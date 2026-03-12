In February 2024, my dream of landing a book deal with a major publisher came true: Penguin Random House offered me an advance for my book, The Anti-Procrastinator (it wasn’t a lot of money, but I felt like J.K Rowling).

This happened only one year after I published my first book and it was both a huge pinch-me moment and a massive imposter moment.

The irony is that I started procrastinating on my book about procrastination!

Although it was something I really wanted and the book had the potential to change my career, every morning I would find something else to do: a new task, kids’ admin, clean the closet, start a new project, anything to keep me busy and not do the thing…it’s what we call “active procrastination,” creating “busyness” to avoid the task.

I didn’t know it back then but I was procrastinating for many reasons:

I was afraid my book wouldn’t be good enough.

There. I said it.

The pressure of having a big publisher under my name was paralyzing at times.

I somehow felt “lucky,” a bit like winning the lotto by being at the right place at the right time.

That period was intense and full of conflicting feelings, and I had to rewire my mindset because I only had 90 days to submit the manuscript (I suspect it was a test).

After the initial resistance, I evicted all the imaginary characters who no longer served me: the imposter, the worrier, the perfectionist, the dreamer… and in that painful but necessary process, I learned a lot about the human essence of procrastination.

The science

In this 24-minute video, I talk briefly about the science behind procrastination and why humans procrastinate.

And here’s the fascinating fact: Procrastination isn’t just laziness or poor willpower – it’s wired into our brains. Neurologically, it’s often a war between the limbic system (our ancient emotional center that craves instant relief, pleasure, and avoidance of anything uncomfortable) and the prefrontal cortex (the more modern “planner” part responsible for self-control, long-term thinking, and overriding impulses).

When a task feels aversive (boring, scary, or too hard), the limbic system often wins the battle, pushing us toward instant gratification (scrolling, snacks, Netflix…) instead of putting in the effort now for a delayed reward.

This evolutionary wiring helped our ancestors survive immediate threats, but in modern life, it can leave us postponing what truly matters.

The interesting part is understanding why we procrastinate and where resistance comes from, so we can stop swimming against the current and lift the anchors to take action and get things done.

6 types of procrastinators

Here are the 6 types of procrastinators I identified while writing and researching for my book and in the video I share more about each type and tips to help you:

1. The Perfectionist: You set the bar too high so nothing ever feels “good enough” to start or finish and therefore you keep postponing the first step.

2. The Dreamer: You have a dozen projects and a big vision but struggle to operationalize them and prefer to stay in the abstract, planning and dreaming rather than taking action to make it happen.

3. The Worrier: Overthinking, fear of failure or judgment, or even success keeps you in perpetual analysis paralysis. You live in a worst-case scenario mode.

4. The Crisis-Maker: You thrive on last-minute adrenaline and only move when the pressure’s on but it creates stress and anxiety and is not a sustainable way to grow a business or live life.

5. The Over-Committer: You say yes to everything (typically givers who struggle to set boundaries and say no), overload your plate, and then nothing gets the focus it deserves and you end up disappointed and burned out.

6. The Rebel: You spend more time complaining about the task because you find it silly, redundant or both (think endless forms, visa applications, CVs repeating the same thing) and end up wasting energy on venting instead of doing.

And yes, some of us are a mix – I definitely wear a few of these hats myself!

Which one are you?

I would love to hear it in comments!

The verdict

Procrastination isn’t laziness – it’s often fear, habits, or mismatched strategies in disguise. The antidote is understanding the science, knowing your type (without guilt or shame) and building your own anti-procrastination formula.

If this resonates, watch the full live replay: I share personal stories, give you strategies that work, and we laugh about how human this all is. You’ll walk away with tools to make time feel expansive again so that you are in control.

And remember:

Humans are procrastinators by nature and anti-procrastinators by choice.

You can also watch it on my new YouTube channel where I have other videos on mindset and strategies to grow your creative business:

Check out my book, The Anti-Procrastinator on Amazon: