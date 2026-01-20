Today we kicked off the first Mastermind of 2026 and the topic was collaboration!

When I first launched my creative business and my publication, I honestly felt invisible for an eternity and it took me a full year to get momentum.

But then, things took off thanks to 2 key drivers:

1. A clear strategy to create, market and monetize my content.

2. Collaboration, collaboration and then some.

A picture is worth a thousand words:

Today, I do this full-time and my writing-speaking business pays the bills but none of it would have been possible without joining forces with others and, honestly, asking for help.

If you are just getting started, are struggling to build momentum or are ready to level up your business, I strongly suggest you start proactively reaching out to others, creating partnerships and doubling down on collaboration.

Make it a priority.

- Going live with another creator will help you expand your reach and create a more intimate connection with your community.

- Partnering with organizations such as Chambers of Commerce, book clubs, universities and associations will enable you to get paid to speak in the corporate world.

- Hosting webinars or masterclasses with a peer will build trust and accelerate the sales cycle.

- Speaking on podcasts and YouTube channels will boost your visibility through SEO and make you discoverable to your ideal clients.

Put it this way: if potential clients can’t find you, they won’t trust you. And if they don’t trust you, they won’t book you.

Let’s change that today.

The opportunities are unlimited and in this session, we turn the theory into practice:

Magdalena Ponurska is kicking off a co-authored book project on self-improvement. The perfect stepping stone for writers who want to become authors and get their feet into the publishing world.

Gunnar Habitz talks about the webinar we co-hosted yesterday and shares tips for a successful partnership. We had 140 registrations!

Jennie O'Connor kicks off an interesting conversation for fiction writers and how to collaborate in that space. Ideal for fiction writers who are feeling stuck.

Margaret Williams, MS, ACC shares how finding the right partners to go live enabled her publication to take off and her community to thrive.

I talk about the power of speaking in public and where you can get started to build your portfolio and your brand so that you get paid.

Collaboration is not just a noun: it’s an action. And it’s up to you to take the first step. Today.

