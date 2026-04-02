The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Gunnar Habitz's avatar
Gunnar Habitz
3d

Good idea to start with your personal highlights before business

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Fi's avatar
Fi
3dEdited

I love the idea of that mindset change when you saw your name on the form. So true. Shift gears, reframe and do it! Oh and congratulations! :)

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
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