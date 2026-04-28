If SEO has been The Monsta with the 7 Heads for years and you’ve been avoiding it like the plague because it feels too daunting, I hear you.

I don’t like things I don’t understand, so I avoid them. Heck, no one does. And so we put it off, leave it on the to-do list and find other productive things to do we like better. Like writing. It’s called “active procrastination”: avoiding a task we dread by keeping busy so that we feel less guilty about it.

But sooner or later, we have a confrontation moment. For me, the triggering moment was January 2025…

The fenced garden

A year into my journey as a solopreneur, I realized that I was building a fenced garden and it was difficult for people outside my digital bubble to find me because I wasn’t making it easy for them. And with an attention span shorter than a goldfish, readers are not going to keep looking for you. They will just shop elsewhere.

What I mean by a fenced garden is that 95% of my new readers were finding me within the Substack network. Mostly through Recommendations, Notes and Live sessions.

I was speaking louder, but always in the same room: it was becoming an echo chamber and I was fully relying on internal growth. A big red flag.

On the public speaking front, it was also difficult for companies to find me: I relied too heavily on LinkedIn, which is a great B2B lead generator, but in both cases, I was missing out on a big chunk of the pie: Google (engine searches) and AI.

That’s where people find everything these days. You Google or search on Claude or Chat GPT to learn a new skill, fix your devices, book a speaker and make home-made guacamole. And if you don’t show up in the results, they'll still make guacamole, just not with your avos.

But how do you make sure your ideal readers, students and clients find you outside your garden? The answer brings us back to our archenemy: SEO.

The ROI of learning a new skill

So… in January 2025, I took a deep breath and went on my first proper date with SEO to learn what “Search Engine Optimization” is really about in practice. Like a rookie on the first day at uni.

Not to become an expert, but to know the basics, because as a solopreneur, you have to be a bit of a Jack of all Trades. Well, SEO is one of those trades...

So what happened?

Let’s start with the end of the story and we’ll then reverse-engineer and play it back from the beginning.

On Substack…

In April 2026, Google overtook Substack for the first time ever as a source of unique visitors.

Substack Unique Visitors Stats April 2026 (Sources)

This is huge: it means I now attract incremental traffic every time I publish new content but also with old content (SEO works retroactively). The key here is incremental, because these are new visitors on top of my organic traffic, just by doing a few tweaks (that I share below).

On my public speaking business…

Although LinkedIn is still my main lead generator, I now show up in Google and AI searches as a “top speaker in DEI and cultural agility” in Hong Kong (where I’m based) and across Asia. This is not luck or a random search. It’s an intentional strategy I’ve been working on for a full year on my website www.veronicallorcasmith.com.

And this is not a vanity metric: it’s an incubator that generates leads and business opportunities.

Search of DEI speakers in Hong Kong/ Asia on Grok and Google AI

In today’s Post, I share the SEO strategy I use to grow my business and my Substack, because visibility + relevance = business opportunity.

Building a new habit

The most important thing about SEO is to make it a habit so it becomes second nature (and not a bitter afterthought). If you do it randomly here and there, it won’t change anything, but if you give it some love, it will pay back.

It’s the digital equivalent of brushing your teeth. If you don’t do it once or twice, nothing happens, but over time, you end up paying the price.

Our goal today is to charm search engines and AI with SEO so here are 4 simple actions you can take after you finish the lemonade…

1. Start with the evergreen foundation

What are your ideal clients and readers searching for?

That’s your starting point in this journey.

Identify the keywords and search phrases they type when they are looking for the solution you provide. Put yourself in their shoes.

You don’t need to second-guess here:

- Use AI as your validation tool to nail the search terms.

- Check your competitors: search your topic and see what ranks. The winner has figured it out and you can shamelessly steal their keyword strategy (not their content!!).

- Use common sense: today’s Post is likely to attract people searching for “SEO for beginners,” “how to get more views with SEO,” “SEO basics for content creators”…

In my case, as a public speaker, my ideal clients (heads of DEI, HR Leads and L&D managers) will likely type things like “Public speaker,” “DEI speaker,” “How to book a speaker in Hong Kong/ Asia,”…

For The Lemon Tree Mindset, my goal is to attract writers, authors and solopreneurs who want to grow their business, so they’ll probably ask Google or Chat GPT “how to grow a community,” “strategies for creators,” “grow on Substack,” “how to publish books”…

Now that you know your keywords, make sure you use them across your digital universe to attract the right crew.

→ Action: Go back to your evergreen content (Landing page, About Section, Hero Post, short description) and subtly sprinkle your keywords throughout your content.

PS: SEO doesn’t like mystery. If you sell chicken, call it C-H-I-C-K-E-N. Clear, not clever.

2. Optimize content for humans first

I’m big on being human first.

Write for people first, then layer in optimization.

Write with your heart, edit with your brain. Always following that order and combination.

The deal-breaker for any piece of content is the title; it’s the label on your product.

A good one acts as a search magnet.

A bad one acts as a digital repellent.

What works (and what doesn’t):

- Specificity beats generalization: Numbers and dates work better than vague promises (check today’s title)

“How to get booked as a public speaker on Google in 2026” beats “How to get booked as a speaker” by a mile.

- A/B testing is a great built-in feature to help you compare titles (I ran it for this one).

- Use subtitles (H2s and H3s) to organize your content as I did here. This helps readers breathe and follow but it also allows AI tools and search engines to scan through your content easily (they are constantly doing a digital X-ray to ensure they show the right results in the right searches).

- Go to your SEO settings in your Posts/ articles and optimize all the fields (title, description, and URL). This is the shelf and how your content will appear outside your fenced garden to the rest of the world.

→ Action: Review your title and SEO settings before you publish your next Post/ blog and be intentional about the label and the shelf.

3. Create smart flywheels

In my latest Post, I talked about how to never lead your readers to a dead end. You want the first Post to lead to another Post and so on (exactly what I just did). This is like the check-out counter at the supermarket: the cheeky item people grab before they go because it’s easy and convenient.

- Internal Flywheel: In every new post, link to relevant internal pieces (see my Lemons & Lemonade section below). This creates an internal ecosystem that keeps your readers wandering in your garden for longer.

- External Flywheel: Cross-promote links between your different platforms, but do it the right way. I often share my Substack on LinkedIn with a summary and then add the link in the comments (not in the main post).

Your channels perform better when they work together, because you now have a single voice and message amplified across multiple gardens.

- Collaboration Flywheels: Collaborate with others so that you get mentioned on third-party sites (Guest Posts, Interviews, Joint events) and vice-versa. The more you get mentioned by third parties, the higher you will rank (especially if the sites have high authority).

→ Action: to add 2-3 links at the checkout counter of your next Post.

4. Write for ALL readers (be the writer who cares)

We usually write for the majority of readers, yet forget that some people might not be able to easily access our content because they might have a disability such as visual impairment.

That makes it hard for them to access our content, and they have to use assistive technologies like screen readers, which are not always reliable because they rely on what we feed them and we often forget to feed them anything.

The great news is that we can actually make our content more accessible by adding ALT text (alternative text) to describe images and media for instance.

This not only makes our content more inclusive but also helps us reach new readers and rank higher on search engines, as they can decode the images and optimize our placement (the digital x-ray becomes sharper). Plus many readers like “listening” to articles with screen readers when they are on the go, so it’s a win-win.

→ Action: Go to your images, click and add the description in the ALT text.

SEO is a marathon

SEO is a marathon, not a sprint and today might be your start line, which is great.

Don’t let the jargon overwhelm you and take it one tiny step at a time.

Focus on genuinely helpful content for your readers, be people-centric, use common sense to optimize the SEO settings and the visibility will follow.

One well-optimized Post can bring readers and speaking opportunities for months. In fact, My Hero Post continues to recruit new subscribers after 2 years.

You might not see the impact straight away, but if you keep watering it, eventually the tree will bear the lemons and that's what The Lemon Tree Mindset is all about 🌳🍋

PS: I’m making a big announcement this week! Subscribe to make sure you don’t miss out on the lemonade.

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Here is my curated April selection to take your digital business to the next level:

Stop emailing your list: Start talking to your friend

The real reason your writing is not making any money

Why my first digital product flopped

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