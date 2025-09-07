Strategies To Maximize Substack for Authors [25 minutes]

Hi All!

The theme for September is how to build your author brand. I’ll share proven strategies to help authors build their brand and sell more books!

Over the past two years, I’ve published 4 books: 2 self-published, 1 with an indie publisher, and 1 with a Big Five, The Anti-Procrastinator.

And if I could give only one piece of advice from author to author, it’s this:

Find your readers before you publish your book.

Writing a book is only 50% of the job.

The other 50% is selling. And by “selling”, I don’t mean just the book but also the author, because you must build your author brand. No publisher will do that for you.

In this 25-min live, I share how you can leverage the power of Substack to boost visibility, promote your work, and sell more books.

Part 1: Digital touch points on Substack

How to optimize your author brand on Substack with evergreen content (bio, links, welcome email, Hero Post, external link, etc.).

Part 2: Creating a 360 book launch strategy

How to plan a smart launch on Substack, focusing on the lifecycle of a book:

Pre-launch : How to build buzz with content and leverage your community through a “Book Launch Club.”

Launch : How to leverage the platform tools and features to promote your book organically.

Post-launch: How to keep momentum even after the launch by leveraging reviews, collaborators and UGC.

This session is for paid subscribers but you can watch a FREE preview to get an idea.

Upgrade now to watch 🎬

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

This month’s webinar will be on Business Strategies for Authors (Paid Subscribers)

🗓️ 17 September 8.30 pm EST | 18 Sep 8.30 am Hong Kong

If you want more personalized support, you can become a Founding Member and book a 1:1 session to help you build a strategy for your book/ creative business.

Explore subscription Plans 🌟

🔥 NEW: Digital Course

Speak to Scale: Boost Your Business With Public Speaking

My new course will help you use the power of public speaking to boost visibility, growth, and monetization.

From how to start speaking on podcasts and lives, hosting paid webinars for your community, and landing B2B speaking engagements, this course will help you get started, get traction, and get paid.

20% OFF during the launch month only.

118US$++ until 30 September ( 148US$ )

Check my course 🎓