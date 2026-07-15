The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Vibha Soni's avatar
Vibha Soni
1d

This is practical and result-oriented approach to sell your ideas! I've been doing same for my first beta cohort. thanks

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Melanie Goodman's avatar
Melanie Goodman
4h

The importance of choosing the right format for your group offer cannot be overstated. Starting with a simple pilot can provide valuable insights without overwhelming you. What format do you think would best suit your audience's needs?

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