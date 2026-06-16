My nervous system doesn’t do well with hardcore sales, aggressive campaigns, and superficial networking. It honestly feels draining and for years, I have carried this internal conflict between what I’m expected to do and what I actually want to do.

Outside pressure vs inner alignment.

I’ve always admired people who are naturals at doing the small talk and the sales pitch, like my former colleague at Apple, Alice, but it’s just not me, and that’s actually okay and liberating to say out loud.

So I decided that wasn’t going to be my strategy to grow my business.

Instead, I’ve built a system that lets the right people come to me, organically, without pushing or countdowns.

My strategy is simple but requires discipline, like going to the gym:

I show up consistently on social media (LinkedIn), sharing what I actually do and my work as a public speaker in a strategic way.

I update my website every week, sharing all my speaking appearances and letting clients see me “in action.”

I say yes to leadership panels, but I leave the networking bit when my inner voice tells me it’s time to go and recharge my batteries (I’m an introvert and need me-time to recharge).

I speak on podcasts that align with my values and style, letting third-party audiences and networks do some of the heavy lifting.

I don’t do “discovery calls” (had a couple of bad experiences where I felt people were taking advantage of me); instead, I let people discover my work through my writing, my community, my chats, and my live sessions. After 5 minutes, they should have discovered plenty.

I show up on my terms.

No bombarding prospects.

No outbound outreach (yikes).

I’m probably growing slower than I could if I pushed harder, but it feels right. Sustainable. Aligned with my nature.

Being clear about what you don’t like doing is both liberating and empowering. It lets you stop forcing yourself into mainstream strategies that drain you and start playing to your actual strengths.

The best business growth strategy is the one that allows you to be who you are. And build on it.

For a long time, I thought I had to play the game the way every successful creator is preaching: constant pitching, aggressive follow-ups, rooms full of strangers and forced small talk. My body had other ideas. The anxiety, the exhaustion, the sense that I was performing instead of connecting… it all added up. So I stopped.

I didn’t quit trying to grow. I just changed how.

My “Let Them In” System

It’s not passive. It’s intentional attraction instead of pursuit.

Content as a quiet invitation:

Regular, thoughtful content and weekly articles let people see how I think and what I teach. The right people read something and think, “This is exactly what I need.” They reach out because they already feel aligned.

Borrowed stages, controlled exposure:

Speaking on panels and podcasts puts me in front of audiences without the pressure of being “always on.” I do the talk, share value, and leave before my energy crashes. The podcast hosts and event organizers become natural bridges to new listeners without having to exhaust myself building the bridge.

Boundaries that protect my energy:

Disappearing before networking isn’t rude; it’s honest. I’ve learned that protecting my nervous system isn’t a weakness; it’s what lets me show up fully when it matters.

No outbound, just alignment:

I don’t chase. I create conditions where the right clients recognize themselves in my work and choose to step closer.

Yes, it can feel slower some months. But the clients who find me this way tend to be a better fit. They already trust me. They’ve consumed my content. The sales conversation (when it happens) feels like a natural next step instead of a battle, like this one with my new Founding Member, Emanuel. When there is trust, it’s just a matter of time.

This doesn’t mean I don’t reach out to people: I do, but quite often I only reach out to people I have already built a connection with when I know I can offer them something I genuinely believe will benefit them. That’s how I filled my 2 public speaking bootcamps this week: it was more an invitation than a pitch, and it felt right because I knew those people and I 100% knew they would benefit from the program. I reached out to 18 people. 11 said yes.

Why This Works (Even When It Feels Counterintuitive)

There’s real psychology behind it. When you force yourself into sales tactics that spike your stress, you’re fighting your own nervous system. That chronic fight-or-flight mode doesn’t just feel bad: it clouds your judgment and makes authentic connection harder.

When you build a business that respects your wiring, the opposite happens. You stay regulated. You think more clearly. You create more calmly, from a place of authenticity instead of pressure. People can feel that difference.

And authenticity builds trust faster than any script or sales pitch. The readers, listeners, and eventual clients who find you through your content aren’t being sold to: they’re choosing you because something resonated organically. That foundation is so much stronger. And deeper.

If you only take away one thing from today, this is it: the best strategy is the one you can actually stick with long-term. Forcing yourself to be someone you’re not might get short-term results, but it usually costs you in energy, joy, and eventually, sustainability.

You Don’t Have to Do It the Hard Way

If hardcore sales and constant networking don’t feel right for you either, you have permission to build differently.

Start by getting honest about what drains you and what gives you energy. Then design around that. Maybe it’s deep writing. Maybe it’s small group workshops. Maybe it’s creating targeted resources that do the “selling” for you while you stay behind the scenes.

You can still grow by showing up as yourself, consistently and strategically, without the parts that highjack your mental wellbeing and inner peace.

I’m still figuring this out too. Some weeks, the growth feels painfully slow. Other weeks, a perfect-fit client lands in my inbox because they read one of my articles from months ago or saw one of my posts and my energy landed with them. Those moments remind me why I chose this path.

I leave you with 2 questions today:

1. Is your business today truly aligned with your nature and your values?

2. What’s one small shift you could make to honor your own way of doing things?

I’d love to hear. The more of us who build businesses that actually fit, the more proof there is that there isn’t just one “right” way: there’s your way.

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