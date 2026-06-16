The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Alchemist of Life's avatar
Alchemist of Life
10h

Nervous system informed business design is the direction more entrepreneurs need to go whether they know it or not. The burnout curve is predictable but nobody believes it will be them. What is the most counterintuitive thing you have learned about how the nervous system actually drives business decisions?

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Kevin Flatt's avatar
Kevin Flatt
1d

Excellent article, Veronica. I identify with everything you said - that's me.😀

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
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