The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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The Paid Writer's avatar
The Paid Writer
1d

The fenced garden analogy is the most honest description of early Substack growth I've seen. It's easy to feel like things are working because you're getting subscribers from within the platform, but you're essentially just circulating within the same room. The point about Google overtaking Substack as a traffic source after consistently applying SEO is the kind of concrete result that makes this feel worth doing rather than just another thing to add to the list. Starting with evergreen content and the about page makes sense as the entry point; that's where I'm going to start.

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
Sacred Storylines 🎨's avatar
Sacred Storylines 🎨
20h

Boy! Did I need this article! Wonderful and so timely.

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