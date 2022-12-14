Welcome To The Lemon Tree Mindset

Hello from Hong Kong!

This is Veronica, an ex-corporate gal turned writer, author, coach and public speaker.

Welcome to my little creative corner

Spoiler: This is not a newsletter.

It’s a community of writers, creators and solopreneurs who want to turn their creativity into a business and a lifestyle.

We are now 10K strong across 165+ countries and here you will find collaborators, mentors, peers and friends.

Good vibes only!

Is this for you?

Do you love writing and want to start a new career?

Would you like to build your own community online?

Would you like to publish a book or speak in public?

If your answer is yes, keep reading…

Growing a creative business is bloody hard. But it doesn’t have to be.

I created The Lemon Tree Mindset to help creative entrepreneurs like you grow and thrive so that you can turn your passion into a sustainable business and a lifestyle.

Through a combination of mindset and strategies, I provide you with practical tools to help you clarify your vision, grow your community and monetize your creative work.

This is 100% based on first-hand, human and messy experience becoming a solopreneur and growing my own community and creative business.

In 2 years, I’ve published 4 books (1 with Penguin Random House), become an international speaker for Fortune 500, launched a strategy coaching business and a digital portfolio on Gumroad and achieved the Substack Bestseller status.

This is not to brag but to show you what’s possible, with the right mindset and strategy.

I started from scratch at 41, coming from the corporate world and without any experience in writing or marketing.

If I can do it, you can do it, and I want to show you how.

What to expect

Free Subscribers:

✔️ Weekly articles on mindset & strategies

Paid Subscribers:

🍋 Exclusive articles with frameworks to build your digital business

🍋 Monthly webinars on digital strategies for creators

🍋 Exclusive training via Substack Live

🍋 VIP group chat for Q&A and personalized feedback (200+ Premium Members)

🍋 40% discount on all my digital courses

🌟 1:1 Personalized strategy session (Founding Members)

🌟 Quarterly Mastermind (Founding Members)

Explore Subscription Plans 🌟