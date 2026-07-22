The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Chemoyogi's avatar
Chemoyogi
8h

I love this so much! Thank you for the insight. I’m not into quantity either bc what I’m writing is so deep. I think that community connection and becoming aligned with the right people is what it’s all about. I’m not sure how to monetize yet but your points are very helpful.

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Penny | Things I Love.'s avatar
Penny | Things I Love.
8h

I love your collaborative take on Substack, Veronica. Community building to create an experience.

As someone new to Substack, I hadn’t thought beyond writing consistently and eventually figuring out how to make a worthwhile paid subscription offer.

Can’t wait to read all your wisdom on publishing books!

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
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