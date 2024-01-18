Locked abroad

In August 2021, I was locked out of my country, Hong Kong, with my 2 young daughters. Due to the pandemic, we were not able to go back home and were separated from my husband, our home, and the life we knew.

We started brand new in a foreign country, Australia. I had no network, no job, no friends.

It was daunting, challenging, scary.

But I asked myself,

“What’s the story I want to tell my daughters when they grow up?”

Planting your lemon tree

I decided to leave the corporate world behind to start a new path, a new career, a new me.

We only have one shot at this mystery called life, so I might as well make something epic out of it and enjoy the ride!

I started writing, speaking in public, creating and taking the first step.

Then the second step followed, the third and…BANG!

MOMENTUM

Since then, I have published 4 books, one with Penguin Random House, built a digital business on Gumroad, and become a public speaker for Fortune 500. Today, I have a community of 10,000 writers and The Lemon Tree Mindset is a Substack Bestseller ⭐️ with 200+ premium members. In 2024, I launched the Spanish version, El Limonero.

And I’m just getting started!

What was a challenge became an opportunity.

I took the first step and I want to help you take yours.

This publication is an open book into my journey as a writer, creator and public speaker.

I share what I learn, the wins and the failures and the frameworks and seeds I use to plant my lemon tree to help you grow yours.

And here is my welcome gift to you: a FREE video tutorial to help you create a stunning homepage for your publication and turn visitors into subscribers:

What to expect

Check this 2-minute video to discover all the resources and make the most of your subscription:

🍋 Free Subscribers

Weekly Post for writers and creators.

🍋 Paid Subscribers

Monthly webinars on digital strategies for growth & monetization

Training via Substack Live (30+ recordings)

40% discount on my digital courses on Gumroad

VIP Group Chat with Q&A and personalized feedback

Collaboration with me to reach 10K readers

1:1 Strategy Session (Founding Members)

