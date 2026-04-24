My mom owns a cozy restaurant in the Canary Islands. She always loved cooking and hosting, and every time we moved to a new country, she learned new recipes: passion fruit mousse in Brazil, French sauces, Asian dishes in the Netherlands (there is a big Indonesian community there, as it used to be a Dutch colony)…

In her 50s, years after my dad passed away, she opened Telemaco (free ad for mum!) with nothing more than a big passion and a big loan. And I have to say, I’ve learned more about sales and marketing listening to her stories than through courses and frameworks from the so-called experts who own “marketing agencies.”

Mum is no marketing guru, but she knows exactly how customers behave, what drives them, how to sell more and turn a hangry guest into a loyal fan. Today I will share with you one of her many secrets…

The dessert strategy

Last summer, Mom told me that her golden strategy to boost revenue per table and get raving reviews is to get them to order dessert.

If you think about it, dessert is often a special moment: you are not starving anymore, and the focus goes from “Where is my main?” to the actual conversation while having a mouthful of something sweet. It’s also when people have a more intimate chat or even propose (not in between chewing lamb chops).

Her selection of desserts is mouthwatering, but she noticed many tables were not ordering them. So she started doing something different: she asked all the waiters to approach each table at the end of the main course with one simple question:

“Would you like to take a look at our home-made desserts menu?

The work home-made was key.

Suddenly, every single guest, even if they were full, was thinking about the same thing: their second stomach (you know, the one for sweets).

That question alone boosted dessert orders by 30%.

Marketing 101.

But the waiters went one step further and started asking another question, a more specific one:

“Would you like to try our fresh passion fruit mousse? It’s a recipe from Rio de Janeiro.”

Now, one in every two tables said yes to dessert. And the interesting thing is that they didn’t necessarily go for the passion fruit mousse but that specific question triggered them to consider an option they hadn’t thought about before.

And just like that, without being pushy or salesy, mom boosted revenue and the clients left Telemaco with a sweet taste of Brazil.

The marketing lesson here

I often think about Mom’s passion fruit mousse because it’s delicious, but also because I see writers and creators make the same mistake again and again: not asking (or asking too much). As a result, their readers are missing out on the dessert.

Are you letting your readers know what else you have on the menu?

Is there a delicious next step at the bottom of your welcome email or your newsletter?

Are you giving your guests a good reason to go for dessert with an irresistible option (aka CTA)?

If the answer is no, you are leading your readers to a dead-end and you are leaving growth on the table.

Don’t give readers homework. People like having clear choices in front of them, not 5 clicks away.

But they don’t like being overwhelmed by 2 pages of desserts either (or 5 CTAs).

Pick one dish.

Make it irresistible.

Offer your home-made passion fruit.

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