Public Speaking 101: Build Confidence On Camera and On Stage

In this Live session (51 minutes), speaker and business consultant Rodolfo Paiz from Family Business Is Better and I share actionable public speaking tips to help you get over your fears and own the stage or camera with confidence.

Whether you’re an introvert, a creator stepping on stage for the first time, or a professional delivering keynotes, you can take our tips and make them yours.

What we covered:

Own your natural style (yes, introverts can thrive without becoming loud or high-energy and you can engage an audience even if you have an accent).

Preparation tips to set you up for a great session (even when things go wrong)

Mindset and positive self-talk to reframe perfectionism and tame the nerves

Strategies to start on a high with a hook (question, story, or surprising stat)

Becoming the messenger: tips for content design based on Apple’s best practices

The power of silence: you don’t have to fill every gap with words (Steve Jobs once paused for 18 seconds before answering an interview question!)

Read the room: build interaction, drive engagement and stay on time (I use Slido to add polls and word clouds to my corporate presentations and it also allows me to gather data).

The rule of 3: watch your recording 3 times (1 video, 1 audio, 1 both) to identify blind spots in body language, pace, and filler words

The biggest takeaway: Comfort on stage matters more than perfection. People connect with authenticity and your personal stories. No one wants to hear what they already know, so bring your experience and perspective and own your story.

Remember: No one was born on a stage. Public speaking is a learnable skill that amplifies everything else you do: whether you’re growing a business, sharing your ideas, or leading teams.

If you would like to take it further, check out my digital course, Speak To Scale: strategies to help you scale your business with the power of public speaking.

8 modules with videos to help you find opportunities, build your brand and launch an offer.

Get it today for 88US$++ only.

Check out Speak To Scale🎤

PS: you can also watch the episode on YouTube, where you will find other videos to help you grow your writing-speaking business: