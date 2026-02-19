The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Flatt's avatar
Kevin Flatt
6h

I'm not keen on using Substack for communities. Fortunately I have lifetime access to Ezycourse (courses and communities). Whop is another free option.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Veronica Llorca-Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture