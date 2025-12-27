A few days ago, I launched a writing prompt for my subscribers at The Lemon Tree Mindset:

Your SEO Keyword for 2025

The idea is very simple: reflect on the word that best reflects your year and give your creativity wings by turning it into a Post, Note, poem or even a podcast!

The responses in the group chat were fantastic and one of the participants, Chris B. Writes had his most successful poem ever as a result, with 100+ comments:

What I Kept, An Ode to Empathy

You still have a few days to participate!

Today I’m honored to share with you the Post from my Founding Member and friend Shelly Roberts, founder of Think Better Feel Better, a community that enables you to master your thoughts gently and calmly. Her keyword is support and that’s what her work is all about. It’s been wonderful seeing Shelly grow here and today she introduces a very special launch: a book club launch!

Welcome Shelly!

As 2025 comes to a close, Veronica asked us to reflect on what word we would choose to summarise this past year… It took me a while, but I finally landed on the word Support.

Being part of this community, and Substack as a whole, has been one big support network - especially here in the Lemon Tree Mindset community 🌳🍋

As some of you will already know, when I first joined Substack, Veronica was one of the first people I came across, in particular the 2024 Interview with Kristina God - I knew instantly that I wanted to be part of The Lemon Tree Mindset and I signed up there and then. There was something about Veronica’s voice that felt grounding and genuine, the kind that doesn’t shout, but stays with you.

Almost two years on, I’ve read her books, shared her posts, liked more Notes than I can count, and chosen to continue being a premium member for a second year, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. Supporting work that feels meaningful, thoughtful, and human matters to me.

And being here has reminded me of something important:

🌿We don’t just come to spaces like this for content.

🌿We come for connection.

🌿For belonging.

For the feeling of being part of something a little bigger than ourselves.

Support goes both ways

For a long time, I was very good at being supportive - encouraging others, cheering people on, showing up quietly in the background.

What I’m learning now is how to be supported too.

That means:

🌿 Letting myself build things slowly

🌿Creating spaces that feel calm, not performative

🌿Inviting people in without pressure or expectation

It also means trusting that the right people find their way to the right places.

Why I’m sharing this here

As someone who already feels at home in this community, it felt right to share something I’ve been quietly building alongside my Substack here first 🌳🍋

In January 2026, I’m launching a book club in the form of a Podcast 📚 a gentle, reflective book club for people who want to think better, feel steadier, and grow their self-belief in everyday life.

I’m sharing it here first, because if you haven’t already had a chance to read Veronica’s latest book The Anti Procrastinator - then you’ll get a chance to at least hear the highlights of her work by tuning into the Podcast in January, as this will be the first book we read - just hit subscribe and each episode will come straight to your inbox.

Subscribe

The book club isn’t about rushing through books or having the “right” insights.

It’s about pausing, reflecting, and letting ideas land in a way that feels kind and doable.

And if you’re someone who values:

🌿 Thoughtful conversation

🌿Emotional honesty

🌿Belonging to a supportive community

…then it might feel like a natural fit.

Your invitation

The Book Club is free to listen to and join - and you’re warmly welcome to explore at your own pace.

Subscribe

For those who’d like to join in on live chats about the current book we’re reading, find out a bit more about me as a person and support the podcast, there’s also an optional paid membership:

🌿 US$ 5 per month, or

🌿 US$ 35 per year

What it includes:

🌿 As above + ongoing community support

🌿 Group chat for Book Club Q&A

🌿 Access to Free Pintables (coming in 2026)

🌿 Exclusive Substack Live Sessions

It’s simply a small way of supporting the work and helping the Book Club continue - no pressure, no obligation.

If it resonates, I’d love to welcome you in.

View Subscription Options 🌿

And if not, I’m still very glad to be sharing space with you here.

Thank you, Veronica, for creating and holding a space where support feels natural rather than transactional, and to everyone here for being part of a community that genuinely shows up for one another.

Support really does grow best in places like this - let’s make 2026 a year of growing together! 🌳🍋

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

I’m over the moon to see Shelly’s new project take off and I’d love to support you too!

If you want to grow a writing-speaking business and turn your creativity into your lifestyle, check out my lemonade: mindset, strategies and frameworks to help you get started, get traction and get paid.

I openly share how I’m growing my own sustainable digital business and would love to help you with yours.

And if you’d like to write a Guest Post and reach 10,000+, you can become a Founding Member and book your personalized 1:1 strategy session.

*** Prices go up on January 1st ***

Subscription Options 🌟