Productivity & Motivation for Creative Entrepreneurs [Let's Empty the BS Tank]

In this 11-minute session live from my running track in Hong Kong, I share mindset tips for motivation and healthy productivity.

As a mompreneur with two young daughters, it’s hard to find time to grow my business, exercise, learn and spend quality time with my family.

I share 3 key principles that help me be more productive:

Quality sleep : Creating a healthy routine to wake up early and refreshed.

Planning ahead : Bing proactive about your day, your week and your life to feel empowered and in control.

Exercise: the importance of incorporating physical activity into your routine to increase motivation, focus and wellbeing.

Thank you JRCCreasey©️✅, Tony Hadec, Dr. U V, Marie Kirkland, Scott Perry and many others for tuning into my live video!

If you are interested in mindset, motivation and healthy habits, here are some resources:

🎯 The Anti-Procrastinator: My book with Penguin to help you identify your procrastination profile and

🧡 Mindset: Dedicated Substack section with FREE Post to help you take action.

🎬 My YouTube Channel for all my lives and videos:

