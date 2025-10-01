October 1st is a special day for me. That’s the day I moved to China with a one-way ticket, in my early 20s. I wanted to have an adventure, travel the world, learn a new language and live life in the moment.

I learned Chinese in Taiwan, moved to Shanghai to start my career and later, Hong Kong became home sweet home. This is where I met the love of my life and where our two princesses were born.

I’m very glad I jumped on that plane!

October 1st is also China’s National Day and last night, the fireworks were breathtaking!

Every month I pick a theme for my publication, and September was all about building your author brand. I’m doing a lot of marketing and PR to promote my book, The Anti-Procrastinator and I want to share my strategy and lessons along the way.

In November I’ll speak at the Singapore Writers Festival and in January 2026, I will join Penguin Random House at the Delhi World Book Fair with 1,000 printed books to sell!

I hope this encourages other authors to build their brand, pitch their book, create opportunities and tell the world,

“World, I am an author!”

Community

The most important element of The Lemon Tree Mindset is the community. I’m not just here to pump content with a loudspeaker but build a cozy corner where people connect, exchange ideas, find motivation, grow their creative business and belong.

Having lived in 9 countries since I was a kid, it feels amazing to have this little space with 10,000 writers and creators across 150+ countries.

I also have the Spanish version, El Limonero, with 2,000 members.

Webinars and Lives

These are the sessions I hosted in September to enable and support authors:

🎬 Webinar on Business Strategies for Authors (Paid Subscribers)

🎬 Live session on Substack for Authors (Paid Subscribers)

Collaboration

Every month I partner with other creators. It’s always a win-win as both parties gain something: exposure to new readers, new perspective and the beauty of co-creating.

Here are the collaborations I had in September:

Live: Strategies To Grow A Profitable Business on Gumroad

.

📝 Guest Post by

:

🎤 Podcast with

on

🎬 Live: Mastering Multilingual Substacks with

If you are a Paid Subscriber/ Founding Member, you can pitch your idea for a Guest Post/ Live Session and get exposure to 10,000 subscribers

🍋 October Lemonade

The topic of October is writing & public speaking.

Public speaking has allowed me to grow a 6-figure creative business (workshops, webinars, cohorts…) and my goal is to help you use the power of speaking in public to boost your growth and monetization.

In my new course, Speak To Scale I share the strategy and steps I used to turn public speaking into an engine for growth and earnings and get booked for 5K$ sessions.

🎬 Live sessions

⚠️ Notice: I’m going to replace the monthly webinar with 2+ monthly live sessions.

My 30-min actionable how-to lives are getting more engagement than my webinars, so I want to give it a try and see how it goes.

Strategies & Tips for Live Sessions (Paid Subscribers)

Community-Building & Collaboration on Substack with Ciler from Newsletter Circle

How to Build a Writing Business Without Selling Your Soul with Derek Hughes

Business Opportunities Through Public Speaking with Urmila Menon/ Human🌻

* You’ll receive internal notifications and all recordings will be published afterwards.

📝 Posts

I’ll share weekly Posts with strategies and tips to help you grow a profitable creative business.

💬 Group Chat

The group chat is where the magic happens in community ✨

Collaboration days to pitch your idea

Targeted discussions

Open days with Q&A

Strategies and tips to grow your digital business (Paid Subscribers)

Personalized feedback (Paid Subscribers)

🎓 1:1 Sessions + Mastermind (Founding Members)

Founding Members have a personalized 1:1 session with me to build a customized strategy for their business.

These are some of the stories of my Founding Members:

- Michael Lim is about to publish his first book and I helped him find a publisher. We are now working on the book strategy and development.

- Kristina Heiss has a successful business as a health coach and she wants to leverage Substack to turn it into an ecosystem with services and products.

- Shelly Roberts is about to launch her first cohort and she wanted strategic guidance.

- Tripty Rasally just joined Substack and she wanted support with the strategy to grow a community and a business on Substack.

We also have quarter Mastermind sessions and the next one is happening this week!

These are small group sessions to brainstorm, share ideas and collaborate.

I hope you will enjoy the lemonade and look forward to hearing from you!

