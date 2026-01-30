The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neera Mahajan's avatar
Neera Mahajan
9h

I think your channel looks great. All streamlined thumbnail, shows your passion for having things organised. You have given me incentive to clean up my channel as well. Happy to exchange notes as Substack is leaning towards videos.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith and others
Chris B. Writes's avatar
Chris B. Writes
8h

Mine is Community!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Veronica Llorca-Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture