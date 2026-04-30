Today I’m launching my new digital course, The Anti-Procrastinator and as a subscriber, you get a special early bird offer:

✨ 89.6 US$++ until 31 May

⚠️ On June 1st, the price goes up to 128 US$++

View special offer 🔥

From a book to a course…

There are moments in life that you take with you forever. March 2025 was one of those. My dream of publishing a book with a Big Five became true and I launched The Anti-Procrastinator in Hong Kong with Penguin Random House. It was a small event but my daughters were there ❤️

“My mummy is the author!!” they said on repeat, pointing at the welcome sign while the guests arrived.

Since then, I have continued to promote my book 24-7 because being an author is not an action: it’s a lifestyle and an identity.

Repeat with me: I am a writer.

The launch didn’t end there:

I traveled to the Festival of Letters in Kerala, India, hosted a workshop at the Hong Kong literary festival and spoke at the Singapore book festival (although that one was a total flop).

I also spoke in multiple podcasts, talked solo in live sessions and took every opportunity to promote my work.

Launch day

And that takes me to today…

Half of me is feeling like an imposter and the other half is feeling like an Olympian.

The fear is not failing but failing in public.

It really is.

And that’s exactly why I decided to launch this course: I know most people are holding themselves back, waiting for permission or for the perfect time to start acting on their dreams.

My friend Mike has been writing his memoir for 3 years and it’s still a journal.

My cousin Ana has been postponing learning English because she feels too old to learn a new language.

My friend Ava has been talking about going to the gym since she had kids but she’s too busy with work.

If you have been struggling with taking action and have that empty feeling (and guilt) of having tried everything yet nothing works, I would like you to pay attention.

The problem is not you:

Humans are procrastinators by nature and anti-procrastinators by choice.

But to make the right choice, you must know yourself and your default mindset so that you can rewire it.

About the course

This is what The Anti-Procrastinator is all about:

1. Understand the science: How your brain is wired so that you understand the root cause (not just the symptom) and can trigger The Chain of Reaction (see below).

2. Know yourself: Which of the 6 procrastinator types you are and remedies (Perfectionist, Dreamer, Worrier, Over-Committer, Crisis-Maker or Rebel).

3. Practice 6 mental workouts at the Anti-Procrastinator Gym

You can take a look at the main page of the course to get FOMO.

It’s the mindset and strategy that took me to the finish line of an Ironman 70.3 in March and start writing and speaking in public in my 40s (my friends tease me but I feel like Benjamin freaking-Button!).

Sneak a peek 👀

The promise

Why I would love for you to give it a go:

✅ It’s actionable: snackable exercises in each module

✅ High energy: 21 short 1-2 motivational videos to keep you going

✅ Very visual: lots of images for visual learners

✅ FUN because that’s the most effective type of learning.

If after 30 days, you haven’t seen any progress, you can get your money back. No hurt feelings. I want you to know this works if you take it seriously and put in the work. That’s how confident I am.

I will leave you with my framework The Chain Of Reaction as a teaser.

Ready to become an Anti-Procrastinator graduate?

Yes, I'm in 💪🏼🎓

If you’d like to support my work, please comment, share, or just drop a little heart below ❤️

PS: Paid subscribers have 50% OFF (64 US$++ instead of 128 US$).

The Anti-Procrastinator 🎓