When I self-published my first book, The Lemon Tree Mindset, I heard crickets. As a new indie author without an audience (I had zero subscribers then), finding readers was extremely hard. That’s why a week later, this newsletter was born. Its original intention was to help me find readers for my book but from there, it evolved into something much bigger: a global community across 164 countries in 2 languages, thanks to its Spanish sister, El Limonero!

It all started with one seed and one keyword: community 🌱

Almost 3 years later, I’ve published a total of 4 books, including The Anti-Procrastinator, with a Big Five, and being an author is still… bloody hard, but it doesn’t have to be if you surround yourself with the right people.

That’s why I invited my premium member Fleur Hull, your go-to person for new and existing authors who want their books to be easily found and read.

Fleur has an incredible success story: in only a few months, her publication, The Substack Bookstore became a Substack Bestseller. Her mission is simple: create a community for indie authors and books.

Today, she shares with us her vision and how she’s bringing it to life through a vibrant community of almost 3,000!

Welcome, Fleur!

Hello Lemon Tree Mindset community,

I’m writing this from Perth, Western Australia, and I want to start with a simple truth.

I’ve followed Veronica Llorca-Smith from the beginning of my Substack journey. When I was learning the rhythms of this platform, trying to understand how Notes worked, and wondering how writers were turning community into real opportunity, Veronica was one of the people I watched closely. Her growth and success felt human and warm. She obviously builds with intention.

I’ve recommended her to many authors over the past year because so many of us need that steady voice that says, “You can do this,” without pretending it’s easy.

So I’m honoured to be here, speaking to her audience, and sharing the story and the vision behind The Substack Bookstore. It’s a path that unfolded, one step at a time, from a knot-in-the-stomach beginning to something that has become a home base for indie authors.

The day I hit publish and realised I was starting from zero

I hit “publish” on Author Growth on 27 March 2025 with a knot in my stomach. The plan was simple: share the marketing, writing and publishing frameworks I’d refined over twenty-five years and hope a few authors might find them useful.

The reality felt riskier. Although I had been helping authors for five years, I had just walked away from stable contract work, and I wondered if anyone would care about my late-night scribbles on keywords and launch calendars.

That first evening I refreshed my inbox every five minutes. Three people subscribed. I remember whispering “thank you” to an empty room and making a celebratory cup of camomile tea to settle my nerves.

By breakfast the next morning, the list had grown to twelve.

Day by day the trickle turned into a current. The questions, wins, and honest struggles shaped every article that followed. And slowly, something clicked for me. Authors wanted a place where they could feel less alone, and more supported, while doing something that is incredibly brave.

Because publishing a book is brave.

And marketing a book, especially as an indie author, can feel like learning a new language while standing on stage.

What I kept noticing in the author community

As Author Growth grew, I found myself noticing the same pain point surfacing again and again in conversations across Substack: “I’ve published my book, but nobody is finding it.”

Authors were swapping marketing tips and cheering each other on, but there was no obvious, dedicated place where books could be discovered in a simple, structured way.

Substack is full of talented writers. Yet their books were scattered across profiles, buried in old posts, or linked in a single line at the bottom of a newsletter.

I kept thinking: if Substack is a place where readers come to discover voices, why is it still so hard to discover the books written by those voices?

That question is the seed that became The Substack Bookstore.

The moment the Bookstore became inevitable

On 21 July 2025, I launched The Substack Bookstore. I imported my 450 free and 8 paying Author Growth subscribers, took a deep breath, and pressed publish.

The early vision was simple and practical: A clean place where indie authors could list their books, add a direct link to the sales page, and make it easy for readers to browse by genre.

I wanted it to feel like walking into a bookstore with clear shelves. Fiction here. Non-fiction here. A place where you can wander, click, and discover.

What surprised me was what happened next.

People responded immediately, and not just with polite encouragement. They responded with relief and excitement. There was a vibe that said, “finally.”

And a very practical outcome showed up too. The listing pages started getting consistent traffic, and every visitor was clicking at least one book link.

I’m a marketer, so I eagerly track behaviour. That kind of click-through is not common on the internet. It meant the Bookstore format was doing what it was supposed to do: turning browsing into action.

The vision behind the Bookstore, in plain terms

The Substack Bookstore was created for one reason: to make indie books easier to discover, and to help authors build visibility through community.

That community part drives everything.

I’m a big believer in what I call author karma. You can feel it when it is present in a community. It’s the quiet generosity that says, “I’ll support you, because I know what it feels like to launch alone.”

The Bookstore works best when authors and readers treat it like a shared ecosystem. You list your book, and you also browse and discover others. You share another author’s listing when it genuinely fits your audience. You leave a comment. You buy a book now and then. You recommend and review. Those actions compound over time.

And for authors, this sort of mutual support is helpful and practical. It’s what sustains you when motivation dips or Amazon feels like a black box (with 70,000 titles published in an average week, no wonder authors feel lost).

How authors can use the Bookstore, step by step

Veronica’s readers are builders. You are turning creativity into business, and you understand that small, consistent steps beat frantic bursts of effort.

So here is the gentle “manual” version of how authors can approach the Bookstore.

1) Start as a free subscriber and claim your listing

Free subscribers can list one book.

This is the lowest-effort way to place your book in a browsable, genre-based space where readers can click through to buy. It also gives you a simple link to share when someone asks what you have published.

If you are early in your author journey, this step alone can be meaningful. It’s a way of saying, “I exist. My book exists. Here it is.”

2) Treat your listing as part of your platform, not a one-off

A book listing is a small asset. It sits there quietly, working for you over time.

Use it in your Substack footer. Link to it when someone asks about your book. Add it to your “Start here” page. Mention it in Notes.

3) Engage with the community in a natural way

Read other listings in your genre. Leave a thoughtful comment and share a book you genuinely like. Connect with authors who are writing for similar readers.

If you are someone who struggles with “promotion,” this is a kinder pathway. You’re participating in a community where the norm is mutual support.

4) Use the ecosystem when you need extra support

As the Bookstore grew, it became clear that authors needed different kinds of help at different stages.

Some authors are still writing their first draft and want motivation and structure. Others have published and need discoverability.

Some are launching and want reviews, beta readers, and a clear plan.

That is why the Bookstore became part of a wider ecosystem that includes:

Author Growth for strategy and frameworks

Free Books First to connect authors with beta and ARC readers

Editorial Reviews for authors seeking credible blurbs and review support

The Online Writing Club partnership, which expanded reach and learning opportunities for authors who want to grow on Substack and other platforms

5) Upgrade only when your needs change

Some authors stay free forever. One unpaid author got to Amazon category bestseller when she launched.

Others upgrade when they have multiple titles, pen names, or a launch coming.

When authors do choose to go deeper, it is usually because they want one or both of two things:

a structured marketing plan that removes guesswork

a supported campaign where community visibility is part of the launch strategy

How the Kristina collaboration changed the scale

A few weeks after the Bookstore launched, I began talking with Kristina God from The Online Writing Club.

Like Veronica, Kristina has built a large, generous community of writers and creators, and she understands Substack growth in a way I deeply respect. When we spoke, the feeling was familiar. Two mums running solo businesses. Both juggling and determined to build something that genuinely helps writers.

We decided to co-lead the Bookstore.

That collaboration mattered for a simple reason: it brought together two communities that care about the same outcome: writers who want to build an audience and authors who want to sell books. And creators who want to earn from their work without turning into someone they do not recognise.

The partnership made the Bookstore stronger, and it taught me something I now hold as a core principle: collaboration is a vital business strategy for creative people.

It also changed my own trajectory in a very tangible way. Five months after publishing my first Substack post, I reached Substack Bestseller status. That milestone happened because collaboration widened the circle. Kristina’s generosity, shared audiences, and genuine alignment accelerated everything we were building together.

For me, that moment reinforced something I already believed. Growth on Substack is rarely a solo act. It happens when communities overlap and support flows both ways.

Why I believe this matters for Veronica’s readers

Many of you are building something from scratch. A newsletter, community, book, coaching practice and/or a creative portfolio.

At some point, you will need discoverability and connection. You will need a way for your work to travel beyond your immediate circle.

For authors, that is what the Bookstore exists to support, through structure, community and a clear place where readers can browse, click, and buy.

If you are writing a book now, the Bookstore is a reminder that your future readers are not all on Amazon. Many of them are already on Substack, reading newsletters like Veronica’s, looking for voices they can trust.

From one builder to another

When I think back to that night in March when I had three subscribers and a cup of camomile tea, I’m grateful I did not talk myself out of starting.

I didn’t have a perfect plan when I launched the Bookstore. It was a trial based on a hunch. I could see a gap, and I knew authors deserved something better than shouting into the void.

If you are early in your Substack journey, I hope this story encourages you. A plan is helpful, but so is a hunch. You only need to take the next honest step.

And if you are a writer building a creative business, I hope you feel what Veronica has been teaching all along: you can grow something meaningful from a small beginning.

Thank you for letting me share my story with you.

Fleur

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

The theme for December is inspiration, and my goal is to provide you with resources to help you start the new year on a high.

In my exclusive Section “Authors VIP Corner”, you’ll find strategies to gain more visibility and boost earnings with your creative work. It’s all based on my personal experience:

My Author Strategy on Substack: 7 Ways To Sell More Books

The Beauty Of Serialization On Substack To Boost Your Earnings [and How It Works]

10 Literary Festivals That Sponsor Authors [With Process & Tips To Apply]

A Chat with Penguin Random House: How to Get Published (video)

Business Strategies for Authors (webinar)

