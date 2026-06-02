The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Andi Bitay's avatar
Andi Bitay
3h

I'm in a very similar situation!

I've also noticed that my posts tend to perform better when I give them more time before publishing the next one. And on Substack, posts don't disappear after two days, new reactions keep coming in for weeks.

Your post reassured me that this isn't a bad thing, that I don't need to feel guilty about it, and that I can use that time for other things instead. Thank you! 😊

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Marylee Pangman, Author's avatar
Marylee Pangman, Author
7h

I agree with the do less mindset. As long as we stay focused.

In May I decided to post 4 notes a day, staying in my lane.

Largely through these notes, I gained over 100 new subscribers (⬆️10%), 2 paid subscribers (⬆️ 25%), sold 49 books on Amazon. A 33% increase in sales after two almost dry months. One note went viral and is continuing to build.

Needless to say, my efforts paid off. And today I posted a “Doin’It My Way” post that has received more comments (in a post) than ever before.

My biggest challenge at the moment is to organize my notes in one place. I batch write the bulk but then when I create a new piece of content or chapter, I have new Notes from there. Trying to figure out the most efficient way to intersperse these in my document, organized by date.

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
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