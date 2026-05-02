April was the beginning of spring, and the lemon tree started to blossom but there was also some serious trimming…today I tell you all about it 🍋

New launch 🔥

I just launched my new course, The Anti-Procrastinator and celebrated my first 10 students 🎓 Small beginnings are also big!

If you want to know the mindset and habits that helped me create it from zero to launch in 4 weeks, check out my signature “Anti-Procrastinator Gym” 💪🏼

Enjoy the early bird price of 89US$+ before it goes up to 128 US$ on June 1st.

PS: If you are thinking to your self, “Bummer, I want to publish something too,” don’t overthink it. I always tell myself this:

It doesn’t have to be perfect, it has to be functional.

Get the early bird offer 🔥

An overdue spring cleaning 🌸

But April was also about trimming the tree…

This year, growth has been much slower than last. A reminder that everything is seasonal but also a reminder that not everything is about numbers:

I deleted 500 subscribers from my publication and realized that getting rid of the old branches is a good thing. It keeps us lighter and leaner so that we can grow a stronger core 🌳

At the same time, The Lemon Tree Mindset hit 20,000 US$ in ARR (annualized recurring revenue) for the first time ever (after 3 years of working my a$$ off). Maybe it’s serendipity but I take it as a sign to focus less on numbers and more on community and real connection.

Bigger is not always better if it doesn’t come with substance.

What you missed

In April, we wrapped up the series to help you launch and sell digital product in 30 days. In case you missed it, you can still upgrade:

Community vibes ✨

Many people ask me how to grow a community and while I don’t have the perfect answer, I can tell you this: it’s not by creating more content. People don’t want to read more: they want to engage, belong, collaborate and be part of something that feels theirs too. My imperfect answer: Let them in.

This is how I build my little tribe:

1. Mastermind

For those who want a Sounding Board, every quarter I host a Mastermind for my Founding Members to brainstorm, troubleshoot and collaborate. The topic was growing your digital business and we had a blast and new partnerships.

Welcome to the new Founding Members in April Josianne Robb, Cindy Phillips Sairam Sundaresan, Nursepreneur & RN Coach, Jessie Li and renewing members Marie Kirkland and Judith Gotwald!

2. Group Chat

I’m not the only one feeling the spring vibes: my little lemon tribe is on fire and the group chat is exploding with cool launches. You can join it for FREE to collaborate and meet other authors, creators and solopreneurs.

3. Collaborations

I also love showcasing the fantastic talent in my community because when we join forces, we reach more people together:

🎬 Build confidence on camera and on stage: live session with Rodolfo Paiz.

📙 I had the honour of writing the foreword for my friend and Founding Member Gunnar Habitz’s new book, Reinvent Down Under: 7 Steps to a New Life

Pre-order your Amazon copy today!

What’s happening in May

May will be all about healthy productivity to grow a sustainable business:

✔️ How to serialize strategically (and gain paid subscribers)

✔️ Building micro ecosystems to amplify your content

✔️ Mindset to set boundaries and say NO loud, clear and without guilt

My premium member Viktoria Verde, PhD from How We Learn Languages just became a Substack Bestseller and to celebrate, she’ll write a Guest Post to tell us about her journey.

If you are feeling motivated after reading this, check out The Anti-Procrastinator Course and let’s make things happen.

Today could be day one 🌳🍋

See upgrade options 🌟