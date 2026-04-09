Hello from Hong Kong!

Our focus this month is on strategies to sell digital products so that we can grow a sustainable business with a new income stream. Today is the final Post of the Series:

🎓 How To Sell Your Digital Products

A framework to make $ 1,000 US$ with 1 digital product in 30 days:

It’s the strategy I personally use to turn my ideas into mini-businesses.

I’m currently working on turning my book with Penguin, The Anti-Procrastinator into a digital course so I really mean it! And I’m announcing it to the Universe (aka you) so that I don’t chicken out later.

Public accountability 101.

You can upgrade now to access the full series and get 50% OFF on all my courses.

The two types of digital products

There are only 2 types of digital products: those that sell, and those that don’t.

And according to a 2025 report by Alva Digital Downloads, 73% belong to the latter, that is, they never reach 1,000 US$ in their entire business lifetime.

Having been on both sides of the spectrum, I now know it’s not a coincidence or luck. What makes the difference is treating your product like its own micro business with a strategic launch plan.

In the previous episodes, we built the infrastructure for a successful launch:

Today, we are building a launch campaign to ensure your product belongs to the 27% that hit 1,000 US$. In your first 30 days.

The writing is on the wall

Digital products that fail follow a clear pattern that is both predictable and avoidable. In hindsight, it’s easy to spot and it’s common sense, but when you are starting, you don’t know what you don’t know. That’s why they are called blind spots.

Blind Spot #1: No audience

This one is hard to swallow but if people are not subscribing to your free newsletter, it’s going to be harder to get them to pay for your digital product. It’s pure logic.

A pre-built audience that is engaged is the best predictor of success because you have already ticked the most important box: getting people’s interest in a crowded space.

The currency of the creator economy is attention.

There is no number but if you take an average conversion rate of 1-5%, the minimum viable list is around 500-1,000 engaged subscribers. That takes you to a range of 5-50 sales. Do your math.

How many engaged subscribers do you have today? What is 1-5% of that number?

💡Tip: If you don’t have a minimum viable audience yet, start creating content around your topic or create a lead magnet to test the appetite. Keep building and you will reach your threshold.

Blind Spot #2: Zero validation

As surprising as this might sound, most creators spend hours in the kitchen creating a product without ever asking their audience if they are interested.

They just assume: They like a topic, create a solution around it because they think it’s interesting or sexy but forget to gather data and insights to make sure the solution is actually solving for something people need.

They spend hours cooking a delicious meal only to realize people are not hungry.

This Note from my buddy, Substack Bestseller Karen Cherry nails it:

Are you validating your product with your audience before you start cooking the meal?

💡Tip: Before you start creating, validate your business idea:

- Add a poll in your next newsletter

- Launch a conversation in your group chat to get insights

- Do your Google/ AI research to understand the demand and the market

- Have 1:1 targeted conversations with 10 engaged readers in your niche

Blind Spot #3: Your price is off

Every single creator I know I started underpriced because we fall for the falacy that it’s easier to sell the cheaper product. So we end up launching the 1.99 US$ e-guide and the 9.99 US$ course because (we think) it makes the purchase easier.

It doesn’t.

Spoiler alert: A sub-20 US$ entry point is a great strategy for unprofitability.

The math is simple:

- At 10 US$ per unit, you need 100 sales to reach 1,000 US$.

- At 88 US$ per unit, you need 11.3 sales to reach 1,000 US$.

Especially if you have a small audience, the message is clear: aim higher.

How many units do you need to sell to reach 1,000 US$ with your current price?

💡Tip: Increase the price point of your digital product smartly:

- Consider a product with a higher perception value, e.g course vs ebook

- Add an extra to justify a higher price (video, template…)

- Research your competitors to be in line with the market

- Don’t let imposter syndrome decide the pricing on your behalf

Blind Spot #4: Lack of Sales & Marketing

Today’s recipe focuses on your sales & marketing strategy so that you are not just throwing spaghetti at the wall; you are serving them to customers who are hungry and know exactly what they want to pay for: carbonara al dente.

We will cover 4 sales strategies with examples:

1. Leveraging digital touch points (Where and when to communicate your offer)

2. Best practices to create exclusivity to boost sales during the launch month

3. Creating segmented email campaigns targeting different audiences

4. Activating the reviews-to-sales engine

Bon apétit!

1. Leverage your digital touch points

In the previous episode, we developed a 5-email sequence campaign; however, your communication strategy also includes evergreen elements that are always on.

Here are some strategic touch points you want to leverage, especially during the launch month to create buzz: