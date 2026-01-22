Life is all about phases, almost as if we had different mini-lives in the span of a lifetime and we were playing a different character in every season.

What character are you playing today?

For me, my 20s were all about excitement and adventure: moving to Asia, backpacking, collecting stamps on my passport, partying till sunrise and discovering the world carefree.

My 30s were about finding my life compass: stability. I had a solid career in the corporate world, gained confidence in myself thanks to sports (triathlon) and built a wonderful little family in Hong Kong with my partner in crime, Dave.

My 40s are now and in many ways, it’s about freedom and purpose from within. You start thinking about legacy over titles and about impact over money in your bank account.

Part of this new phase has been becoming a mompreneur, and as my oldest is turning 9 this week (where did the time go?!), lately I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means (and takes) to grow a business while you grow a family and how to juggle both.

2017: One week before becoming a mom (and a big brother!)

The unsexy answer is I’m still figuring it out.

The sexy answer is that I’m doing it my way.

And the irony is, so many women, particularly working moms, ask me how I’m able to “do it all.” It’s funny because social media and the digital world portray an illusion, a distorted version of reality. I don’t do it all, I can’t do it all, and I’m learning to be okay with it. It’s a work in progress…

My mompreneur blueprint

My reality as a mompreneur is this:

I don’t have 40 hours a week to dedicate to my business and yet I make a living out of my creativity. A lot of it happens during stolen moments throughout the day: at 5 am before the kids wake up (like now), during the 5 minutes before school pick up…my most creative time of the day is often the “in-between moments” you could find in the lost and found department of life.

I don’t have a strict content calendar because I have enough schedules in my life as it is. I stopped putting deadlines that no one is asking for and adding unnecessary pressure to my work. This is all excess luggage from the corporate world; a world that runs in fiscal weeks and quarterly investor calls. Always against the clock.

No, thanks.

I didn’t leave one hamster wheel to get a VIP entry ticket in yet one more rat race.

Multitasking and flexibility are what make this possible. But also a bit of self-compassion.

When one of my daughters is sick at home, I’m not a “mompreneur,” just a mom looking after her little one. The rest can wait.

Sometimes I feel I’m behind and I could do more, make more, be more.

And in fairness, I could. But I don’t want to. And that’s the beauty of choice.

That’s why I chose to leave the corporate world with all its policies, quarterly reviews, color-coded calendars and rigid structures.

When I started this newsletter, almost three years ago, I used to think it was really important to publish on Saturdays at 9 am and I would religiously publish it on the dot. But I realized that my readers don’t care (or notice) when they get it. In fact, they probably prefer to get something semi-decent on Sunday than a half-baked potato on Saturday. Besides, some potatoes take longer to bake.

See, when you come from the corporate world, you have to unlearn many things to create space for new thinking and ways of reimagining work and productivity.

Reimagining work

This is how I’m reimagining and redefining what quality, sustainable work means as a solopreneur:

You don’t need to work 8 hours a day to be “productive.” Sometimes, 2 hours of focused work go a long way.

There is no good output without good input: good sleep, daily exercise, breaks and even power naps (the Spaniard in me loves a siesta), these have all become part of my “productivity routine.”

You don’t need to be in front of a computer to call it “work.” My best ideas often pop up when I’m running outside, untangling my own thoughts. A lot of my work happens in my head and my head can be anywhere, not necessarily staring at a screen.

Success is not about how much you do but the impact you make. Yes, it’s possible to do less by being laser-focused on the things that move the needle (and matter): how you truly engage, how you build a small but connected community, how you touch one person’s life in a meaningful way. One at a time.

Quality work can also come in small packages. When I launched my first book, The Lemon Tree Mindset, I was a bit embarrassed when I saw how thin the book was! The HR employee handbook of my previous employer was longer (true story). But surprisingly, what readers love most about it it’s how concise and to the point it is.

Coming from a corporate life where everything had to be long: the meetings, the reports, the reviews, the days, this felt like a breeze of fresh air. I could reinvent my own style without a playbook to follow.

Since then, I’ve unapologetically embraced minimalism in my work and focused on micro products and services that can help people save time or money, ideally both:

Mini-courses: I launched 4 on Gumroad last year

10-minute how-to tutorials

30-minute live sessions

Concise Posts

Short practical books

My book The Anti-Procrastinator has less than 200 pages because you don’t need a bible to stop procrastinating. The biggest publisher in the world didn’t care, so why should I?

The beauty of growing your solopreneur business is that you can set your own rules and reimagine what success looks like to you, leaving behind what no longer serves you and creating a formula that works for you.

I’ve come to terms that I can’t do it all but I can do it my way and that’s liberating and empowering. A good combo for freedom.

So, what character are you playing today?

I’d love to read your reply in the comments!

Upgrade to premium 🌟

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Thank you for reading and supporting my work.

It would be amazing if you could share it: all it takes is one (free) click 🙏🏼

If you’d like to become a premium member, this is what my Founding Members are saying:

What to expect when you upgrade for 99US$ a year:

🎯 Substack Bestseller: framework & tips to grow from 0 to 13K subscribers and 25K+US$ annual recurring revenue.

💡 Digital Strategies: Posts and live training to grow a sustainable writing-speaking business.

💎 Authors VIP Corner: practical stuff to land books deals, build your author brand and sell more books.

❤️ Mindset: Posts to help you reframe your mind and take action.

🌟 VIP Chat with 200+ solopreneurs for Q&A, collaboration and personalized feedback

✨ 50% OFF on all my digital courses

🎓 Strategy session 1:1): build your growth, marketing and sales plan with me (Founding Members)

I'm ready to upgrade 🌳🍋