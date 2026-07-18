The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Kim's avatar
The Real Kim
12h

I need this right at the right time...I've been pouring myself into my writing although it hasn't matriculated to money, and I think I lost both of my jobs. I want to give up so bad...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Heléna Kurçab's avatar
Heléna Kurçab
2hEdited

Thank you Veronica. This reminder came at the right time.

I had turned a corner over the last few days, after finally admitting to myself (after spending the worst night of my life 🤮 and wondering if it might be my last) with no reason for its initiation than that I had ‘allowed’ several ‘unexpected’ situations over the last year or so to propel me into a ‘Mini-Burnout’.

I deliberately used the prefix ‘mini’ to myself because of knowing full well from my own experience just how long the climb out from anything more, can be.

Before going online and opening my emails, including yours, I had just Journaled the following:

“Up around 7:30

Still feeling stronger and definitely much more positive! Scripture from Proverbs 24:10 comes to mind. It was not my circumstances or my state of physical health that was making my ‘power scanty’ but my negative thoughts about everything.

Uf! I know this stuff (have I not taught it for 30+ years?) but I fell for it!!!”

Thank you again, Veronica.

“We really do live our lives from inside our heads.” HK

“Take love with you in all you do, that you might leave behind only ripples of kindness,” HK

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Veronica Llorca-Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture