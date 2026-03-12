Productivity & Motivation for Creative Entrepreneurs [Let's Empty the BS Tank]

In this 11-minute session live from my running track in Hong Kong, I share mindset tips for motivation and healthy productivity.
As a mompreneur with two young daughters, it’s hard to find time to grow my business, exercise, learn and spend quality time with my family.
I share 3 key principles that help me be more productive:
Quality sleep: Creating a healthy routine to wake up early and refreshed.
Planning ahead: Bing proactive about your day, your week and your life to feel empowered and in control.
Exercise: the importance of incorporating physical activity into your routine to increase motivation, focus and wellbeing.
Thank you JRCCreasey©️✅, Tony Hadec, Dr. U V, Marie Kirkland, Scott Perry and many others for tuning into my live video!
If you are interested in mindset, motivation and healthy habits, here are some resources:
🎯 The Anti-Procrastinator: My book with Penguin to help you identify your procrastination profile and
🧡 Mindset: Dedicated Substack section with FREE Post to help you take action.
🎬 My YouTube Channel for all my lives and videos:
What’s one habit that has changed your life?
I would love to hear it in the comments ↓
