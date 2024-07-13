Hey readers and friends,



First of all I’d like to thank Veronica for inviting me to write this article. I’ve been following her since the previous blogging platform and it’s such a joy to see her thriving on Substack now, as she is one of the most inspirational writers you’ll find.



Now, let’s get into today’s topic.



This article will revolve around several questions I’ve been asked frequently, especially in the last few years.



“How can you write so much?”

“How do you find time and energy?”



This is actually a very “packed” sort of topic as there are a ton of variables that go into productivity and consistency.



In the last 15 years, I have written 30+ books, around 800 poems, and in the last 3 years 1000+ blog articles.



I am a homeschool dad, I have one more job besides writing, at one point I was even working 60+ hours per week, and still writing (late at night).



However, it’s in the last few years, and specifically in 2023-2024 that I feel like I truly have begun to find the right balance with all of it.

Point 1 - The attitude.



This is something that is crucial and without the right mindset you just can’t go anywhere. With a negative mentality we lose even before we begin.



What are the components of the right mindset?

Will power - an ability to go through rough patches no matter what. It’s inside all of us to access.

No negative chatter - sure, it’s impossible to always be positive, but the less you will speak poorly of others and of yourself the stronger you will become.

Thick skin - you must not be afraid of rejections, or critics, only focus on constantly improving your skills. One of my books was rejected by 99 houses, but then one gave it a contract, and that’s that, a great end result. Did any of those rejections matter in the end? No, but they would have if I had given up.

Expectations - dream of the best case scenario and work towards it, but expect nothing. Life is unpredictable, if your writing impacts even only one person, it’s worth it. All else is a great bonus.



Point 2 - Eliminating the bad things.



Social Media - in 2023 I quit all social media except for my blog and it was only then I realized the full impact it was having on me. Wasting time, energy, pouring negativity in, fake friendships.

So much time opened up for me after that. If before I was so tight as I sometimes had to write past midnight, it was no longer the case, I now have hours in which I can sit down and write blog articles, poems and books.



Shows/New - It is extremely rare for me to watch shows now and I never watch the news anymore. I don’t stay ignorant, I take some time to read about it, but I do not allow myself to get sucked into it, especially with all of the negativity and lies. Look at the show you are watching now and see how many hours a week you are spending on it. That’s the hours you could be writing! Same goes for the news network watching.



Video games - passion of many, I have my favorites as well, yet once again, it is a bog rarity. Now I play video games only when I feel like I truly have finished some big projects. I’ll allow myself some time for that stuff maybe for a few weeks.



Alcohol/other addictions - two years ago I completely quit alcohol and it also has played a big role in how much time and energy I’ve been finding.

Point 3 - Healthy body and spirit.

Family - focusing on those who love you and we love back is the key ingredient as well. We must not neglect them and our writing will reflect the inspiration which flows from that love.



Exercise - running and training are a big part of my life, despite chronic condition of enlarged spleen and flat feet. I have never stopped and now it keeps me sharper than ever. A healthy body will help the mind be healthy.



Diet/reflection - we must take time to be silent and reflect, it is not a waste of time. When you take time to calm your mind the chaos is eliminated and you’ll be able to get much more done inna shorter period of time. Also, eating well is so important. If you are eating foods that make you feel unwell, it’ll have a big effect on everything else, including your writing.



These are the things that combined have brought an extremely good balance into my writing life.



Now, some personal tips and preferences.



Tip 1 - be yourself, don’t copy, have your own style.



Tip 2 - when you have something pop into your head, write it down, make a note on your phone. I have a list called “Topics” in my Notes app. It now has over a thousand little notes. Each time I hear something interesting, or see something, I make a quick comment about it, opening a possibility of a future article.



Tip 3 - listen to others a lot and listen to the nature.



Tip 4 - don’t be afraid to admit you’re wrong and make changes.



Tip 5 - have no fear in starting over, it’s exciting.



Tip 6 - love or at least like what you write, if you write topics you hate just because you think you must do it to gain something, trust me, this leads to a bad end in multiple possible ways.



Tip 7 - do not write thinking “Will they like it?”, your unique words will find the right people.



All in all, I am very thankful to God for everything. The pain, the difficulties, challenges, and of course all tue beautiful things like family and readers. At the end of the day, in life the biggest tip and point is GRATITUDE.



If you operate from the place of gratitude, everything gets easier and all these things begin to fall into place.



Blessings,



Alexander Semenyuk - Lighthouse

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