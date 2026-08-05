Welcome to the Portfolio Career Series: a weekly email series to help you build your portfolio career strategically, sustainably and mindfully.

In previous episodes, we covered:

We will wrap up the series with a Portfolio Career Business Roundtable:

📍Session America: 19 August 8pm

📍Session Europe: 20 August 8am UK

Register now for 59 US$ (free for paid subscribers) .

Today we talk about how to turn your corporate experience and CV into a high-value offer.

In the past 2 years, I’ve coached over 150 creative entrepreneurs from all walks of life on strategy, and the biggest lever most underuse is this: B2B offers (business to business).

Selling to companies lets you charge more, make a bigger impact, and free yourself from the constant trade of time for money that keeps so many stuck in 1:1 or low-ticket digital products. It’s your first-class ticket towards sustainability and financial freedom.

In my case, my B2B focus has been on public speaking and corporate training and through my company, I deliver keynotes, workshops and webinars on leadership and communication for global organizations. The same principles apply if you want to offer consulting or step into fractional roles.

My story

4 years ago, I left the corporate ladder after 15 years leading teams and doing business development across Asia-Pacific. I had the titles and the right stories with big numbers and big brands. But that was not enough. What I did not have was a clear way to package and market any of it.

Why should anyone care?

At the time, I didn’t even realize that all those experiences had value outside my corporate bubble because I was still thinking like an employee.

It was just another job and it didn’t occur to me that other companies would be willing to pay for that same value and insider know-how if I positioned it the right way. It’s funny how we always take our own knowledge/ experience for granted and tend to discard what we already know.

Everything is a big deal until you do it and once you do it it’s not a big deal anymore.

The shift happened the day I stopped looking at my corporate experience as bullet points on my CV and turned my story into solutions to problems other companies already budget for:

- How to influence clients and senior stakeholders

- How to boost teamwork and performance

- How to have difficult conversations and handle conflict

- How to speak in public and negotiate with confidence

All of these were problems I had been solving for years as part of my job description in return of a paycheque. Now I had the possibility of turning the bullet points of my resume into an actual offer $$$ in the open market. It was a lightbulb moment because I was starting to connect the dots between two worlds (corporate and business). Vertical thinking 101.

There is a business hidden in between the lines of your CV.

Suddenly the conversation changed because I wasn’t talking about me; I was talking about impact on the business from the lens of my experience: change management, workforce transformation, inter-generational leadership…topics companies care about enough to invest in them. That’s how I started selling webinars on inclusive leadership and half-day workshops on communication.

I was basically doing the exact same things I had done in the past except that I now was doing them under a new hat: the one of a business woman with a business offer with real business experience.

That is the power of B2B inside your portfolio career: you stop competing for attention in a crowded B2C market and start solving expensive problems you have already solved for organizations that have the budget and the urgency.

What is one problem you have been solving for years as an employee?

What would that look like if you were to repurpose it in the open market?

Why B2B is the scale lever most creators miss

1:1 coaching is intimate and high-touch. Group programs and paid communities create belonging and recurring revenue. Books build authority and open doors.

B2B (especially speaking and consulting) does something different:

Higher price points (often 5–10x what individuals will pay)

Faster sales cycles because once you have proof you start receiving inbound leads (my main sources are LinkedIn, my website and clients referrals).

Bigger impact and scale (my sessions reach between 20 people for workshops to 500+ for keynotes for global meetings).

Credibility flywheel: companies hire you → you get better case studies/ testimonials → more companies hire you

One single keynote or workshop can generate more revenue than months of 1:1 coaching or dozens of low-ticket digital products. In my space (leadership & communication), global organizations are willing to pay 5,000+ US$ for a 60-90 minute session. And your fees go up as you build authority in your field.

More importantly, it compounds: every stage appearance becomes business proof, credibility, and a door to a bigger stage and the next engagement.

The best part is that you don’t need to abandon the other pillars of your Portfolio Career. Public speaking, consulting and fractional work sit strategically alongside the other pieces (writing, coaching, community). B2C and B2B offers can complement each other and support your business in different ways depending on the demand and the season.

How to repackage corporate expertise into an offer

Companies don’t buy your story: they buy the outcome your story makes possible for them.

I stopped leading with “I worked at Apple and Estée Lauder” (no one cares).

And started leading with what companies actually care about:

How to lead teams effectively in multicultural environments

Communication frameworks that help leaders and teams influence and sell

Practical tools to build teamwork in high-pressure environments

Same experience. Completely different packaging.

Here is the process you can borrow to turn your experience (both professional and personal) into a solid B2B offer:

1. Translate your past into business language

Your corporate years are not excess baggage or wasted time; they are human intelligence and personal stories AI can’t replace: they are your own proprietary R&D. But you have translate it into corporate terms and speak their language.

My former colleague Aimee Hooft used to roll out retail programs for the brands at Estée Lauder. She now has her own company that focuses on helping organizations streamline processes and optimize workflows through digital transformation (→ save time and money).

My buddy Matthias Weiskopf worked for years in customer service in the luxury cars industry. He now delivers keynotes and Masterclasses for premium brands that want to win in the Asian luxury markets (→ boost sales and gain market share).

My former colleague Alice Lopin used to lead large retail teams at Apple. She then launched her own business, The Leadership Studio where she helps retail organizations attract, develop and retain the best talent (→ improve employee engagement, retention and performance).

The stories (they are all real people) are very different but the process is very similar: they each leveraged the problems they solved every day and translated them into real solutions for business clients with a language that lands. They talk about actual impact (KPIs) and from there, they branch out.

One shift changes everything. List the real problems you solved. Then rewrite them in the language of retention, productivity, risk, inclusion, or performance. The real product you are selling is the transformation.

How can you translate your story into corporate language?

2. Choose your signature format

Don’t try to offer everything at once: leverage your natural strength and build from your element.

I began my B2B journey with small scale workshops because facilitation and storytelling already felt natural to me. I had spent years running small training sessions and and teambuilding activities for my own teams; the formal stage was simply a bigger room. Once those formats were solid, longer training days and more complex events became natural next steps.

Start with the format that feels least forced. Do the reps, get constructive feedback, master it and then expand. Trying to sell keynotes, half-day trainings, consulting retainers and fractional roles at the same time dilutes your focus and exhausts you.

If you have experience leading sales teams, you can start off with a consultancy package to advice on the more complex deals and strategic pipeline management.

If you were in a senior role previously (C-Level and -1), you can explore a fractional role path. More and more SMEs and startups are open to fractional roles for senior positions to avoid the high costs of a full headcount but gain the strategic input from someone with the same experience.

If you were in operations, tech or change management, you can offer a monhtly retainer for companies going through digital transformation that want your expertise for a few months while they transition into the new structure/ business model.

Choose the right package for your expertise.

What format comes more naturally to you?

3. Invest in the right infrastructure

You don’t need a fancy agency with a sophisticated website but you do need a professional presence that matches the fees you want to charge.

In the early days of my business, my LinkedIn photo looked like a vintage headshot and my website was basically a blog. The moment I invested in a clean, professional website (www.veronicallorcasmith.com) that clearly stated who I help and what I offer, updated my LinkedIn profile to speak in outcomes instead of titles, and got professional photos, the quality of inbound conversations changed.

If you want to be seen and paid as a professional, you must look like one.

Companies buy confidence. A polished LinkedIn profile, a professional photo and email (no one will take you seriously with a Gmail account), and a simple website build authority before the first call even happens. This is one of the highest-ROI investments you can make early on and it does not require a large budget.

This is one inbound lead I received through my website while on holidays in the Canary Islands:

4. Build business proof

You don’t get a Fortune 500 logo on your portfolio on day one. But you don’t need one either.

I started by saying yes to strategic free or low-fee opportunities: podcasts, Chambers of commerce, community events, workshops for non-profit and schools, and small conferences. Every single one became material: a testimonial, a photo, a short video clip, a story I could tell in the next pitch.

Those early gigs became the proof that allowed me to raise my rates and eventually speak at larger stages, for larger companies and for larger fees. Capture everything. One good testimonial and three solid photos on stage are more powerful than waiting for the perfect client that never comes. That’s how I went from zero to speaking to global organizations.

How can you leverage your current network to land your first B2B opportunity?

5. Get in the right rooms

LinkedIn remains the highest-ROI channel in B2B, no matter what people say (I promise it’s less cringe once you start getting actual clients). All your decision-makers and potential customers are there so it’s worth posting 2-3 times a week to build your brand and generate leads organically.

After 4 years active, I still don’t have a huge audience there but I have turned it into a lead-generation engine and every week, my content reaches thousands of people and potential clients without spending a cent in ads.

The goal is not to broadcast to everyone. It is to become visible and useful to the people who actually have the problem you can help solve with the budget to finance it.

Do you actually grow your business through LinkedIn?

Yes. These are some real examples:

The EU Ambassador to Hong Kong contacted me via LinkedIn and I delivered a keynote for their Delegation earlier this year.

The top insurance company in Asia sent me a DM and they are now one of my top clients in the region.

A Global conference contacted me via LinkedIn and paid for me to travel to Mumbai as their Keynote Speaker in March.

My strategy is simple: I mix storytelling with methodology, human with professional, personality with credibility. And I don’t use AI. I just speak my mind and my thoughts and share real, raw and unpolished stories the way I feel them with the lessons I learn along the way.

It’s not just about what you do but also who you are.

Remember, whoever you are trying to persuade on the other side is also a person who will make a subjective decision based on chemistry and personal connection more than they will ever admit. In fact, many of my corporate clients have come to me because they love that I write about triathlon or the reality and challenges of being a mompreneur.

Are you making yourself visible in the right room to the right people?

Your action steps this week

Write down 3–5 real problems you solved in your previous career or area of expertise. Rewrite each one in corporate / business language (impact on business, performance, productivity or teams). Choose one format you could deliver in the next 60–90 days (even if it starts as a free or low-fee pilot) and collect business proof and testimonials Audit your infrastructure (LinkedIn and website) to reflect the fee you want to charge. Get active where it matters: share your knowledge and experience in the right room.

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Do you want to turn your corporate/ work experience into a paid speaking offer?

My Public Speaking Bootcamp is happening in September:

3 group sessions (90-min each) to help you go from zero to paid speaker with a clear strategy and roadmap to monetize your expertise.

This session is ideal for former employees/ executives who want to build a B2B offer.

Find out more here (3 spots left).

📍31 August, 1st and 2nd September 8pm EST.

Public Speaking Bootcamp🎤