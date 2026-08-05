The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kisane Slaney PhD's avatar
Kisane Slaney PhD
14hEdited

So well thought through and delivered, as usual, Veronica ☺️ I especially like how you outlined your own pathway, starting out for free and small venues. Such an impressive ‘mompreneur’ story!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋 and others
Sophie Guénon, MS's avatar
Sophie Guénon, MS
9h

I love how you describe your journey and the learnings from it.

I spent 10 years climbing the ladder knowing that consulting was a thing, but never considered it seriously for myself until I changed jobs.

Now, I can’t unsee everything I can offer to businesses with my experience.

Here are a few things I’m currently doing for a multi-billion-dollar company:

- building team capability in efficient problem solving

- building world-class operator workstations and team routines

- coaching teams on tools that help them reduce downtime and waste

- build strategy days with manufacturing sites’ and distribution centers’ lead teams to align the sites’ work and resources with the business strategy.

And the list could go on.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Veronica Llorca-Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture