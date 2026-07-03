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When strangers ask me what I do for a living, I change my answer depending on whom I’m talking to or even how I’m feeling that day.

Sometimes I go by “author”; others, I introduce myself as “public speaker,” “coach,” “solopreneur” or “businesswoman.” I wear many hats, and that’s the beauty of having a portfolio career: you are unapologetically multidimensional, multipassionate and versatile, and you can always make room for a new hat without asking for permission.

Ditch the niche and smile: humans were never meant to be or do just one thing. We are explorers of ideas and nomads of experiences.

But it wasn’t always like that: I only started my own portfolio career when I was unemployed at 42, after 6 months of sending CVs without success.

Coming from the corporate world, where your worth is defined by a title and a number on a spreadsheet, this felt like a breath of fresh air, but having so much freedom can also be daunting, as too many choices can easily lead to analysis paralysis. Especially when you are starting your own creative business and everything seems interesting, exciting and promising.

That’s why today, I’m launching an exclusive series to help you grow your Portfolio Career on your terms, leveraging your strengths, maximizing your experience and building on your passion, because the best business is the one that speaks to your heart and your values.

Each week, I will share one pillar of my own creative business and the mindset and strategy to grow your own portfolio career without burning out.

Everything is based on real first-hand experience building my own:

Launching your 1:1 offer Webinars, Roundtables and Cohorts to scale Turning your audience into a paid community Launching digital products to generate passive income Creating your high-value B2B tickets Getting ready for paid sponsorships (coming to Substack soon!)

We’ll wrap up the series with a Portfolio Career Roundtable in August (paid subscribers).

The ultimate goal is to help you build a sustainable business with multiple income streams and turn your creativity into your lifestyle.

Upgrade now to get the full experience.

The right mindset

Before we start episode 1, here are 8 mindset shifts that will help you stay focused and motivated along your creative journey:

1. You don’t start from zero: we all have lived experience (both professional and personal) that can add value to someone else. Dig deep and wide to find your point of leverage (expertise in a field, network, unique skillset…)

2. Your race, your pace: you can never compare your page 1 to someone else’s page 100. We all have our unique circumstances and context and the only useful point of comparison is your own shadow and where you were 6 months or 3 years ago.

3. Don’t force it: try doing new things, but if speaking on camera is not for you or writing a book is not your thing, don’t go against your nature. You will be more successful by building on your strengths than by following mainstream trends that work for others. Build something that is aligned with your nervous system.

4. Find the hidden link: having a portfolio career is not about doing 10 random things but building bridges between the 10 things. Being an author helps you land speaking gigs; having a community helps you sell your products; selling products helps you market a high-value offer. When things are connected, every step leaves a bigger footprint.

5. Don’t treat time like your enemy: When I started, I wanted results straight away: the subscribers, the book deal, the money…and it always led to disappointment and frustration. It was only when I dropped imaginary timelines that I started to see momentum and appreciate that many results are built on a foundation of years of hard work that is invisible to most. Time is working in your favor - not against you.

6. Invest in your community: I have 14,000+ subscribers, but only 2-3% of those are active and loyal readers and members, and that’s honestly enough to maintain a sustainable business. Don’t get blinded by the big numbers: focus on connections, collaborators and real supporters of your work.

People overestimate what they can achieve with 10,000 followers and underestimate what they can achieve with 100 true fans. Find yours, one connection at a time, one message at a time.

7. Fail fast and keep stacking: Success is often iterations stacked on failure:

The book that flopped paved the way for the publishing deal.

The course no one bought became the stepping stone for the one that sold out.

The free work became the sales engine for the paid work that followed.

Writing for a year to an empty audience was the rehearsal for the full house that came later.

People clap for the success they see on stage today. They rarely see the years of quiet failure behind it.

8. Be the most positive person in the room: I don’t mean preaching toxic positivity and pretending everything is great when it’s not. I mean making a choice of how you decide to show up for others and for yourself in spite of adversity (not oblivious to it).

We all have our issues and our circumstances, but when I enter a coaching session, a conference room or a roundtable, I make a conscious choice of the energy I want to bring to the room and how I want to carry myself.

The truth is, some days I might only have 40%, but if I make the effort to give that 40%, it’s still 100% in my world and I can go to bed at night knowing that I did my best with the load I was carrying.

I hope you feel inspired, energized and confident to build your portfolio career!

Can’t wait to share more next week.

Episode 1 will focus on launching your 1:1 offer.

Upgrade now to get access to the full Career Portfolio Series🎓