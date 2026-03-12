The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Productivity & Motivation for Creative Entrepreneurs [Let's Empty the BS Tank]

3 Life-Changing Best Practices
Veronica Llorca-Smith
Mar 12, 2026

In this 11-minute session live from my running track in Hong Kong, I share mindset tips for motivation and healthy productivity.

As a mompreneur with two young daughters, it’s hard to find time to grow my business, exercise, learn and spend quality time with my family.

I share 3 key principles that help me be more productive:

  • Quality sleep: Creating a healthy routine to wake up early and refreshed.

  • Planning ahead: Bing proactive about your day, your week and your life to feel empowered and in control.

  • Exercise: the importance of incorporating physical activity into your routine to increase motivation, focus and wellbeing.

Thank you JRCCreasey©️✅, Tony Hadec, Dr. U V, Marie Kirkland, Scott Perry and many others for tuning into my live video!

If you are interested in mindset, motivation and healthy habits, here are some resources:

🎯 The Anti-Procrastinator: My book with Penguin to help you identify your procrastination profile and

🧡 Mindset: Dedicated Substack section with FREE Post to help you take action.

🎬 My YouTube Channel for all my lives and videos:

What’s one habit that has changed your life?

I would love to hear it in the comments ↓

