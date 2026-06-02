This month, I did the opposite of what everybody tells you to do: I wrote less.

I wanted to give myself the luxury of time to be more strategic and intentional.

In the past few months, I’ve noticed two trends in the digital world that go in totally opposite directions, like 2 high-speed bullet trains that are about to collide:

On the one hand, digital fatigue is real. People are tired of emails, scrolling and being addicted to their screens. That’s why digital detox is a thing. I have a love-hate relationship with my phone too.

On the other hand, the digital space is constipated: writers and creators are sending more emails than ever. Some newsletters are now pure email marketing sequences with little soul. AI has only made it worse, enabling half-assed articles in 2 clicks. Sometimes I have the feeling we are going to implode.

As a result, people are much more selective and mindful of what goes into their inbox, their diet, their body and their mind. I know I am.

I recently unsubscribed from one of the greatest self-improvement writers. The very same Seth Godin. This is not a criticism of his writing, but an invitation into my brain and decision-making process.

A few months ago, I asked an AI to recommend self-improvement newsletters. Seth Godin’s name came up. I already knew of his work and his daily newsletter, so I was excited to discover his voice. The first emails started arriving and I liked them. They were short and punchy insights. But then, something shifted: the extra daily ping started to add weight to my mental load.

Even if it was good.

Even if it was useful.

It became one more thing on my endless to-do list, precisely because I didn’t want to miss out. And knowing that I had something of value in my (also constipated) inbox that I didn’t have time to read created extra pressure and more open loops in my life. Two weeks later, I unsubscribed.

I consider myself a very rational person, yet my decision didn’t have any logic. I could have deleted the email if I didn’t want to read it that day, saved it in a folder, or just ignored it. But I didn’t.

I realized I don’t want more smart insights in my life.

I want more peace.

This very long intro is to tell you that very often humans don’t make decisions because they are logical; they make them because they feel good.

This experience made me realize that I don’t want to be the email that becomes white noise in the background or that makes people go, “Again?!?” or feel bad because they don’t have time to read and the lemons end up in some dusty digital folder.

And so, in May, I focused on publishing less (in both my publications) and being more intentional about what I share and how I spend my time, building something that’s less noisy but more sustainable.

What happens when you do less

Writing less allowed me to channel my energy into other areas of my business and my personal growth. This is what I did in May with that extra time:

- I published my new course, The Anti-Procrastinator and a FREE downloadable with the 6 Types of Procrastinators. Which one(s) are you?

- Designed my Public Speaking Bootcamp to help ex-corporates turn their experience into B2B paid talks and workshops (4 spots left).

- Learned about SEO and how to boost discoverability on Google and AI searches. It helped me drive incremental traffic to my Substack.

- Upgraded my home office to have a more professional studio for podcasts, videos and lives. This is my set-up:

Descript for video-editing

LogitechYeti mic for killer sound

Camera tripod for video shooting

- Wrote 2 Guest Posts for other publications that will be released in June to be noisy outside, ha!

- Took 3 courses on LinkedIn Learning to help me with my upcoming corporate session on creating a culture of feedback.

- Shot and edited an intro video in 6 languages for my public speaker brand.

- Got lost in the digital hole of AI and learned how to do videos for my thumbnail images on Substack (they are so cool though, check it out!).

The funny thing is, these were all things I had on my solopreneur bucket list forever, and I kept postponing them because I was “too busy.” It turns out that being busy was keeping me from being productive. Gotta love the irony.

PS: Here is the impact of the new strategy. No words needed. (The big drop is the 500 inactive subscribers I deleted in April.)

Now the ball is in your court:

Are you “too busy” to work on the things that will really move the needle?

May Lemonade

Only if you want to grow a sustainable writing-speaking business:

📝 SEO Strategies to drive external traffic to your publication

📝 How I Built My Public Speaking Business on LinkedIn: 4 Content Types

🎓 Serialization Tutorial: Turn Your Substack Into a Journey

🎬 Mastermind on Growing a Sustainable Creative Business with Claire Venus ✨, from Sparkle on Substack.

What’s happening in June

🎤 Public Speaking Bootcamp: 10 bootcampers will get together to repackage their expertise into a B2B offer of keynotes and workshops. You can still join here.

🧩 Business Roundtable: a peer discussion to talk everything business to share digital strategies and peer-to-peer brainstorm (22 June, 8pm EST) (Paid Subscribers)

​What’s working on Substack in 2026

​How to create an offer of products/ services

​Building a multi-platform ecosystem

​How to build an effective sales funnel

🎓 Video Tutorial: How to create your e-store on Gumraod (Paid Subscribers)