Every month I bring you fresh voices from my premium community, and today I have the pleasure of introducing you to “the prison lady."

, is the founder of

, a publication that supports change makers to do good work and get paid for it. She has over a decade of experience working in prisons, helping people get a second chance in life ❤️

But today, she’s here to talk about a different topic: the power of public speaking, and how something that scared her to death became her secret weapon and gave her business new wings.

Welcome Jacqueline!

The first time I spoke in public, I thought I might actually die.

Honestly!

So I’m not here to tell you to feel the fear and do it anyway. I resonate if you’re struggling with the idea of all those people staring at you. I’m compassionate about your fear of drying up / sounding stupid / feeling uncomfortable.

But, and it’s a big BUT. I’d be remiss if I didn’t share why you should see if you can give it a go. The rewards are unbelievably rich and endless.

My First Time

OK it wasn’t actually my first time. I’d already had a couple of previous horrendous experiences. But it was the time that put the final nail in the coffin for public speaking (or so I thought.)

It was a leadership assessment day at a university, There were about twenty candidates and me, and we were told to give a short presentation at the end. I knew I’d smashed all the previous activities. I knew I’d be nervous about the presentation. And I knew that preparation is the tool of winners!

So I had all my carefully thought through notes written on neat little cards, confident that I could manage five people in a small room. Then the organiser showed us to an auditorium packed with people.

“What!” I thought. I knew I was first, we were presenting in alphabetical order. My maiden name is Bennett.

Out came the Madonna-style microphone. I sweated as they attached the mic to me. I was aware of hundreds of people eating crisps, chatting, sipping coffee. My hands shook so much that my notes rattled. I wanted to die. I actually hoped something dramatic would happen. I considered running away.

Nothing happened and I didn’t run away. But it was a disaster.

I forgot half of what I wanted to say. My voice cracked as I spoke. I froze.

And no, there isn’t a happy ending! A few days later the panel phoned to say I’d been their front-runner all day — until that presentation.

I didn’t get the job.

So I decided public speaking was just not for me. And I would never again put myself in that position.

The whisper that wouldn’t go away

Fast forward a few years, just prior to founding my social enterprise, Beyond Recovery, I had a clear insight — a vision of myself speaking on stage in front of thousands of people. I remember thinking, you’ve got the wrong girl! But the thought wouldn’t leave me alone.

And if you know me, you’ll know that I never ignore those nudges from the universe.

As the nudge persisted, I reluctantly made a deal with myself: for one year, I would say yes to every opportunity to speak. Networking events, local meetings, anywhere that needed a voice — mine would do.

And I was terrified every single time.

But I have a mantra:

“Fear is wetting your pants.

Courage is doing what you need to do with wet pants.”

I seen over and over again that courage isn’t the absence of fear — it’s moving forward with it. You can’t think your way into confidence; you have to practice, wobble, and learn in real time.

Confidence comes from action. Not the other way around.

There are many things I learned on that year of ‘practice’. It didn’t feel like it got any easier and there were a few (quite a few) tears. But you know what they say ‘practice makes perfect’. I knew I had to put in my 10,000 hours to get good. I knew the only way to find my voice was to use it.

And then I learned something that made everything so much easier.

The magic of storytelling

I found out that the most powerful tool any speaker has is storytelling. Facts inform; stories transform.

Now you may think you don’t have any stories. I feel you. I thought that too.

Or you may think that you can’t tell a story. Yep me too.

But guess what? Not only is story telling the oldest form of communication, pre-dating writing even. It is a skill we have naturally when we are born. Just look at children, they are always telling stories and playing make-believe!

Storytelling is innate - it just gets squished out of us by society, schooling, parenting. We have to grow up and leave all that behind. We taught to deal in facts not fantasy. And we (think) we loose the art of storytelling.

But it’s within you in the same way that it’s within me. It may be a muscle you haven’t practiced for a while but the muscle is still there. Plus, we are human, right!? We all have experienced fear, upset, love, difficulties, magical moments. We’ve all got stories even if they seem everyday. Even if you think they are boring.

The good news is that it’s the everyday stories that resonate most!

During my public speaking experiment, I was invited to speak for 10 minutes at a business networking breakfast full of elegant women with pearls and designer handbags. I felt completely out of place.

The event was held in the bar of a public house in Henley in Arden, UK. I stood at the front of the room, in my best jeans and a new pink blouse bought for the occasion.

“So.” I said. Twenty five expectant faces looked at me. Glasses of orange juice and crumbs from the croissants decorated the white linen table clothes. I could smell the freshly brewed coffee. “I’ve been learning the piano.” I continued.

Instead of delivering a neat business pitch, I told them about my piano lessons. I’d started learning because I wanted to play at my upcoming wedding. I was petrified but I’d seen that being a beginner reminded me to stay humble, open, and curious. And how that was useful to me as a life coach. It helped me to be more empathic with my clients.

I warmed to my story as the women were laughing at my anecdotes. I felt confident as they got tearful when I told them of my pain. The time flew by. “That’s it!” I said.

The whole room stood up and clapped and cheered. I blushed at the response. And then as the meeting moved on and people huddled to talk there was a line of five or six women waiting to speak to me. They wanted to know more about my business. They wanted a card. They wanted to tell me about their difficulties, their issues.

You see? When you tell a story from the heart, people go there with you. They feel something. And when people feel something, their life changes — even if it’s just a tiny shift.

“People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.” - Maya Angelou

That event was back in 2013. I did attract a couple of clients at that event but the biggest win was that I realised I just needed to tell stories. I was still nervous but the stories helped me forget the nerves.

And you want to know something even more magical?

Just recently, twelve years on from that event, I signed up my first 10K client.

She met me at that event.

We haven’t been in contact for over ten years. But she noticed my posts on another platform over the last year and got in touch. She still remembers how she felt at that networking event.

The final moment that changed everything

So let me take you back to February 2016. I’d started my non-profit business taking innate health programs into people in prison.

A colleague, Aaron, who teaches facilitators how to share the Innate Health paradigm I use got in touch.

“Would you like to speak at our conference?” Aaron said. I gulped. I knew the conference was huge, attracting hundreds of people at the time. “Er, yes.” I said.

Aaron laughed. “I know you’re nervous.” He said. “But your work is powerful and I want people to know what’s possible when you get out of your own way.”

That May I was standing at the side of the stage ready to be invited on. I could see that there were more faces than I’ve ever imagined (there were 1000 people at that conference, and it was live-streamed). There were also screens projecting my face to the back of the room.

I wondered what on earth I was doing there. Why had I put myself through this. I was so nervous that I seriously considered making a run for it.

But instead of fighting the fear, I let it be there. I reminded myself that thought passes on its own. I didn’t need to fix my nervousness — I just needed to show up.

I walked on stage, and I remembered the men and women I worked with in prison, the people whose stories I wanted to share. The transformations I’d seen. The joy I felt every day that I did that work.

My attention shifted from me to them. The message was more important than how I felt.

I’d brought a panel of three other speakers with me and I knew I had to be courageous for them. When they had all done their bit it was my turn to stand up by the lecture.

Once again I had the Madonna mic fitted to me. Once again I had sweaty hands that shock as I looked out at the bright faces of the audience. Once again I thought my nerves would kill my flow.

But they didn’t. I brought along a letter written by one of the men inside. It was raw and real. “I’m going to read a letter from David,” I said. The letter was incredible. It told his story and how he had changed. It told about his passion for what he had learned and why he wanted to help others. It was full of swear words that I had to censor (which made the audience laugh) and by the time I finished, the audience was on its feet.

I got a standing ovation!

It’s 2025 as I write this and people still mention that talk to this day.

People I’ve never met will seek me out and say “I saw you at the conference when you talked about David, it made me cry.” Or “I saw you at the conference and I’d love to do the work you do, can you help me?”

It’s not about you

That’s when it truly landed for me: public speaking isn’t about you.

It’s about the message you carry.

It’s about connection, perfection.

It’s about allowing people to know they are not alone.

Your nerves, your shaky hands, your “ums” and “ahs”, they have nothing to do with what the audience experiences. They’re rooting for you. They want to feel something real.

Even the greats feel it. Bruce Springsteen once said he never gets stage fright, but that his hands get sweaty, his mouth goes dry, and his heart races before every show. When asked what that was, he said, “Oh, that’s excitement.”

It’s all perspective. Fear and excitement live in the same body.

But the wonderful thing about public speaking is that it lets people KNOW you. It lets them experience you. It means that they will come to you with opportunities. They will seek you out for advice.

Since starting on this journey I have spoken on many stages around the world in real life and on the virtual stage. I’ve hosted panels. I’ve spoken for an hour. I’ve spoken for ten minutes. I’ve presented research and stories and guidence.

Over coming that fear has helped me win clients, be invited to incredible places and gain a level of visibility that would be impossible otherwise.

That’s what’s available to you. That’s what’s on the other side of fear. That’s what’s waiting for you right now.

Planning, flow, and the art of letting go

A quick note on planning.

People often ask if it’s better to plan or to wing it. My answer is: both.

I plan loosely — a theme, a few notes, maybe a story I know will land — but then I let the moment lead me. If someone in the audience says something that sparks a new direction, I follow that.

Sometimes, I lose my flow. I might feel the energy drop or sense the audience disconnect. When that happens, I pause. I take a sip of water. I ground myself. I even say out loud, “Hang on a minute — I’ve lost my flow.”

And you know what? No one minds.

Because authenticity is far more magnetic than perfection.

Three simple ways to start speaking now

If your heart is nudging you to share your message, to speak up for what matters, or even just to share your heart-led work, don’t wait until you feel “ready.”

Here are three things you can do this week:

Start small. Offer to speak for five minutes at a local group, community event, or online gathering. Practice in low-pressure spaces where you can experiment and learn. Record yourself. Film or voice-record a short message about something you care about. Watch it back with curiosity, not criticism. Notice your natural strengths, your tone, your energy, your warmth. Share your story. Think of one real story that captures why you do what you do. Tell it at your next meeting, in a post, or to a friend. Storytelling is where true connection begins.

I hope you can see that public speaking isn’t about performing, it’s about serving. When you forget yourself and focus on the message, that’s when the magic happens.

Because the world doesn’t need more perfect speakers.

It needs more real ones.

