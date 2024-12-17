When I heard that James Patterson had landed on Substack earlier this year, I thought,

“Good, I’m in the right spot.”

No wonder this place is becoming the Mecca for authors. It provides all the tools authors need to succeed:

- A platform to grow an email list for free

- A social channel to reach millions of users

- A brilliant monetization model that only takes a 10% commission

I’m in!

Substack has democratized the publishing industry by giving authors the asset they value the most: accessibility.

→ Access to readers

→ Access to distribution

→ Access to revenue

And accessibility creates opportunities.

You can now bypass the traditional gatekeepers, such as agents and publishers and own your go-to-market strategy, reaching thousands of readers directly.

I have coached 50+ Founding Members on digital strategy and many are keen to explore the serialization of books on Substack.

I’ve serialized 3 books on Substack, and today I´ll share the process that helped me gain more subscribers, sell more books, and make more peanuts.

The Personal Brand Studio generated 1,000 US$+ through Substack before it was launched on Gumroad as an ebook. That’s the power of serialization.

Buy it now for 14.99US$

Today’s Post focuses on how to serialize your book on Substack:

- Vision & Strategy

- Serialization options

- Monetization models

- Tips & Tactics

Here are additional resources to support your publishing journey:

📝 How to publish your ebook on Amazon in 30 days

🎬 Replay of the webinar with Penguin Random House

💡3 questions that got me 2 publishing deals

📚 An ebook: From Zero To Amazon Bestseller