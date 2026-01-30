My SEO Keyword for 2026 is sustainability. It sounds fancy and aspirational but what it really means is that I want to work less, make more impact and earn more money.

I’m just being honest here: genuinely helping more people turn their creativity into their lifestyle while earning more money sounds legit to me.

Except that my plan has failed. Miserably.

My vision was to launch my YouTube channel so I could share the dozens of videos from my Substack Lives and reach more people across different channels in an efficient way. Not doing more reps but amplifying the work I’m already doing.

The reality has panned out quite differently: none of it was efficient (or sustainable). This week, I spent hours (days?) trying to figure out a new platform, got lost in the rabbit hole of video-editing and by the time I was starting to understand what I was doing, the week was gone.

That is what real learning looks like: it hurts, you feel frustrated and want to give up altogether.

But I didn’t and now, I can add “Proud YouTuber” to the resume I haven’t updated in 4 years.

My YouTube channel is up and running, and that’s what matters: doing the damn thing.

Check it out

The real “Building in public.”

Building in public is not an à la carte menu where you conveniently share the final dishes with the perfect seasoning and an Instagrammable backstage. It’s the messy kitchen, the background noise, industrial garbage bags with all the scraps (aka editing and drafts). I know because my mom has a lovely restaurant and the behind-the-counter is not sexy but it’s where the magic happens.

So this is me, channeling the Gen Z in me.

My husband thinks I’m having a midlife crisis and my daughters are confused:

“Hmmm…you don’t look like the other YouTubers.”

Both are right.

What my backstage looks like

The truth is, while my skills are currently a 3, my motivation is a solid 10 because being a rookie is always great. And I’m sharing everything from zero (literally), which takes a lot of pressure off because I’m not pretending to be anything. Just trying to figure things out with my beginner card on the forehead, like the L sign on a new driver’s car.

The most wonderful thing is that, thanks to my unapologetic build-in-public, so many people in my community have jumped on board and are now motivated to work on their YouTube channels, too - rockstars! We now have a peer support group and if you need a nudge, drop your YouTube account in the comments and it’s game on.

Why now? The strategy

Besides trying something new, these are the strategic reasons for my launch:

Diversification: I’m currently active on Substack for my creative work and on LinkedIn for my B2B business (public speaking). These channels are now growing smoothly (40K+ followers total) and it’s time to complement them with a video format.

Sustainability : I do Substack Lives every week and want to repurpose them so that I can help more solopreneurs without any extra mileage.

Discoverability and SEO : While I love Substack, it’s still a very enclosed ecosystem and being on YouTube makes it easier to be discovered.

Personal brand: My public speaking really took off last year and I want more video content to help me build trust and credibility and land more paid engagements.

Is my channel for you?

My plan is to use YouTube to share and consolidate all my live sessions so that it’s easier to find them all in one place. And I’ll edit them too to make them more engaging (still in the rabbit hole).

If you don’t like videos, obviously, don’t go there.

My vision remains the same: help people turn their creativity into a sustainable business. I’ll share interviews and chats with cool people in the creative world (I already have some there), my digital strategies and real-time updates on my writing-speaking business that can help you with yours.

I’ve updated my most recent videos and you can start with How to Grow Your Writing-Speaking Business.

They are not perfect (or pretty), but they are functional and are based actual experience and examples from my own solopreneur journey.

We are already 70 and I’d love for you to join the party!

But to be honest, my main goal today is not to promote my baby project but to inspire you to start building something in public. Get out there, make your own mistakes, share the process and show us your messy counter. No one cares, really, and learning is a gift to yourself regardless of the outcome.

PS: Make it exist first. You can worry about the rest later!

