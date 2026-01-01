64% of People Will Quit Their New Year's Resolutions By February. Will You?

When I was doing some research for my book, The Anti-Procrastinator, I discovered a sobering stat that stuck with me:

Over 64% of people will quit their New Year’s Resolutions within 30 days.

By February 2026, two in three people will have deserted the gym, started drinking/smoking again, resumed junk food, ghosted the Duolingo owl, started doomscrolling, whatever the goal is… and go back to square one.

And while many feel guilty and blame it on the lack of motivation or discipline, I believe it’s something else: the heavy load we silently carry.

An oversize luggage filled with unfinished conversations, feedback that was never given, open loops, feelings that are stuck and bad habits that take a lot of room and weigh us down, like a heavy anchor.

The word “resolution” comes from Latin: resolvere, which means solving, loosening, undoing. And it makes a lot of sense: in order to move forward, we have to look back, undo, untie the knots, declutter our mind and close the open loops so that we can make room for the new and lift the anchor.

We need to resolve.

I’m not just being philosophical here; this is what I mean:

You want to lose weight and purchase an expensive nutrition program, but overlook the root cause of the anxiety leading to binge eating at night.

You decide to spend less time online but your screen is filled with social media apps sending notifications about a whole lot of nothing and your phone has become an extension of your body.

You commit to working on the relationship with your partner and buy them an expensive Christmas present but you are letting all the little things that annoy you pile up, unspoken, unresolved, creating bitterness and resentment.

You want to start exercising but you watch 3 episodes on Netflix until midnight and wake up exhausted the next morning.

You want to write that book and start that new project but the cluttered desk is cluttering your mental space too.

You promise to spend more quality time with your family and friends but end up following what random strangers are doing on IG reels instead of texting the friend from college you haven’t talked to in years.

Our life is surrounded by things that are pending, unfinished, unresolved, loose ends and the luggage gets heavier.

If this feels uncomfortable, I hear you because I’m carrying the invisible weight too.

This year, my resolution is to look back and “resolve” to get rid of the bad habits so that I can make space for good habits and travel light:

An apology before the bitterness.

A book sitting on my bedside table.

A healthy pantry for healthy choices.

A cleaner screen without distractions.

A decluttered desk for a decluttered mind.

A pack of cards in my bag to play with my family.

A cleaner to-do list before I add more tasks to the mix.

An open and honest conversation daily, not when things explode.

As we enter a new year, here are 3 questions for you to reflect on:

What is one piece you can leave behind?

What is something that is weighing you down?

What are the feelings that no longer serve you?

Let’s resolve.

Let’s travel light.

Happy New Year 🌳🍋

