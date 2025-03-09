Making Sense of the Recommendations' Shenanigans on Substack

Let’s talk recommendations.

Think about your favorite coffee shop.

Why do you recommend it?

What makes it special?

It probably has great coffee but I bet there’s more to it than just a good flat white.

And it probably has to do with people.

Whenever I recommend something, whether it’s an airline, a restaurant, or an Uber driver, I always think about people and how they make me feel.

My favorite coffee shop in my neighborhood in Hong Kong is called Oola. I always take my friends there because they treat us well. They are friendly, they serve great food and they give me free cookies with my cappuccino. I love cookies.

At the end of the day, people recommend people and it’s the same in the digital world.

I recently celebrated 5,000 subscribers…from Recommendations alone. That’s over 50% of my total audience.

Many subscribers asked me how to get Recommendations effectively and I decided to go LIVE to give my answer and share my experience in 21 minutes.

The truth is, in 2 years, I have never asked for one single Recommendation, not even a “swap.”

So how does this work?

A lot of it has to do with the compound effect - the longer you are in the platform, the more others recommend you because the system is smartly built that way to boost growth from within.

But a lot of it has to do with collaboration: I often approach others to ask for a recommendation collaboration. That’s the secret right there.

If you want to grow in a sustainable way, without pods and boosts (not a fan), the most effective way is to join forces with others to create more value together.

If you do that consistently, recommendations (formal or informal) become a by-product. This is platform-agnostic and I’ve experienced it on LinkedIn, Substack and in life.

What goes around comes around.

Where to get started?

Unlike what most people think, you don’t need a big audience to get people to collaborate with you.

I often partner with writers and creators who are smaller in terms of audience size because I enjoy their work, we have built a relationship, and I want to support them. I love bringing a new skillset or perspective to my community and this is what it looks like in practice:

- A Webinar by

on Notion to help you boost your productivity.

- A Guest Post by

on reinventing herself at 50+.

- A Guest Post by

on becoming a destination writer in Jamaica.

Vice-versa, I’ve also collaborated with creators and solopreneurs who have huge footprints online, way bigger than mine. In January 2025, I interviewed Ruben Hassid, an AI expert with 500,000 followers on LinkedIn, on his journey as an entrepreneur, giving him exposure to a brand new community on Substack.

In a recent Post, I featured 4 Substack Bestsellers, some of which have 40K+ subscribers and they were keen to contribute.

The secret is to think win-win-win:

You

Your collaborator

Your collective audience

People often fall into the trap of equating their value to their number of followers or subscribers, and while having a large audience is a great asset, you have so much more you can offer:

- A unique skillset that can complement someone else’s (like Alberto’s knowledge of Notion).

- An inspiring story worth sharing (like Desiree’s reinvention).

- A cool lifestyle that other writers might be interested in (like Kristi’s journey).

- Life achievements (like my Founding Member

who has been an Amazon Bestseller 39 times.)

All of these things have VALUE and people would love to learn about them (and even pay to gain those skills!), yet we often take our knowledge and experience for granted.

“It’s not a big deal.”

Well, for some people it is a big deal, so do an inventory of your skills and life experience and find your better half in the digital world.

What collaborations work better?