recent window. Being on that list puts you in front of readers who browse by category.

Second, the Citrini Research recommendation went live during my highest-visibility week. Every Citrini subscriber who clicked through landed on a publication covering a war in real time. The recommendation didn’t just send traffic. It sent traffic into a conversion environment.

Third, the engagement metrics, 1,659 likes, 309 restacks, 2,084 shares, on my viral post triggered Substack’s distribution algorithm. The platform has an incentive to show high-engagement content to its users because engagement validates its recommendation. My post’s metrics told Substack: “This content is good. Show it to more people.”

What this means for you:

You can’t directly cause algorithmic distribution. But you can create the conditions for it.

High open rates signal content quality. High engagement (likes, comments, restacks) signals audience interest. High sharing signals viral potential. When all three converge, the algorithm notices.

The practical advice: focus on engagement rate, not subscriber count. A publication with 500 subscribers and a 55% open rate with 20% link CTR is more attractive to Substack’s algorithm than a publication with 5,000 subscribers and a 20% open rate with 3% link CTR. Quality signals compound. Vanity metrics don’t.

Chapter 12: My Notes Strategy, or How I Turned Comment Replies into Half My Subscriber Growth

I covered this briefly in the first piece. It’s now my second-largest growth channel after Substack’s algorithm.

The system is simple.

When a reader leaves a comment on one of my posts and I reply with something funny, specific, or useful, I hit the “publish to Notes” button. That reply, pulled from the comment section of a post, becomes a standalone Note in the Substack feed. It reaches followers who don’t get my emails. It reaches the discovery feed where strangers browse. It shows up on screens my newsletter never touches.

I do this 7-8 times a day.

A good day generates 15-30 new subscribers from Notes alone. Not from the posts. Not from recommendations. Not from the algorithm. From comment replies I was already writing.

The three types of Notes that work:

Comment restacks: The best comment replies, published to Notes. These are your most authentic content because they’re unplanned. A reader said something interesting, you responded, and the exchange is worth sharing. No polish needed. No strategy needed. Just the conversation.

Standalone Notes: Short, punchy thoughts that aren’t long enough for a post. A reaction to news. A one-line observation. A question for your audience. These fill the gaps between posts and keep you visible in the feed.

Restack Notes: When you restack someone else’s post or Note with a comment attached. This puts your voice in front of their audience.

Timing matters:

Morning Notes catch the coffee scroll. Afternoon Notes catch the lunch break. Evening Notes catch the couch scroll. Space them 90 minutes apart minimum. Substack’s feed deprioritizes rapid-fire Notes from the same account.

Where to see the impact:

You can’t directly track “this subscriber came from Notes” in Substack’s dashboard. But you can see it indirectly. When your daily subscriber sources show “Substack” as the top source, a significant portion of those are Notes-driven. If you stop posting Notes for three days and your Substack-sourced subscribers drop, that confirms it.

Chapter 13: This Could Have Been an Ebook. Here’s Why It’s Free.

A reasonable person would look at this piece and think: “This is a growth playbook from someone with $875,000 in annual revenue. He should charge for it.”

A reasonable person would be right. I could put this behind my paywall. I could package it as a $49 ebook. I could build a course around it.

I don’t want to.

I publish five days a week about finance, geopolitics, and the place where money meets meaning. My Friday podcast is free. My Saturday book reviews are free. That’s two days a week of content, more than most writers publish in total, available to anyone on the planet with an internet connection.

The person who needs Friday and Saturday most can’t afford them yet. So they’re free. Always.

This piece is the same principle applied to the creator community. The writer who needs this most is at 200 subscribers, publishing twice a week, wondering if anyone is reading. They can’t afford a course. They shouldn’t have to.

Most people in my position would say: don’t give away your secrets. Somebody will copy you.

Nobody is going to copy me. Nobody else is going to publish five days a week about finance and geopolitics with my satire and dark humor, with the stubbornness of a man who stays up past midnight reading Iranian state media because the official story has never once been the whole story.

Nobody else has four decades of presidential advisory, an Air Force Academy honor code, and a $4,000 bottle of bourbon on the desk.

But the SYSTEMS are transferable. The five-day architecture. The two-engine model. The Pueyo cliffhanger. The two-post conversion model. The archive flywheel. The pricing moat. The community retention strategy.

None of these require my background. They require discipline, patience, and the willingness to publish 108 posts before anyone pays you a dollar.

If you’re building something on Substack and this piece helped, come find me at Capital Mischief. Leave a comment. I answer every one.

If you want your infrastructure optimized by the person who fixed mine before any of this happened, you’re already reading Veronica’s work. She told me in our first session I’d become a Substack bestseller within a year. That was five months ago. She was right.

People told me I was leaving money on the table.

I was building the table.

Then a war proved the thesis. And 12,065 people sat down.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Charlie Garcia is the founder and writer of Capital Mischief, a Substack publication covering finance, geopolitics, and the place where money meets meaning. He publishes five days a week, is #18 on Substack’s Top 100 Bestsellers in Finance and #1 Bestseller on the entire platform, has two books in fifteen languages, a MarketWatch column, a bourbon habit his accountant can’t classify, and strong opinions about Iranian nuclear doctrine. The Saturday Mischief Library and Friday podcast are always free. Start there.

This piece was written as a guest post for Veronica Llorca-Smith, who fixed everything I didn’t know was broken before any of this happened. The original piece lives here.

Subscribe to Capital Mischief

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

The CTA today is very simple: read this again and turn that knowledge into action - and a bit of mischief!

I’m inspired to revamp my strategy and build my own Substack Flywheel.

If you want help with your Substack growth, this is my lemonade:

🎓 1:1 Personalized Strategy with me like Charlie, his daughter, Amparo and 100+ creative entrepreneurs (Become a Founding Member)

🎬 Substack Live Series: 4 actionable videos to help you create your own growth and monetization strategy

🎯 Substack Bestseller Section: Posts, videos and frameworks to go from zero to Bestseller.

👨🏽‍🎓How To Win on Substack: my 5-star course on Gumroad.

¡Gracias, Charlie!

View Subscription Options 🌟