Do you feel you publish high value newsletters but they are all disconnected?

There’s no mapped out journey, and as a result, readers end up in the dead-end street with no clear path. That makes it harder to build loyalty and take your writing from a hobby to a business. You end up in the “friend zone”: lots of likes but little commitment.

That used to be me but…

Three years ago, I discovered the power of serialization and it completely transformed how I plan my creative work and approach creativity.

What’s serialization?

Serialization is one of my favorite strategies for growing my community, creating a new revenue stream, and above all for building a stronger bond with my subscribers, as I’m not sending isolated thoughts here and there but building an actual journey on a specific topic where we can go further and deeper.

I’ve done it with books, courses, and even videos, and I highly recommend it. It allows you to create in a more strategic and organized way, guiding your readers from A to B instead of relying purely on creativity and inspiration.

My latest Substack series was “How to Sell Digital Products.” I launched it in both English and Spanish using the same model:

- Exclusive image (a different little lemon tree)

- Marketing campaign to create buzz

- Dedicated Section for the series in my HomePage

- Simple navigation: less friction = more connection

- FREEMIUM strategy (know where to put the paywall to convert)

- Weekly frequency

The Series led to new subscribers, deeper conversations, and additional revenue through premium subscriptions (see below).

In this 9-minute video I take you through the step-by-step.

Beyond serialization

From a business perspective, the most attractive part is the sustainability: once the Series ends, you already have all the raw material to publish a stand-alone digital product that keeps generating income on the side.

That’s exactly what I did for my public speaking series that then turned into a public speaking course.

I do this on Gumroad, where I host my digital store with all my courses. The goal is to build an ecosystem leveraging resources you already have.

If you want to get started with serialization, I explain the full strategy in this post:

The Beauty of Serialization on Substack.

And if you need personalized help, you can become a Founding Member and book your 101 session.

View Premium Subscriptions 🌟

Have you started serializing? I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments 👇🏽

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

What’s up this month?

Mastermind with Claire Venus ✨

Join me and Substack Bestseller Claire as we share our vision, strategy and how we use Substack to grow a sustainable ecosystem with multiple products and services.

This session is for our joint paid subscribers (link below the paywall) 👇🏽

Upgrade now to The Lemon Tree Mindset🌳🍋 or Sparkle on Substack✨

Only for procrastinators

If you have a lot of ideas but struggle to turn them into action, start here:

Check out which of the 6 procrastinator types you are today.

FREE: The 6 Procrastinator Types 💡

Public Speaking Bootcamp

In June I’m hosting an exclusive 3-session bootcamp to help you grow your business with public speaking and land paid gigs.

Limited seats.

Public Speaking Bootcamp🎤