Take a moment before reading today’s newsletter and think about the past 365 days and how much effort it has taken you to get to where you are today.

Close your eyes and think about the journey. Go back to where you were a year ago and do a mental hike: the articles you’ve written (and how many you’ve thrown in the bin); the hours you’ve spent rehearsing before presenting a workshop or going live, the rejections before landing the sweet deal and the walls you hit along the way.

It’s probably more than you remember. Way more.

Now take another moment to pause and celebrate yourself. And how far you’ve come.

People often forget the journey and focus only on the destination and where you are today. This specific point in time. It happens physically too: when you reach the top of the mountain after hours of hiking, you remember the views and quickly dismiss the effort it took you to get there. “It wasn’t that bad.”

There’s a scientific name to explain this phenomenon: the recency bias. Your brain deliberately blurs the past and focuses on the most recent event and where you are right now. Everything else is discarded and pixelated.

Why this happens

Your brain is not trying to punish you or sabotage your efforts. It’s trying to protect you and this is why it selectively chooses what memories to pack away:

Energy Efficiency (Cognitive Laziness): Your brain is a prediction machine that wants to conserve energy. Remembering every detail of your past struggles would be mentally expensive. Instead, it keeps a “highlight reel” and defaults to whatever is most recent because that feels most relevant for current survival and decision-making. Imagine that your brain is going on a trip and can only take a light handcarry with the essentials.

Survival Wiring: Evolutionarily, the brain is optimized for quick reactions to immediate threats. In ancient times, what happened yesterday or today mattered more for survival than what happened years ago (think a recent natural disaster or a war). This wiring still runs in the background focusing on what matters.

Emotional Protection: Forgetting how hard it was to reach your current level is often a self-protective mechanism . Constantly feeling the weight of all your past efforts could lead to exhaustion or overwhelm. By “resetting” the difficulty meter, your brain helps you keep moving forward instead of getting paralyzed by the hardship. Many moms (including myself) will tell you that the experience of giving birth becomes a big blur and after a few months, we remember mostly the sweet moment of holding our baby for the first time (not the 16 hours of labor and pain). That’s why many are happy to try again. Many first-time Marathon or Ironman finishers swear they will never, ever do it again, only to enter a race the following month because “it was an amazing experience.” I can tell you: it actually sucked, but your brain forgets the pain, the blisters, and the cramps, and focuses on how awesome it felt to cross the finish line. Because it really was.

Narrative Simplification: The brain loves simple stories. It rewrites your journey as “I’ve always been at this level” or “It wasn’t that hard” because it’s cleaner than remembering the messy, painful reality. It’s also related to the curse of knowledge: whenever you learn something new, you assume that it’s not that special and everybody knows it. You focus on the outcome (knowledge gained) versus the journey it took you to acquire it.

Everything is a big deal until you do it. Then you do it and it’s not a big deal anymore.

Dopamine & Reward System Recent wins or failures trigger stronger emotional and chemical responses. A bad week feels catastrophic because the fresh pain is vivid. Past struggles lose their emotional charge over time, so they fade.

I always go back to a quote that makes me feel better when I’m having a horrible day:

“Comedy is tragedy plus time.”

Why this matters to you

73% of creators quit in their first year.

90% of startups never make it.

Nearly half of all Substacks become inactive (45%) and many writers quit after 6 months.

Most don’t quit because they lack ability. They quit because Recency Bias makes the current struggle feel permanent while erasing how hard they fought to get here.

If you read this far, you are probably going through a plateau or are feeling that all your efforts are not reflected in your results. The idea of quitting is probably lurking somewhere between your two ears.

But this landed in your inbox today for a reason: to remind you that growth is non-linear and you’ve come a long way. People say the hardest thing is to start; I would argue that it is to keep going long after the motivation is gone, when the room is silent and no one is watching.

People don’t fail: they give up before they succeed.

What you can do

My vision as a writer and author is not to plant nice ideas in your brain for you to discuss them in between margaritas: it’s to help you drive meaningful, lasting change in your life. And I want to give you practical tools to make the change happen (and stick).

As we approach the equator of 2026, I invite you to do a 6-month review of the half year in whatever format suits you:

Bullet points on your phone

A mid-year review newsletter

A hand-written journal

You don’t even have to publish it, but you have to write it down to make it real. This exercise will blow your mind.

I know this as a fact because every month I write a monthly recap of my progress and I realize how quickly we forget all the effort we put into getting where we are today. You’ve done more than what your brain is giving you credit for.

Beat the (recency) bias.

And if you are struggling to maintain momentum, I’ve got you:

I created a 5-day FREE email course to help you build habits that stick in partnership with Waris F, an expert in educational emails.

Download the PDF here for FREE to discover your procrastinator type and you will receive the email course in your inbox.

Get ready for a good (mental) workout at my Anti-Procrastination Gym!

Get the FREE email course🔥

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

My Business Roundtable is happening next week (22/ 23 June).

Come join a strategic discussion with a small group of driven founders, creators and solopreneurs.

Register here for 59US$ (60 minutes)

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What we will discuss: