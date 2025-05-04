Hello from Sydney!

I ran the Half Marathon today and had a blast under the gorgeous Aussie blue skies. I was smoked by a few 60+ Aussies but felt amazing with my 1h46! Goals!

Talking about goals, many creators want to launch a coaching business as part of their solopreneur portfolio.

The story goes like this: they spend months becoming an expert and getting qualified – a degree, a certification, an MBA…

Then graduation day arrives, and they are ready to start coaching.

They build a fancy website, outsource an expensive logo, add “Coach/ Dr.” every-freaking-where and publish their services.

But there’s a problem: the crickets.

No client in sight.

The picture ain’t pretty: thousands of dollars spent on a promising title without any return.

This is not a hypothetical scenario. It’s the reality of many aspiring coaches:

“I don’t know why I’m not getting any customers.”

“People with fewer qualifications are killing it.”

“My subscribers are not buying my services.”

The harsh truth is that being an expert and monetizing that expertise require very different skillsets. And if you want to launch a coaching business, you need both.

The era of broken trust

Consumer trust is at the lowest level it’s been since 2014 (Forbes).

Citizens don’t trust governments – hence the rise of alternative political parties.

Buyers don’t trust brands – hence the rise of influencers and brand ambassadors.

Netizens don’t trust mainstream media – hence the rise of independent journalism.

Students don’t trust the educational system – hence the rise of university dropouts and YouTube channels.

Employees don’t trust corporations – hence the rise of solopreneurship.

And individuals don’t trust a title or a degree – hence the rise of personal brand.

People trust people.

When I hire a coach, any coach, I don’t hire a title, I hire a person I believe in.

If you are not selling your services, you don’t have an expertise issue.

You have a trust issue.

The strategy

The silver lining is that you can 100% build trust.

It’s up to you to build credibility so that people decide to choose you, not your title.

And that’s great news for your coaching business because it puts you in the driver’s seat.

If you want to launch a services business, you need a strategy with 3 key pillars:

A target client A system that gets results Trust, trust and then some

1. Your target client

Your ideal client is a specific individual with a specific problem:

- The mid-level manager who feels stuck in their career.

- The woman in her 50s who’s feeling invisible and wants to reinvent herself.

- The corporate professional who’s burnt out and wants to start their own thing.

Who is your target client?

What’s their number 1 problem?

Are you speaking their language?

2. A system that gets results

While you can’t promise a bikini body in 6 weeks or a 6-figure business in 30 days, you can create a methodology that enables people to go from A to B:

- A roadmap to build core skills to advance your leadership career (confidence, negotiation, command skills).

- A community-driven program to help women 50+ overcome their inner fears and limiting beliefs.

- A framework to help corporate executives launch their first business online.

Do you have a system?

What process do you use to take clients from A to B?

3. Trust

Trust is not earned through a diploma but through your actions and your presence.

How you show up every day.

If you want your ideal clients to hire you as their coach, they have to see you as a coach. You must paint the picture and translate your expertise into value for them.

Expertise is egocentric (what you know)

Value is people-centric (what they get)

You have to become the translator and build trust to win your ideal clients.

This is what worked for me on my journey of becoming a strategy coach:

Leverage social media as your PR agent.

Update all your bios to reflect that you are a coach.

Offer free sessions to your first 5-10 clients in exchange for an honest review.

Leverage client testimonials as part of your content strategy, like this Note from my client and friend, Michael Lim.

Show up as a coach: share how you work with clients, your values, and let people see the behind the scenes.

Use your newsletter to solve your ideal client’s pain point and show them how you can help them.

Example: I coach writers and authors and often share snippets of my own journey as an author.

How I Landed a Book Deal With Penguin Random House

Create informal coaching opportunities: turn every comment and DM into a mini-coaching session. Share your knowledge, send a free resource and act as their coach so that they see you as one.

How are you building credibility?

Is your work and your social media presence speaking on your behalf?

And then what?

If you are worrying about the dollar sign, don’t - just yet.

Credibility precedes monetization.

If people trust you as their coach, they are likely to hire you as their coach because of your price they believe you can help them.

My business as a strategy coach is mostly organic and inbound:

I don’t have a fancy website – in fact, I don’t have one for coaching at all.

I don’t talk about expertise – I share results and testimonials.

I don’t do outreach campaigns – I create content through my newsletter and my social channels (Substack Notes and LinkedIn) that shows people how I can help them.

The truth is, the money didn’t come straight away.

When I started, I did many calls for free with people who wanted to pick on my brain.

And although I didn’t get a cent, I value from them:

I started to see patterns.

Became a better listener.

Built confidence as a coach.

Piloted and refined my methodology.

Understood my potential clients’ pain points in depth.

And I got solid testimonials that helped me build credibility and trust.

From there, the money followed and today coaching has become a key pillar in my digital ecosystem.

Do your ideal clients see you as a coach?

Does your expertise translate into value for them?

What is one action you can take to build your credibility?

