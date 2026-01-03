In January 2024, I published a Post that accidentally transformed the way I saw and understood Substack.

It was a simple article sharing my story: why I started writing, my vision as a creative entrepreneur, and who I am as a person.

Not a fancy strategy, growth hacks, or how-to templates. Just the story of a mum who found herself unemployed in a new country during the pandemic and started writing to make sense of a world that very often doesn’t have any. It was just my origin story, how it all began.

I didn’t think too much of it and I published it but I did something very silly: I never sent it as an email to my subscribers, so none of you ever received it (it was simply published on my publication, hence no recipients in the stats).

But I also did something smart: I highlighted it on my home page so that everyone landing on my lemon tree would see it, like a welcome sign hanging on the door.

I turned it into my “Hero Post,” and added a FREE goodie inside.

The Crazy Story Of How My Substack - The Lemon Tree Mindset Was Born

And it was one of the best decisions I've ever made for my publication.

It’s been almost 2 years and my story still lives there, front and center. I’ve tweaked it and updated multiple times, but it’s still the same essence.

And here is the crazy thing: without any publicity, it’s still one of my most popular Posts and continues to attract new subscribers every week, even paid, after 2 years:

190+ new subscribers, including 12 paid and over 1,000 US$ in revenue.

My Hero Post

Same story in my Spanish publication, El Limonero, which is much smaller.

The message here: Stories work.

About your Hero Post

Your Hero Post is the most important piece of content in your entire publication.

It’s the first impression you make, and a golden opportunity to make a great one and turn lurkers into loyal readers.

Let me tell you a secret after (almost) 3 years on Substack: people don’t subscribe to a newsletter. They subscribe to people and are here for the stories.

People subscribe to Chris, the single dad raising a wonderful kid with a disability, Gail, the solopreneur who is reinventing herself and squatting her way into her 70s, Maria, the coach who overcame anorexia at 13 and now helps women build confidence… Real people with real stories. That’s what I’m here for too.

Our brain is not programmed to remember data and numbers; we are wired, driven and motivated by stories because they make us feel. That’s why we remember them so naturally and effortlessly.

Stories flow.

Let it flow

This is how you can craft an engaging Hero Post with 6 clear steps and prompts for ideation to set your publication up for success in 2026.

You can upgrade now to unlock the framework and if you are a paid subscriber, I’m happy to give you personalized feedback on yours in the VIP Group Chat.