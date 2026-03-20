When I started writing online at the end of 2022, the word ‘niche’ took over my social media, my dictionary, and my brain power.

All the gurus swore by it and sold courses and cohorts about finding your niche. Not having a niche is a sin in the world of content creation. You are clueless, confusing, and amateur.

‘You don’t have a niche?! How dare you?’

I like to play by the rules, and after 480 articles (mostly on Medium at the time), a lot of soul-digging, and flirting with different niches, I found my divine answer:

You don’t need a niche. What you need is a vision.

Let me explain.

A niche is, by definition, targeted, contained, and narrow. As a linguage-lover, I translate that as limiting and suffocating. A box.

Isn’t a niche the opposite of human nature?

Humans are multidimensional beings, constantly evolving and expanding.Our creativity is not to be confined in boxes called niches but to be given free rein. That’s how the best ideas and products are created.

Christopher Columbus didn’t have a niche. He had a vision to explore the world (well, maybe he wanted some gold, too); that’s how he ‘discovered’ the New World in 1492.

Steve Jobs didn’t have a niche. He had a vision to create incredible products that could transform people’s lives.

When you have a clear vision of what you stand for and what impact you want, everything else makes sense and flows: your actions, your products, your steps.

While a niche is static and focused on the present, a vision is dynamic and forward-looking. It projects a reality that is yet to be created. It’s about potential and possibilities.

A niche is fitness and wellness. A vision is helping people be, look, and feel their best.

A niche is coaching writers. A vision is to empower writers to become best-selling authors.

A niche is cultural agility. A vision is turning cultures into human bridges.

Although they sound superficially similar, they are quite different in their essence. A vision is not a thing; it’s a motion, an aspiration, a proposition for a what-if that is better than the status quo.

You know what’s better than a niche?

Outgrowing your niche and expanding your thinking:

What is your purpose?

How do you help people?

What impact do you want to make?

What is the legacy you want to leave behind?

Once you find the answer to these questions, you have something much bigger than a niche…

A niche wins clients; a vision wins hearts.

Your pick.

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