The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Lee Nicholson's avatar
Lee Nicholson
11h

I don’t know, but I felt having a niche helped with SEO and the desire and need to be at the top of searches in Google etc.

Maybe, that’s the beauty of Substack.

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
Diana G.Pinto's avatar
Diana G.Pinto
12h

Great perspective. I'll give it a deeper thought.

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2 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith and others
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