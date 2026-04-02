March marks the end of the business year in Hong Kong, so naturally I go into closure mode and get ready for the new season. I strongly believe humans are seasonal creatures and we are meant to go through cycles in life so that we can slow down, renew and blossom. And while February was a nothing month for me, March was all about closing loops and getting ready for spring, the blooming, creative season.

Today we are talking about closing open loops…

Loop 1: Removing 500 inactive subscribers

The idea of growing a “ghost audience” has been haunting me for a while, especially as my open rate started to go down gradually in the past months. It’s funny how the brain works: although I’ve been growing a community consistently over 3 years across 156 countries, I started to create limiting beliefs (“people don’t like my writing”) that are not helpful or constructive. Can you relate?

I knew I wanted to remove fake readers and vanity metrics from my newsletter (and my life) but I had been delaying the act. Maybe it was insecurities, my ego playing tricks or just the fear of seeing my work shrink. But I did it anyways: last week I decided to remove 500 people at once and I actually felt great, like when you leave the extra luggage and are able to travel light. I also learned that by removing inactive readers, you enhance your overall email deliverability so that was a win.

So while in March I didn’t grow and I barely hit break-even, the word that comes to mind is alignment: I’m growing a true community, not just noisy numbers.

→ Tip: Do something uncomfortable that brings alignment in your business.

Loop 2: Age is just a number

My second loop is about sports but it has to do more with the mindset than anything else. To give you some background, my big hobby is triathlon and I used to be pretty hardcore. The hardcore that trains twice a day; the hardcore that exercises 15 hours a week to prepare for an Ironman. The hardcore that competes in a World Champs amateur in Vegas. It was my thing. I was in my early 30s, had the luxury of time and money and could happily suck at three sports instead of one.

And then life happened: marriage, pregnant, baby, pregnant again, breastfeeding, the pandemic, the post-pandemic, starting a job…you know, the laundry list of excuses.

I honestly never thought I would race again, especially not in my 40s with 2 young kids at home while growing my business. Again, I created a limiting belief: “I’m too old”, “It’s not the right time”… But when is the right time?

So I did something crazy: I signed up for an Ironman 70.3 in China. That means 1.9km swim → 90km bike ride → 21km run (or a half marathon). Yes, you do it all at once and you have to cross the finish line within 8 hours.

Most of you don’t care about triathlon, but this is why I want to share this: the moment I signed up and paid the entry fee, something in my brain shifted and went from “I can’t” to “let’s make it happen". I tell you, seeing your name out there makes it pretty freaking real. And achievable.

And achievable it was! On March 15th, Dave and I raced together. I didn’t break any records but I crossed the finish line like a champ and came 6th in my Age Group which felt Olympian to me. 5 hours and 44 minutes of “I can do this!”

→ Tip: Sign up today for that thing you’ve been dreaming about (the race, the course, the trip, the coaching).

Loop 3: Building my legacy

I’m writing today’s newsletter at 5am from my hotel room in Taipei. A little trip down memory lane: In 2023, I moved here with an internship to study Chinese. It was the tail end of SARS and it was scary as hell. Everything was new and foreign. I remember my first time entering a local supermarket: after 10 minutes browsing through the aisles, I left the store empty handed although I was starving because I didn’t know what to buy or eat. Cultural shock 101.

2 decades later, Asia is still home. My daughters were born in Hong Kong, and this week I decided to take them to Taipei to explore the Taiwanese culture. Just the three of us. It wasn’t the perfect timing, I had to put my business on the side but it’s never the perfect time and soon they probably won’t want to hang out with mama so I decided to make it happen while they still want to hold my hand in public.

It’s our last day today and while this has nothing to do with business, it has everything to do with it because that’s the whole point of building your thing: you want to build it around your life and not the other way around.

→ Tip: Do something that enriches your life more than your bank account. Your people don’t want your money: they want your time.

What loop are you going to close this month?

I would love to read it in the comments.

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