Have you ever wondered why some TV series are so successful?

Think Friends, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones…it’s the anticipation, the connection built over time and the emotional attachment they create between the audience and the characters. And it’s not a coincidence: the producers brilliantly blend marketing and storytelling to keep us hooked, season after season.

And I think we, writers and creators, have a lot to learn from them.

What if we turned our content into a series to build trust with our readers?

That’s exactly what I started exploring on Substack last year: serialization.

And it was a game-changer for both my publications, The Lemon Tree Mindset and El Limonero (Spanish version), allowing me to move from isolated earnings to a more sustainable and predictable income.

Today, serialization is a key part of my digital strategy and here you have 3 examples:

In 2024, I launched a series of 8 interconnected posts about personal brand. Although I had a much smaller publication then (less than 2,000 subscribers), it was the first time I had a significant boost in paid subscriptions and earnings and 2 months later, it helped me earn the Substack Bestseller badge. I then turned it into a digital guide on Gumroad and gave it to my paid subscribers for free as an extra perk.

A few months ago, I launched The Public Speaking Playbook, a sequence of 5 exclusive Posts on Substack. The series helped me gain paid subscribers and add incremental revenue. I recently turned it into a stand-alone course on Gumroad, Speak To Scale for creators who want to get on camera/ on stage and generate a new income stream, so it’s still bringing in passive income.

This month I wrapped up the Substack Live Series, 4 live sessions to help you grow, scale and monetize your publication.

The sessions are sequential and built on one another, creating loyalty and connection with readers. It was my first time serializing live sessions and I was pretty happy with the results (both in English and Spanish).

Check the Substack Live Series 🌟

