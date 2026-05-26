Why you keep getting stuck: The Chain of Reaction

The most successful people I know, whether they’re writers, athletes, or entrepreneurs, have one thing in common: they fail forward.

They take action, fail fast, adjust, and try again. They make it happen first and perfect it later.

Yet most of us get stuck in the toxic cycle of procrastination.

In this spontaneous (and slightly sweaty) Walk & Talk, I share how to finally get unstuck and break the cycle.

A bit of background…

A year ago, my dream of becoming an author came true: I published a book with the world's largest publisher, Penguin Random House. The Anti-Procrastinator took me to literary festivals across India, Hong Kong, and Singapore and I felt like a rockstar (even if the royalties tell a different story, ha!).

As a creative entrepreneur, it’s honestly bloody hard to get momentum, so I wanted to make the most of that little tailwind and I turned the book into a workshop for corporates, and now its own digital course!

22 students have already joined The Anti-Procrastinator and are taking action (the reviews don’t lie).

Last days of the early bird offer until 31 May:

64 US$+ only instead of 128 US$+ to take that idea into practice and make things happen.

Redeem the lemons 🍋

What is The Chain of Reaction?

In this 16-minute video, I introduce the Chain of Reaction to explain why (and where) you are getting stuck (and how to get unstuck).

It’s a model that replaces the old procrastination cycle with a new, positive one with 4 pillars:

Identity → Vision → Action → Reward

1. Identity:

Be crystal clear on who is the person you want to become: the writer, the fit person, the successful entrepreneur, the present parent…

This is the foundation of everything.: When your actions are aligned with your identity, resistance drops dramatically because you have a clear North Star.

Do you really believe you can become “that person” or are you sabotaging your own dreams?

2. Vision:

Turn that identity into a vision and define what success looks like to you. Not vague goals: a clear picture of what great looks like (to you) and bring your identity to life.

Do you have a clear vision or are you chasing the next cool thing or what others are chasing?

3. Action:

Consistency is overrated: doing the same thing again and again without iterating with feedback only gets you that far. Yes, being consistent matters but if you want incremental growth (vs small marginal gains), you have to know your blind spots - and act on them.

Are you doing “junk miles” every day for the sake of consistency or are you working on what needs to be worked?

4. Reward:

Find and celebrate your daily win, no matter how small because it helps you strengthen your identity. That’s how you create a winner’s mindset and reinforce your chain of reaction.

Are you celebrating your litte wins every day or do they feel “too small” to be proud of them?

This creates a self-reinforcing loop: every completed chain makes the next one stronger. It’s how you turn ad hoc effort into consistent progress.

If you’ve been feeling stuck, watch it, reflect on your own Chain of Reaction, and begin building momentum. This one framework can shift how you approach your goals starting today.

Worst-case scenario, you join me on a virtual walk along Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong!

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

The Public Speaking Bootcamp is happening in June: a group training become a public speaker and get paid to deliver sessions and workshops to corporate.

✔️ How to pick your signature topic

✔️ Infrastructure to build your speaker brand

✔️ How to build a B2B offer (types of sessions, pricing, formats…)

✔️ Content and SEO strategy to boost discoverability

✔️ Lead generation and how to find clients

Due to popular demand, I’ll have 2 Bootcamps (three 90-minute group calls):

- America-Asia Pacific: 15, 16, 17 June 8pm EST

- Europe-Middle East: 16, 17, 18 June 8am London

Find out more at The Lemon Tree Academy 🌳🍋🎓

Who is joining?

Some of the participants:

A former Apple executive who wants to give talks on strategic leadership.

A project manager who wants to deliver B2B workshops on change management.

A wellness entrepreneur who wants to give talks on nutrition to corporate.

A nursepreneur who wants to host keynotes on empathetic leadership.

If you would like to explore how to turn your knowledge, experience and passion into a B2B offer through public speaking, check it out:

PS: the early bird deal ends on 31 May.

Public Speaking Bootcamp 🎤