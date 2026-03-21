How To Sell Your Digital Products is a 4-Post series.

You’ll learn a simple yet effective framework to sell your digital products and make $ 1,000 US$ with 1 digital product in 30 days - even with a small audience. The series:

Part 1: Introduction to the funnel (FREE)

Part 2: Create a lead magnet in under 90 minutes (Today)

Part 3: Launch an email marketing campaign to convert

Part 4: Boost sales during the launch month

🎬 Bonus video (36 min): How To Build Profitable Digital Products with Jari Roomer (FREE)

You can upgrade now to access the full series.

Now let’s find out why your ebooks and digital courses are not selling…and what you can do about it…

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The Old School Lead Magnet

A lead magnet is like a sales agent that’s working for you 24-7, actively promoting your product and generating buzz, engagement and ultimately sales.

Top creators use them religiously (examples below) because it’s a low-cost, high-return strategy.

This all sounds fancy but lead magnets are nothing new. In fact, they are one of the most traditional old-school strategies for driving sales.

When I was living on the Gold Coast, Australia, in 2022, every Sunday I went to the Farmers’ Market in Surfers’ Paradise with my daughters to buy fresh produce. It was filled with booths offering all sorts of food: seasonal fruit, local honey, donuts, pastries, calamari… The most popular stands were always the ones offering tastings or samples. That’s your lead magnet right there.

The vendors would usually take the opportunity to do small talk, introduce the ingredients or the recipe, offer an extra sample to my little ones and connect.

Personally, it was a no-brainer. Most of the time, I would end up buying the fresh carrot cake or the homemade marmalade because the sample was yummy and the staff was nice. At the end of the day, we are all in the people business and we buy from people we trust. A lead magnet makes that possible.

The psychology behind

But what’s the psychology behind free samples and lead magnets?

The Reciprocity Effect: When people receive something for free, they often feel a natural urge to return the favor, whether that’s through a purchase or a recommendation. In fact, a 2025 study by analyst Lipsman showed that customers were 95.5% more likely to buy when in-store sampling was available.

The Ownership Effect: People tend to value things more after trying or experiencing them. Now you know why shop assistants are so keen to invite you to try the clothes out and pair them with accessories. Once you see them on you, you start to develop a sense of ownership, making it more likely you'll buy because it already feels yours.

Zero-Risk Bias: Everyone is hesitant to waste money on unknown products. Free samples remove the financial risk, making the decision to try—and buy—much easier. If you deliver on your promise with your sample/ lead magnet, users are more likely to consider your offer because they already have a positive bias.

Instant Gratification: Free samples provide immediate rewards, triggering a dopamine response in the brain. This instant gratification boosts the emotional connection to the product and increases the likelihood of a future purchase.

Lead Magnets in practice

This is not just theory and I want to share examples I’m familiar with from the creator’s economy to prove the point:

Justin Welsh recently launched a FREE course (lead magnet) to help creators sell their first digital workshop. After the 30-day trial, the CTA is to upgrade to a Kajabi subscription (the platform he uses).

Lara Acosta recently hosted a 2-hour+ live session (led magnet) to help creators grow on LinkedIn. It was followed by an offer to join a premium coaching program.

The team at Write - Build - Scale hosts regular Masterclasses on how to grow on Substack (lead magnet). The CTA is a paid program with weekly calls and coaching.

They are not just wasting time and resources in those FREE resources: they are building a golden pipeline.

And you can build yours too.

How a lead magnet works and big no-nos

Below are 7 types of lead magnets and the strategy I use to convert readers into subscribers with a lead magnet in the welcome email (never shared that one before).

Upgrade now to unlock the entire series and start selling your digital products and gaining new subscribers today.