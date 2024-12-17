How I Serialized 3 Books on Substack [and Made Some Peanuts]
When I heard that James Patterson had landed on Substack earlier this year, I thought,
“Good, I’m in the right spot.”
No wonder this place is becoming the Mecca for authors. It provides all the tools authors need to succeed:
- A platform to grow an email list for free
- A social channel to reach millions of users
- A brilliant monetization model that only takes a 10% commission
I’m in!
Substack has democratized the publishing industry by giving authors the asset they value the most: accessibility.
→ Access to readers
→ Access to distribution
→ Access to revenue
And accessibility creates opportunities.
You can now bypass the traditional gatekeepers, such as agents and publishers and own your go-to-market strategy, reaching thousands of readers directly.
I have coached 50+ Founding Members on digital strategy and many are keen to explore the serialization of books on Substack.
I’ve serialized 3 books on Substack, and today I´ll share the process that helped me gain more subscribers, sell more books, and make more peanuts.
The Personal Brand Studio generated 1,000 US$+ through Substack before it was launched on Gumroad as an ebook. That’s the power of serialization.
Today’s Post focuses on how to serialize your book on Substack:
- Vision & Strategy
- Serialization options
- Monetization models
- Tips & Tactics
Here are additional resources to support your publishing journey:
📝 How to publish your ebook on Amazon in 30 days
🎬 Replay of the webinar with Penguin Random House
💡3 questions that got me 2 publishing deals
📚 An ebook: From Zero To Amazon Bestseller
